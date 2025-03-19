Bullis Olympian leads school to solid showing at national track championships

Bullis junior Quincy Wilson, who made his Olympic debut last summer, earned two national titles in Boston on Saturday and Sunday at the indoor track national championship. On Saturday, Quincy won the boys’ 400-meter and teammate Sydney Sutton won the girls’ 400. They also anchored their respective 4×400-meter relays on Sunday, both of which won national titles. [The Washington Post]

The Yellow Roses celebrate Women’s History Month

At 9, Carolyn Deol of Rockville started The Yellow Roses, an organization to encourage kids to take an active role in their communities through service projects and education. Several years later, it has a host of Women’s History Month activities planned for the upcoming weeks including a book reading at a public library, collecting long-sleeved shirts for farm workers and putting together self-care kits for women staying at a shelter for victims of domestic violence. [WTOP]

The future of Friendship Heights

Among the thousands of housing units slated for Friendship Heights, UrbanTurf reports that a Trader Joe’s, Total Wine & More and TJ Maxx are all planned for the area. [UrbanTurf]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy, high of 70 degrees

