Rockville middle, elementary schools cleared, remain in modified shelter-in-place 

County police continue to investigate phone threat Monday afternoon

By Ashlyn Campbell
March 17, 2025 12:17 p.m. | Updated: March 17, 2025 1:34 p.m.
Montgomery County police car. Photo credit: Ashlyn Campbell

Parkland Magnet Middle School and Brookhaven Elementary School in Rockville are in a modified shelter in place Monday afternoon but have been cleared by police after a threat was reported at the middle school, according to a social media post from Montgomery County police.   

At roughly 11:15 a.m., the principal of Parkland Middle reported the school received a call from a blocked number with the caller threatening to “shoot up the school,” according to police radio transmissions.   

At 12:36 p.m., police shared on social media that the schools were placed into a “modified shelter-in-place.”  

At 1:04 p.m., police officers “cleared both schools” and are continuing to investigate the source of the threat at the middle school while the schools remained in modified shelter-in-place, according to social media posts.

MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said in an email to Bethesda Today Monday afternoon that both schools were in a modified shelter-in-place, where students remained indoors with no outdoor recess until the end of the day.  

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

