Here’s what to do in Montgomery County through Tuesday

When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like Montgomery County. The region is a hub for activities of all sorts, from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals and inventive workshops. Yet with all the happenings across the area, it can be a challenge to figure out exactly what to do. To get started, below are our top picks for the week, and here is an events calendar for March and April.

10 a.m.

Glenstone, 12100 Glen Road, Potomac

After undergoing renovations for nearly a year, Glenstone museum’s main exhibition space fully reopens with the reinstallation of many visitor-favorite artworks as well as a slate of new solo artist exhibits. Among them, “The Child Room,” by Jenny Holzer features LED signs. Another by Alex Da Corte incorporates neon sculpture and video of popular characters and symbols in surprising situations. The Potomac museum, which presents modern and contemporary art, will also continue to feature work by Brice Marden, On Kawara, Robert Gober and others. Free tickets are available on the museum’s website.

2 – 3 p.m.

Virtual

Journalist and author Clara Bingham will discuss her book The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed America, 1963-1973. The book covers the modern feminist movement, including the women at the forefront and how it changed the country. This event is virtual, free and presented by Montgomery County Public Libraries.

6 – 7 p.m.

Josiah Henson Museum and Park, 11410 Old Georgetown Road, North Bethesda

History Hour is a lecture series presented by local experts about regional history. On Thursday, Iyelli Ichile, the director of the African American Studies Institute at Prince George’s Community College, will present “African Labor, Language and Lifeways in American Culture.” Ichile holds a doctorate in the history of the African diaspora from Howard University. The event is recommended for attendees age 12 and older. Admission costs $5.

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Twinbrook Library, 202 Meadow Hall Drive, Rockville

Learn about the female artists and composers of Broadway, Hollywood and more during this Women’s History Month event. Jazz vocalist Christiana Drapkin will lead the lesson. The event is free and does not require registration.

8 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

The music of Armenian group The Naghash Ensemble is a combination of Armenian folk, classical music, contemporary music, rock and jazz. The ensemble of singers and musicians play music based on the sacred texts of poet and priest Mkrtich Naghash. Tickets cost $28-$58, and ticket holders are invited to a free pre-show event held by lecturer and violinist Christine Kharazian. She will explore Armenian music genres and the influence of composer and Naghash Ensemble founder John Hodian.

2 – 3 p.m.

Wheaton Library, 11701 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Due to marital name changes, it can be difficult to track a woman’s genealogy. Chiquita Sorrels, president of Montgomery County’s chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, will provide resources. The event is free.

7 – 9 p.m.

Gaithersburg Arts Barn, 311 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg

Create art by pressing patterns into metal at this tin folk art night. All skills levels are welcome. All materials, drinks and snacks are included in the $40 ticket. The event is intended for people age 18 and older.

8 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

Gambian musician Sona Jobarteh has played all over the world, including at a sold-out Strathmore show last year. Jobarteh is the first professional female player of the kora, a 12-stringed harp. Her music honors the West African culture of griot, or storytelling. Her album Badinyaa Kumoo blends traditional music, Afropop and blues. Tickets cost $28-$68.

Stephanie Siegel Burke of Bethesda Magazine contributed to this report.

