Missing shoe helps solve Chevy Chase shooting  

Montgomery County police solved an attempted carjacking in Chevy Chase with the help of an abandoned sneaker. A 20-year-old from District Heights was arrested after allegedly demanding a car from a 19-year-old, shooting the victim in the leg then running away, leaving the shoe behind. [The Washington Post]

Telsa closes Westfield Montgomery mall showroom

Tesla has closed its showroom in Westfield Montgomery mall but provided no reason why. Tesla showrooms across the country have been sites of protests against founder Elon Musk, prompted by his involvement in President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. [WTOP]

Washington Capitals mural unveiled in Bethesda

Fans of the Washington Capitals attended a pop-up event Wednesday that revealed a mural for the team. Former Capitals player and Monumental Sports Network analyst Alan May stopped by the event. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 55 degrees

