Man narrowly survives after tree is knocked onto his car by high winds in Potomac

A 27-year-old man “escaped death by inches,” according to first responders, after high winds knocked a tree over onto his car in Potomac on Sunday. The driver narrowly missed being hit by the tree on River Road. [Fox 5]

Community members support NIH workers at ‘back-to office’ rally

Supporters rallied at the National Institutes of Health headquarters in Bethesda as workers returned to the office Monday. Community members offered snacks and words of support amid NIH funding cuts and mass layoffs from the Trump administration. [WTOP]

MCPS students to travel to China for pickleball tournament



A group of 31 pickleball players from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) are headed to a tournament exchange trip in China next month. The students will visit Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing to compete with local players and learn about each other’s cultures. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:



Sunny, with a high near 64

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Council bill could ease county hiring of displaced federal workers

MoCo Politics: Van Hollen at ‘tip of the spear’ in battle over federal workforce downsizing

Breads Unlimited and Pizza to bring its homemade fare to Kensington this summer