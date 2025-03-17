Rockville middle, elementary schools cleared, remain in modified shelter-in-place 

Parkland Magnet Middle School and Brookhaven Elementary School in Rockville are in a modified shelter in place Monday afternoon but have been cleared by police after a threat was reported at the middle school, according to a social media post from Montgomery County police.

At roughly 11:15 a.m., the principal of Parkland Middle reported the school received a call from a blocked number with the caller threatening to “shoot up the school,” according to police radio transmissions.

At 12:36 p.m., police shared on social media that the schools were placed into a “modified shelter-in-place.”

At 1:04 p.m., police officers “cleared both schools” and are continuing to investigate the source of the threat at the middle school while the schools remained in modified shelter-in-place, according to social media posts.

MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said in an email to Bethesda Today Monday afternoon that both schools were in a modified shelter-in-place, where students remained indoors with no outdoor recess until the end of the day.

Parkland Middle School and Brookhaven Elementary School are both on a shelter-in-place following a reported threat at the Middle School. MCPD Officers are on scene investigating the validity of the threat. #MCPD #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/1poVXByeu3 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) March 17, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated.