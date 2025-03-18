Downed wires close stretch of Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda

All lanes on Massachusetts Avenue from Goldsboro Road to Avalon Drive in Bethesda were closed to traffic after a dump truck struck overhead utility wires, causing them to fall, according to radio transmissions and the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The section of Massachusetts Avenue was closed around 11:40 a.m., according to an alert from the office. The alert did not provide details about how long the closure would last.

The road closure is near the Goddard School of Bethesda. Drivers should expect significant delays in the area and seek an alternate route, the office said in a social media post.

According to Montgomery County police radio transmissions, a 911 caller advised dispatch that a dump truck hit wires “while going under and took the wires down with them” at Goldsboro Road and Massachusetts Avenue.