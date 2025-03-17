Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

State police investigate man found with stab wounds on I-270 in Bethesda

Plus: Top leader at Bethesda’s JBG Smith to retire; Some local summer camps still have spaces

By Staff
March 17, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: March 16, 2025 10:31 p.m.

State police are investigating an incident Sunday in which a car and a man with stab wounds were found in the area of northbound I-270 at Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda. The man was taken to a local hospital. [ABC7]

Top leader at Bethesda’s JBG Smith to retire

JBG Smith’s chief commercial officer, Dave Ritchey, plans to retire from the Bethesda-based real estate investment trust by the end of the month after serving almost a decade in the role.  [Washington Business Journal]

Some local summer camps still have spaces

There’s still time to sign up for summer camps, with Montgomery County locations such as Glen Echo Park offering a variety of options for children. [WAMU]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 56

