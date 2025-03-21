Become a Member
Missing shoe helps solve Chevy Chase shooting  

Plus: Tesla closes Westfield Montgomery mall showroom; Washington Capitals mural unveiled in Bethesda

By Ashlyn Campbell
March 21, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: March 21, 2025 8:58 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Montgomery County police solved an attempted carjacking in Chevy Chase with the help of an abandoned sneaker. A 20-year-old from District Heights was arrested after allegedly demanding a car from a 19-year-old, shooting the victim in the leg then running away, leaving the shoe behind. [The Washington Post

Telsa closes Westfield Montgomery mall showroom 

Tesla has closed its showroom in Westfield Montgomery mall but provided no reason why. Tesla showrooms across the country have been sites of protests against founder Elon Musk, prompted by his involvement in President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. [WTOP

Washington Capitals mural unveiled in Bethesda 

Fans of the Washington Capitals attended a pop-up event Wednesday that revealed a mural for the team. Former Capitals player and Monumental Sports Network analyst Alan May stopped by the event. [Montgomery County Media

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 55 degrees 

