Letter to the editor: B-CC High needs new leadership to improve safety

Kudos to teacher David Lopilato for sharing his thoughts in Bethesda Today about how to improve safety at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, beginning with the basic problems of truancy and chronic absenteeism. These matters are vital to fix if we expect the next generation to reach adulthood with the skills they need to succeed.

We take a slightly different view from Mr. Lopilato, however, of whether a change of administration would create a safer atmosphere at B-CC. Parents and PTSA leaders have been asking the same questions across three years and six lockdowns with no answers: Are students with safety infractions receiving effective support and intervention? Three students are facing charges following last month’s lockdowns alone. Are proper procedures being followed during and after lockdowns in accordance with the 2018 Maryland Safe to Learn Act? These questions remain unaddressed.

Nor is there a hands-on approach to our school community by the current administration. A B-CC student attended the March 4 safety meeting called by County Councilmember Andrew Friedson and told those assembled about how invisible B-CC’s leadership is; the sentiment was echoed knowingly throughout the school auditorium. There has long been a lack of engaged, committed, transparent leadership at the school, which is contributing to the deteriorating safety situation.

Erica Brown and Michelle High both live in Chevy Chase and are parents of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School students.