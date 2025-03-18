MCPS keeps six central office administrators  

The Montgomery County school board Tuesday unanimously approved appointments of six current Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) employees to stay in administrator roles for the upcoming year after a restructuring of the district’s leadership.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor is reorganizing the district’s central office at the leadership and general staffing levels. Taylor said in a February school board meeting that the restructuring of the central office, which includes cutting about 81 positions, would provide more support to schools through the reassignment of some staff members.

MCPS began making changes to its leadership structure in November, after it announced eight new chief-level positions. The school board approved the candidates for the eight positions in February.

Here are the approved appointments approved Tuesday:

The board appointed Tamitha Campbell to be associate superintendent in the Division of School Leadership and Improvement. Campbell currently serves as an area associate superintendent for the Office of School Support and Improvement. Campbell has worked for MCPS for 33 years, according to Taylor. In the new role, Campbell will report to Peter Moran, who was recently appointed to serve as the chief of school leadership and improvement, according to a fiscal year 2026 organizational chart. Fiscal year 2026 starts July 1.

Chris Cram was appointed to serve as the deputy chief of staff in the Division of Communications. Cram has worked for MCPS for 24 years and is currently serving as director of the Department of Communications. According to the 2026 organizational chart, Cram will report to Taylor.

Elba Garcia will serve as the deputy chief of staff of the Division of Family and Community Engagement, where she will lead the efforts to create a “transparent and communicative environment,” Taylor said. Garcia currently serves as a senior community adviser under MCPS chief of staff Essie McGuire. Garcia has worked with MCPS for three years in the role.

The board appointed Donna Jones to be an associate superintendent in the Division of School Leadership and Improvement. Jones currently serves as an area associate superintendent for the Office of School Support and Improvement. Jones has worked in MCPS for 22 years. Jones will also report to Moran.

Sean McGee was appointed to serve as an associate superintendent in the Division of School Leadership and Improvement. McGee currently serves as an area associate superintendent for the Office of School Support and Improvement and has worked with MCPS for 23 years. McGee will also report to Moran.