Silver Spring man sentenced to 7 years for 2022 D.C. armed robbery

A Silver Spring man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for his role in a 2022 armed robbery of a Busboys and Poets café and bookstore in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District said in a statement.

Isaiah Chase, 27, pleaded guilty in August in a federal district court to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to Wednesday’s statement.

He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison, along with five years of supervised release, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

Chase’s attorney, Howard McEachern, could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.

- Advertisement -

On Feb. 6, 2022, Chase was part of a group who conspired with an employee at the Busboys and Poets in the 400 block of K Street in the District to rob the establishment. The employee told Chase and the others to come to the café and bookstore around 9:30 p.m. and to enter when a certain person was at the front, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

That night, Chase and two others entered the restaurant brandishing firearms while employees were cleaning up. They pointed their firearms at the employees and demanded money, and after receiving none, they stole the keys to the business and fled the scene, according to the statement.

In November 2022, police arrested Chase at his Silver Spring apartment and found multiple loaded guns and ammunition in his residence, according to the statement.

The release did not say whether the others involved in the robbery were arrested.