Police identify driver killed in Ashton collision

The woman who was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle collision in Ashton has been identified as Melissa Thomas, 51, of Baltimore County, according to a Wednesday press release from Montgomery County police.

Thomas was driving a 2024 white Honda Accord eastbound on Ashton Road, according to police, when she lost control of her car while crossing through an intersection with New Hampshire Avenue. Thomas’ car struck a curb, left the roadway and then collided with a tree.

At 10:54 p.m., county officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the intersection for the report of a collision, the statement said. When first responders arrived, they found Thomas, who was the only occupant in the car, in cardiac arrest.

Thomas suffered a traumatic injury and was trapped in her car after the collision, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media early Tuesday morning.

Despite providing “lifesaving efforts,” first responders pronounced Thomas dead at the scene, police said.

A witness to the accident remained at the scene and provided information about the collision to the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigators, according to police.

The collision investigation is active and ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 240-773-6620. Monday’s crash was the second fatal single-vehicle collision to occur in the county within a week. On March 11, Steven Alejandro Bruno Gonzalez, 21, of Gaithersburg was killed when the gold 2008 Toyota Camry he was driving hit a tree on Perry Parkway in Gaithersburg