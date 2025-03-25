Silver Spring organization says it never received funds from Ray Leonard celebrity golf tournament benefit in Rockville

Silver Spring-based Community Bridges, an organization that works to empower young girls, was selected as a beneficiary for an October 2024 celebrity golf tournament fundraiser at Lakewood Country Club in Rockville. The event was hosted by Leonard Sports Management of which Ray Leonard Jr., the son of famed boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, is the CEO. But the organization, along with other groups across the state, say they haven’t received any of the money raised. [WTOP]

Brookeville residents raise concerns about drug rehab facility

Residents of the Brookeville neighborhood are raising concerns about a drug rehab facility that is set to open near Greenwood Elementary Schools. While parents say they’re worried about safety, medical professionals say people seeking rehab aren’t inherently dangerous. [WUSA9]

Holi festival to be held in Germantown

BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown will host a festival on April 5 to celebrate the Hindu festival of colors, Holi. The event will include dance competitions and performances as well as a community peace walk and is open to people of all backgrounds. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather



Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

