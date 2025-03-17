Smoke alarm saves five in Silver Spring house fire, officials say

A house fire that erupted early Monday displaced five Silver Spring residents, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) assistant chief spokesperson David Pazos.

Just after 1:30 a.m. MCFRS fire crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Wheaton Lane for the report of a house fire, Pazos said on social media. Upon arrival at the home, crews encountered “fire through the roof” and the five adult occupants outside of the house.

Around 50 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze, which MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media caused “significant damage” to the home.

According to fire officials, the residents were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm on the second floor of the home. Before fire crews arrived, the occupants were able to exit the home without injury.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, fire officials said.

Overnite @MontgomeryCoMD – smoke alarms alerted multiple sleeping occupants, everybody got out, no injury, fire resulted in significant damage, 5 occupants displaced, ~50 @mcfrs FFs responded https://t.co/2ql0kxv4JS pic.twitter.com/EdmpIB6cNr — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 17, 2025

On Monday evening MCFRS crews plan to return to the Silver Spring neighborhood where the fire occurred to conduct an “After-the-Fire” campaign, following up on smoke alarm and fire safety with residents, Piringer said on social media. Firefighters will be in the area from 5 to 6 p.m. checking smoke alarms in homes and talking about safety.

“Smoke alarms alerted 5 occupants & they got out,” Piringer wrote on social media. “Alarms save lives.”