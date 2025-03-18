New county law to speed up adoptions for abandoned pets

Montgomery County will be able to put abandoned pets up for adoption more quickly under new legislation unanimously passed Tuesday by the County Council. The change aims to reduce capacity issues at the county’s animal adoption center in Derwood, according to the bill’s sponsors.

“The intent of the bill is to help address overcrowding at the animal shelter and shorten the timeline for adoption,” councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), one of the bill’s lead sponsors, said prior to Tuesday’s vote.

Under existing county law, an impounded animal, or an animal repossessed by the county, is considered abandoned and becomes county property if it is not redeemed by its owner within five days after the owner is notified of the impoundment by the county. The legislation will decrease this period to three days.

On average, only 3.6% of impounded cats and 5.4% of dogs are reclaimed after three days, indicating that the vast majority of cats and dogs are either reclaimed within three days or go unclaimed, according to data from the county’s Office of Animal Services at the Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center. Katz said he worked with the adoption center in drafting the legislation.

Councilmembers Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) also were lead sponsors of the legislation. Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Gabe Albornoz (D-At-Large), Evan Glass (D-At-Large), Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-Large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) co-sponsored the bill.

The change is consistent with state law. The legislation also requires notice of the county’s possession of an animal to include posting on the front door of an animal owner’s residence and on the website for the county animal services and adoption center. A five-day appeal period will remain in place.