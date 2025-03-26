Dacha Beer Garden confirms new location in downtown Silver Spring

Dacha, a Washington, D.C.-based beer garden, is opening a new location in downtown Silver Spring in the former home of Denizens Brewing Co.

Ilya Alter, a co-owner of Dacha Beer Garden, told Bethesda Today on Wednesday that the Dacha team is looking forward to opening its Silver Spring location at 1115 East West Highway.

“We are excited about the opportunity,” Alter said Wednesday.

Alter said Dacha doesn’t have a timeline for opening its Silver Spring location because its team is still in the beginning phases of planning. He noted an opening date is also dependent on the timing of regulatory approvals from Montgomery County.

- Advertisement -

A liquor license application sign for Dacha Beer Garden is posted onto a window of the former Denizens Silver Spring space. Photo credit: Julie Rasicot

The Source of the Spring first reported Dacha’s plans to open a location in downtown Silver Spring.

Denizens Brewing’s Silver Spring location closed in October 2023 after 10 years at the East West Highway location. The brewing company decided not to renew its lease and instead to focus its efforts on its Prince George’s County location in Riverdale Park.

According to Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services, Dacha has applied for a new beer, wine and liquor license for the East West Highway location. A liquor license hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 10 at 201 Edison Park Drive in Gaithersburg.

Dacha operates beer gardens D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood and the Navy Yard. The Silver Spring location will be the business’s third beer garden.

Dacha serves German, Belgian and American craft beers, as well as ciders, cocktails, wine and other beverages, according to its website. The beer garden also offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items and bites inspired by traditional Bavarian beer gardens – such as bratwurst, schnitzel and pretzels with beer cheese and mustard.

The beer garden also hosts a variety of events at its District locations, including social and professional meetups, fundraisers and a beer club on Wednesdays.