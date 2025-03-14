Sephora slated to open in former Spanish Diner space in downtown Bethesda

After decades as the home of restaurants run by Bethesda resident and celebrity chef Jose Andrés, the building at the corner of Woodmont Avenue and Elm Street in downtown Bethesda will soon serve a new purpose – as the new location of a global beauty and cosmetic retailer.

A Sephora store is expected to move into the Bethesda Row space most recently occupied by Andrés’ Spanish Diner, according to Federal Realty, which owns the mixed-use development. The store’s opening in the space of more than 6,700 square feet is expected sometime in 2026, Federal Realty said this week in a release.

The news of Sephora’s opening in Spanish Diner was first reported by local blogger Robert Dyer.

Spanish Diner opened in May 2021, offering Spanish-style comfort food. It replaced Andrés’ longstanding tapas eatery Jaleo. In early February, Spanish Diner closed for good.

The move from restaurant space to retail follows the transition of two other Bethesda Row restaurant spaces into retail shops in recent years.

After Foxtrot market at 7262 Woodmont Ave. closed in April 2024 following a mass shuttering of all of its locations, Evereve, a women’s clothing store, is stepping into the space. Evereve is slated to open this month, according to Federal Realty.

Nearby, the recently opened Free People Movement replaced the Terrain Café inside Anthropologie & Co. at 7228 Woodmont Ave. after the café closed in late November 2023. The space sat vacant for more than a year until the women’s athletic store moved in.

On Monday, Federal Realty announced the reopening of Mon Ami Gabi at 7239 Woodmont Ave. along with a handful of new retailers that are coming to or have already opened on Bethesda Row.

“In addition to the remodeled and expanded French bistro, we are excited for the many recently opened and soon-to-open stylish, trendy, and sought-after merchants to the neighborhood,” Stuart Biel, Federal Realty senior vice president of regional leasing, said in the release.

North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose, which is also owned by Federal Realty, is home to a Sephora store. In addition, near the Bethesda area there is a Sephora in the Westfield Montgomery Mall and in Friendship Heights.

Despite three former dining spaces switching to retail, Bethesda Row still has more than 20 different eateries and restaurants, including Hawkers Asian Street Food, Luke’s Lobster, Planta and Mon Ami Gabi. In addition, Bethesda Row is expected to welcome another eatery, Sprout, this summer.

Sprout is an organic café serving fresh breads, spreads, meals and coffee. The 740-square-foot café will be at 4926 Elm St. between YogiTopi and Ideal Image and near Heyday, Mamma Lucia and PLANTA on Bethesda Row.

Some Bethesda Row restaurants and businesses also have undergone or are beginning renovations to update their looks.

In August, Raku, a sushi bar and Asian fusion restaurant, reopened on Bethesda Row after it had closed for several months for renovations. More recently, Mon Ami Gabi announced its plans to reopen Monday after being temporarily closed for nearly 10 months to undergo a major renovation and remodeling. In addition, Lululemon is expected to begin renovations that will last from late March to late May. The store plans to reopen in early summer, according to the release.

More Bethesda Row retail news

Other retailers are also expected to open on Bethesda Row this spring and summer including New Balance, Indigo Octopus and Rails, as well as luxury bedding retailer, Boll & Branch, the release said.

New Balance, a sneaker and athletic wear brand, is expected to open at 7033 Arlington Road in July, the release said. The shop will be near an existing Nike store and nestled between Uncle Julio’s and Bond Vet.

Indigo Octopus, which is moving from its current location in Bethesda’s Wildwood Shopping Center, is slated to open at 7126 Bethesda Lane in April, according to the release. The designer boutique will be in the former Lou Lou Boutique space.

Rails, a contemporary men’s and women’s fashion retailer, is also opening at 4852 Bethesda Ave. in April.