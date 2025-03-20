FDA workers return to crowded offices, missing chairs at White Oak headquarters

Thousands of Food and Drug Administration employees who returned to the agency’s White Oak headquarters on Monday found long lines to enter the parking lot and security checkpoints, makeshift office spaces and a lack of basic supplies.

“People are looting chairs from conference rooms and other buildings,” an FDA staffer said. “We have no supplies. People are hunting around all of the buildings on campus for pads of paper and other basics.” [Associated Press]

Fire at abandoned county liquor store causes $125K in damage

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials are investigating a fire the broke out at an abandoned liquor store on the 11700 block of Cherry Hill Road near Plum Orchard Drive in Silver Spring and caused $125,000 in damage. No injuries were reported, and investigators believe squatters may have used the store. [DC News Now]

Clarksburg Elementary school teacher writes children’s book about teamwork, positivity

Nicholas Sefick, a third grade teacher at Snowden Farm Elementary School in Clarksburg, spoke with NBC4 on Tuesday about a children’s book he wrote and published recently. His debut book, For the Win!: It’s spOiler Time, was inspired by a conversation he overheard between students about winning and losing. [NBC4]

- Advertisement -

Today’s weather: Showers after 2 p.m. with a high near 70 degrees

In case you missed it:

‘It’s sickening’: Local teachers rally against federal actions impacting education

MoCo lawmakers’ special elections legislation moves forward in General Assembly

Man accused of abuse, murder of Silver Spring infant held without bond