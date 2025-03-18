Woman dies after single-vehicle collision in Ashton

A woman died Monday night after the car she was driving hit a tree near the intersection of Ashton Road and New Hampshire Avenue in Ashton, according to a statement from Montgomery County police.

At 10:54 p.m., county officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to the intersection and provided “life-saving efforts” to the woman, who was driving a 2024 white Honda Accord, but were ultimately unsuccessful, the statement said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver crashed into a tree on eastbound Ashton Road at the intersection with New Hampshire Avenue.

The driver suffered a traumatic injury and was trapped in the car after the collision, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media early Tuesday morning.

The county police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. More information about the incident as well as the identity of the woman will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin, police said.

This is the second fatal single-vehicle collision to occur in the county within a week. On March 11, Steven Alejandro Bruno Gonzalez, 21, of Gaithersburg was killed when the gold 2008 Toyota Camry he was driving hit a tree on Perry Parkway in Gaithersburg.