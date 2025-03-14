Tasty tidbits: Where to get Pi Day dining deals in MoCo

Friday is Pi Day, an international holiday honoring a mathematic symbol, and several Montgomery County restaurants are celebrating with food specials and dining deals for pizza and other circle-shaped treats.

The holiday honors the Greek letter “π,” which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter (approximately 3.14).

Among those promoting special deals, All Set Restaurant & Bar at 8630 Fenton St. in Silver Spring is offering guests a free red velvet whoopie pie with the purchase of any lunch special between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, according to the restaurant. The special will be offered with dine-in, takeout or delivery orders.

All Set’s sister concepts restaurants, Money Muscle BBQ and Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring, are also offering an all-day Pi Day special. Guests can add a slice of pizza to any order for $3.14. Pizza options include Carolina pulled pork, “Salt & Pepper Texas Brisket,” Buffalo chicken, three cheese and pepperoni.

- Advertisement -

Chevy Chase Lake’s Elena James All Day, an all-day restaurant, café and market at 8551 Connecticut Ave., is celebrating Pi Day with a trio of pizza specials inspired by Archimedes, the Greek mathematician, physicist and engineer who calculated pi, according to the restaurant.

Friday’s specials include a spanakopita pie with spinach, feta, leeks and olive oil ($21), a Sicilian tomato pie with caciocavallo, tomatoes, anchovies, herbs and onions ($20), and a $50 special that includes both pizzas and an order of duck wings.

The Paisano’s Pizza chain is offering a large cheese pizza for $3.14 with orders over $25 all day on Friday. The special deal will be offered at all of the locally owned chain’s locations, including at 891 Rockville Pike in Rockville and at 824 Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg.

Renovations underway at Silver Branch Brewing’s Rockville location

Silver Branch Brewing Co., a brewery and taproom in downtown Silver Spring, has begun renovations at its new brewery in Rockville, according to the Source of the Spring. The brewery, called Rockville Beerworks, is opening at 7301 Calhoun Place in the former True Respite Brewing Co. space.

Silver Branch, known for brews including its Glass Castle Pilsner, Dr. Juicy IPA and Cloud Nine Wheat Ale, announced its plans for the new Rockville location in October. Co-founder Christian Layke said at the time that Silver Branch was aiming to open in the spring or summer of 2025.

The opening of a Rockville brewery and taproom continues the company’s expansion. In September 2023, Silver Branch opened a brewery and taproom in Warrenton, Virginia, and had been looking for a new space for its brewing operations “for a while,” according to Layke.

Once open, the Rockville location will be the home to the company’s primary beer production operation, a taproom and an outdoor dining area. Silver Branch also plans to expand its pizza brand, Mosaic Pizza, to the Silver Spring and Rockville locations, according to Layke. The Warrenton location currently serves Mosaic Pizza.

7 Locks Brewing and ala Bethesda collaborate on three beers

Bethesda’s Middle Eastern restaurant, ala, and Rockville’s 7 Locks Brewing Co. have teamed up to create three craft beers that are only available at the ala’s Bethesda and Washington, D.C., locations. The beers — Druze IPA, Bazaar Lager and Oasis Pilsner — feature wrapping on the can inspired by ala’s Levantine roots.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with 7 Locks Brewery to bring their beer to our restaurant,” ala owners Deniz and Celal Gulluoglu said in an emailed statement to Bethesda Today. “Supporting local Montgomery Country businesses is so important to us.”

- Advertisement -

Diners can purchase the beers for $10 per can at the restaurant or buy a to-go six-pack for $20, according to the restaurant.