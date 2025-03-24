Raskin travels to Easter Shore, attacks Harris for town hall no-show

U.S. Jamie Raskin (D-Dist. 8) traveled two hours from his Takoma Park home to speak at a packed Eastern Shore town hall, slamming his Republican colleague, Andy Harris, for failing to show up. “What’s interesting is that the people who are showing up are not paid protesters, but the people who are not showing up are paid politicians,” Raskin said. [Baltimore Banner]

MoCo named one of healthiest places to live in U.S.

Montgomery County, with a life expectancy of 83 years, has been designated as one of the healthiest communities in Maryland and the U.S. in 2025, according to County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, which is a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. [WTOP]

County inspector general faults local transportation management districts

Montgomery County’s transportation management districts have been faulted by the county’s Office of the Inspector General for failing to produce required reports on traffic and use of public transportation – a longstanding problem that hinders evaluation of local traffic plans. [MYMCMEDIA]

Today’s weather: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 65.

