14-year-old charged in connection with Glenmont robbery, assault  

Montgomery County police arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with an attempted robbery and assault Thursday in Glenmont, according to a Friday statement from police.

The teen, who wasn’t identified in the statement because he’s a minor, was charged with attempted robbery and assault. He was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services before being released to his guardians, police said.

According to the statement, Montgomery County police officers responded at roughly 6:35 p.m. to a McDonald’s restaurant on the 12300 block of Georgia Avenue for the report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, the officers found what appeared to be two minors fighting behind the restaurant counter. According to the statement, an investigation determined that the teens were on a Ride On bus when the 15-year-old was approached by the 14-year-old, who allegedly demanded personal property. The 14-year-old followed the older teen when he got off the bus, police said.

The 15-year-old ran into the McDonald’s for help. The suspect allegedly followed and began to assault the victim while continuing to demand personal property, police said.