Where to watch March Madness games in Montgomery County

It’s that time of year again — when college basketball is on everyone’s minds. As March Madness gets underway Thursday, several Montgomery County restaurants and bars are offering deals for fans to enjoy while they keep a close eye on the tournament bracket.

Caddies on Cordell, a sports bar at 4922 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, is hosting a March Madness kickoff event with food and drink specials from 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday. The bar has more than 50 TVs, including outdoor patio screens and a large projector screen, that will be showing numerous games.

McGinty’s Public House, an Irish pub at 911 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring, is offering beer buckets of Corona for $25 or Miller Lite for $22 on Thursday and Friday to kick off the tournament. The pub will show the games on its 11 TVs and its 150-inch projector screen.

Sports & Social Bethesda, a sports bar at 11800 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda, is offering a $5 Build Your Own Burger and $4 Miller Lite beers during the tournament. The bar said on its website it will show all March Madness games on its “massive” screens.

The Grove Bar and Grill, an American eatery at 7747 Tuckerman Lane in Potomac, will offer limited-edition appetizers and drinks, including the Your Lucky Charm shooter for $5 and Reuben Eggrolls for $10. Also, the eatery said customers can wear the jerseys of their favorite teams and tag The Grove on social media to enter a contest. If a customer’s team makes it to the Final Four, the customer will be entered to win a $100 restaurant gift card.

Yard House, an American restaurant at 211 Rio Blvd. in the Rio shopping and entertainment center in Gaithersburg, has its own beer bracket called “IPA Madness.” For $15, customers can order a pint and a flight of four IPAs, with $5 pint refills, until the end of the tournament.