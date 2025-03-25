Three MoCo Ethiopian restaurants named best in D.C. area by Washington Post food critic

Maryland is home to one of the largest Ethiopian populations in the country, according to the World Population Review, and many have found a home and community in Montgomery County.

Rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, the county is also abundant in Ethiopian restaurants, lounges, businesses and coffee shops. There are many shops and eateries to choose from, so for some additional guidance, Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema released in mid-March his list of the best Ethiopian restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area, three of which are in the county:

Beteseb Restaurant

Located on the corner of Georgia and Silver Spring avenues, this Silver Spring restaurant is recommended by Sietsema for having “one of the best vegetable combinations for miles.”

Co-owner and chef Darmyelesh Alemu told Sietsema that the restaurant, a family-owned staple of the downtown Silver Spring community for decades, focuses on “serving food, not other stuff” such as providing entertainment.

- Advertisement -

Beteseb’s veggie combo comes as a platter lined with injera, a spongy and tangy bread that also serves as a utensil, topped with dollops of lentils (misir wot), split peas (kik alicha), spiced veggies (atkilt wot), spicy collard greens (ye gomen wot) and chickpeas (shiro wot). For those who eat meat, Sietsema recommends the kitfo, a spiced steak tartare, just one of several raw meat dishes offered in Ethiopian cuisine.

In the Amharic language, “Beteseb” means “family, which is the vibe the restaurant emulates, Bethesda Magazine food critic David Hagedorn wrote of the restaurant for Bethesda Magazine’s 2024-2025 Insider’s Guide. Hagedorn recommends the crispy beef tibs, deep-fried beef cubes sauteed with peppers, onions and tomatoes.

8201 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, betesebrestaurant.com

CherCher Ethiopian Restaurant

This small local restaurant chain with a location in Bethesda and two more in the District serves food inspired by eastern Ethiopia’s mountainous region, Sietsema wrote. He said each of the restaurant’s locations “served me equally well,” recommending the vegetable combination platter and “cardamom-scented” kitfo.

In addition to a plethora of beef, chicken, fish and lamb dishes, CherCher serves a variety of vegan dishes and offers a kid’s menu, according to the restaurant’s website. Diners can also sip on a selection of Ethiopian beer, wine and honey wine.

When CherCher opened in Bethesda in 2018, Hagedorn wrote highly of CherCher’s fosolia be carote, a carrots and green bean dish stewed with tomato paste, garlic and onions, and the doro wot, a chicken and hard-boiled egg stew that simmers in a “gingery deep-brown gravy emboldened with berbere.”

Owner Alemayehu Abebe keeps things consistent between the restaurant’s three locations through stew-based cooking and a van transporting fresh injera from eatery to eatery, Sietsema wrote.

4921 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda, chercherrestaurant.com

Shalla Restaurant & Bar

This restaurant, also located on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring but closer to the D.C.-Maryland border, is serious about the meat it serves. Two full-time butchers process five cows a week at the location to prepare the restaurant’s bestselling shint tibs, a beef rib-eye dish cooked with onion and jalapeno, Sietsema wrote.

- Advertisement -

For a less spicy meat dish, Sietsema recommends alicha wot, a dish consisting of chopped beef and sweet onions in a curry. And for those who don’t eat meat, Shalla offers a variety of fish and vegetarian dishes and even spaghetti.

According to its website, the restaurant was founded by a group of foodie friends. Co-owner Temesgen Gebeyehu says the three owners each bring in their own crowd to the restaurant. The crowd of patrons grows on the weekend when the restaurant screens soccer games, Sietsema wrote.

8081 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, shallarestaurant.com