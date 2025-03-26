Fire weather watch issued for Montgomery County

A fire weather watch was issued for Montgomery County for Wednesday due to dry conditions and strong winds that could lead to the rapid spread of flames, according to the National Weather Service office for Baltimore/Washington, D.C., area.

According to the National Weather Service, the fire weather watch will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and end at 7 p.m. A combination of dry conditions, low humidity and strong, gusty winds could result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires, the service said Tuesday.

The service predicted that winds could reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 25 to 35 mph. Relative humidity is predicted to be about 15% to 30%.

A fire weather watch means that critical weather conditions may occur, according to the National Weather Service. The watch also includes Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia.

On social media, the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security noted that conditions will be favorable for brush fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Montgomery County from 11 am to 7 pm Wed., 3/26. Conditions will be favorable for brush fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended. More details: https://t.co/4w4FHwdW2G #MdWx — Montgomery Co. MD OEMHS (@ReadyMontgomery) March 25, 2025

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the state experienced a total of 165 wildfires, which burned about 953 acres, during 2024. Of those, 30% were caused by debris burning. In 2024, 45 fires that burned a total of about 70 acres occurred in the southern region of Maryland, which includes Montgomery County.

At the end of February, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to a brush fire that burned several acres in Dickerson.