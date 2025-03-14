Become a Member
Become a Member
Sports & Recreation

Potomac resident, best-selling sportswriter John Feinstein dies at 69

Former Washington Post reporter known for ‘Season on the Brink,’ among dozens of books

By Julie Rasicot
March 14, 2025 11:22 a.m. | Updated: March 14, 2025 11:30 a.m.
John Feinstein
Television announcer John Feinstein looks on during a college basketball game between the American Eagles and the Lafayette Leopards on Jan. 29, 2011 at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C. Photo credit: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Potomac resident and sportswriter John Feinstein–whose prolific career included more than 40 published books, reporting for The Washington Post and serving as a sports commentatordied Thursday at age 69, according to published reports.

Feinstein, a father of three died of natural causes at the home of his brother, Robert, in McLean, Virginia, according to NPR.

Feinstein, who joined the Post as a nighttime police reporter in 1977 and then gravitated to sports, wrote fiction and nonfiction and earned fame with his first book, Season on the Brink. The nonfiction book published in 1986 about Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach Bob Knight was “immediately recognized as a breakthrough in sports writing,” according to the Post. The No. 1 bestseller was later made into a TV movie.

That first book “helped turn the rumpled but respected sportswriter into a virtual industry,” freelancer David Elfin wrote about Feinstein in a Bethesda Magazine interview in 2013. “A New York Times best-seller, it chronicled a season behind the scenes with volatile Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight, and it’s still considered by some to be the best book ever written about basketball.”

- Advertisement -

Feinstein, a competitive swimmer in high school, said he got interested in writing while a student at Duke University in North Carolina. A swimmer, he broke his ankle during his freshman year and started working at the student newspaper because a friend told him “it was a good place to meet girls,” Feinstein told Bethesda Magazine.

He was hooked.

Feinstein said his love of sports led him to become a sportswriter. 

“There’s musical ability on both sides of the family, and I got none of it. I got the ability to listen,” Feinstein told Bethesda Magazine. “I have loved watching and playing sports for as long as I can remember. We played baseball, touch football, basketball, stickball and punchball in the schoolyard and in Riverside Park, which was across the street from where we lived.”

Sponsored
Face of the Week

Feinstein, who worked full-time at the Post until 1991, also was known for his work as a sports commentator for media outlets such as ESPN and the Golf Channel, according to NPR. His career also included hosting a CBS Sports Radio show.

When asked by Bethesda Magazine who he most wanted to interview, Feinstein said:

“If I could interview anyone, my first choice would be Jesus Christ because I’d like to know the real story. If it’s someone living, I would pick Barack Obama because I don’t think we’ll understand what a historic figure he is until many years from now.”

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest