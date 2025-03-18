Displaced federal workers would receive preference in county hiring under proposed bill

Proposed legislation introduced Tuesday would provide displaced federal workers with an advantage when applying for Montgomery County government jobs, and help ease the process of filling those personnel vacancies, according to its County Council sponsors.



The bill, sponsored by council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and co-sponsored by President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large), would allow the county to give preference to displaced federal workers when hiring for government jobs.



“We’re here to defend our neighbors,” Jawando said during a press conference Tuesday in Rockville about the proposed legislation. “These are real people, with real families, with mortgages, and a deep, deep desire to do good.”



To qualify, federal workers would have to be county residents who lost their jobs with the federal government on or after Jan. 1, 2025, and who could demonstrate a loss of income because of their separation from federal employment.

According to Jawando, the legislation would ensure that any displaced federal worker who applies and meets the qualifications for a county position would receive an interview prior to other candidates. Federal workers who apply but aren’t qualified for a specific job would not receive preference in the hiring process, Jawando said.

Existing county law includes a precedent to give preference to certain groups during hiring processes, according to the council legislation packet. These groups include veterans and people with certain disabilities.

“This legislation sends the message loud and clear: In Montgomery County, you are not disposable. In Montgomery County, your skills and dedication are valued,” Jawando said. “We will fight for you, and we’re going to make sure that those skills are not wasted. We are in unprecedented times that demand an unprecedented response.”

If passed, the bill would go into effect immediately after if it is signed into law by County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and would sunset a year after that date. A public hearing on the legislation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. during the April 1 council meeting. A council vote has not yet been scheduled.

Local impact of job losses

Thousands of federal workers have been fired or laid off in recent weeks by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as part of Trump’s promise to reduce the country’s federal workforce. According to CNN, more than 103,000 federal workers across the country have been laid off since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

More than 70,000 federal workers live in the county and the Trump administration’s layoffs and firings have already impacted more than 1,000 residents, according to county officials.

“I want to say very, very clearly to all those folks in our federal workforce: We are angry … angry is an understatement. We are livid,” Mink said Tuesday. “We are furious at what this federal administration is doing, the destruction that they have wrought and are continuing to bring upon our country, our society and our families and community members right here at home.”

During a Feb. 13 press briefing, Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu said the state is looking for opportunities to potentially funnel laid-off federal workers into vacant state and county government positions.

“These [federal workers] are people with excellent qualifications and very strong backgrounds,” Wu said. “We’ve been in contact with the counties to figure out how we make sure people are aware of opportunities right here in their neighborhoods.”

Currently, the Montgomery County Office of Human Resources website shows 81 active job postings for vacancies within the county government.

Juliette Rizzo, who is disabled, said during Tuesday’s press conference that she had been diagnosed as “unable to work” until she was hired as the U.S. Department of Education director of communications for the Office of Special Education in 1999. She loved her job – until she was laid off as part of a “reduction in force” under the Trump administration last week.

“For me, the federal government has been an employer of choice, especially for people with disabilities,” Rizzo said. “When I think about unemployment for me, I think about the cost of this wheelchair that raises up to this podium. I think about the cost of the wheelchair-accessible vans. I think about the cost of accessible transportation.”

Rizzo said passage of the proposed council legislation is important to allow former federal workers to stay in their communities.

“I do not want to be on your taxpayer dollar here in Montgomery County,” Rizzo said. “I don’t want to be in the assisted living facilities or the nursing homes. I want to be in my own home. I want to live, work and play in the community of my choice, and that has been Montgomery County.”

Kate Greenberg, a scientific researcher laid off in February from her position at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, said during the press conference that her family has lived in the county for 15 years and her two children attend Montgomery County public schools. She was told that her termination was performance-related, but said she’d recently received an excellent performance review.

“My firing wasn’t just personal. It affects many more than just me. It left an already overstretched team scrambling. It disrupted work that could impact public health, and it threw my family into uncertainty,” Greenberg said. “Unfortunately, I’m not alone in this. There are thousands of brilliant and highly skilled workers now on the job market.”

Kevin Owen, an attorney with the Silver Spring-based Gilbert Employment Law Co., said during Tuesday’s press conference that his firm believes the mass layoffs are illegal. The firm is representing dozens of laid-off federal workers in lawsuits against the Trump administration, according to Owen.

“This isn’t about saving taxpayers money. … They’re ending government programs, not in the name of efficiency, but to reduce federal programs and destabilize the federal government,” Owen said. “This bill is important in order to keep the talent of people who have been dedicating their lives to federal service local and in Montgomery County.”