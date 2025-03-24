Shooting in Aspen Hill injures 17-year-old boy

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday night in the Silver Spring neighborhood of Aspen Hill, Montgomery County police said Monday in a statement.

Officers are investigating the incident and no suspect is in custody, according to the statement.

Around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to the 14000 block of Taos Court for the report of a shooting, the statement said. The location is within the Kimberly Place Condominiums complex and near the Layhill Shopping Center at 14300 Layhill Road.

A woman called 911 shortly after the shooting to report the teen had been shot in the knee, according to police radio transmissions. The dispatcher told officers the boy said he didn’t know who shot him and did not “see anything.” The caller also did not see anything but heard a “loud noise” that sounded like shots.

While at the scene, an officer told the dispatcher that the teen also had a “small laceration” on his head, according to transmissions.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the leg that was shot and the teen was transported to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews. Police described the teen’s injuries as non-life-threatening, according to the statement.