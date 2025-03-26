Fuddruckers to return to former digs in downtown Silver Spring by year’s end

After closing its doors for the final time in 2019, the burger shop Fuddruckers is set to reopen its downtown Silver Spring location at 819 Ellsworth Drive later this year. A firm date has not been set, but it is the latest update for the restaurant that said last August that it would be opening in the fall of 2024. [WTOP]

Teachers’ Buy Nothing group supports educators

The premise of Buy Nothing groups are that neighbors can give away or ask for things they need — free of charge. That model was picked up by two Montgomery County Public School teachers and turned into a community for fellow teachers to give and receive supplies. “We become creative and looking out towards the community and seeing what’s out there,” said one of the group founders, Krystal Putman. [7News]

Mold, air quality cause concerns at elementary school

The PTA president at New Hampshire Estates Elementary School in Silver Spring is concerned about mold and air quality issues. A Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson says an “improvement team completed mold remediation, and dehumidifiers were installed” and said the district would look into more recent complaints. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 51 degrees

