Public Safety & Justice

Montgomery County considers better security for judges 

Plus: Animal shelter waives fees for weekend adoption event; Car crashes into Silver Spring barber shop

By Ashlyn Campbell
March 14, 2025 8:50 a.m.
Two Montgomery County judges raised concerns about an increase of threatening behavior at a Montgomery County Council Public Safety Committee meeting Monday. The committee discussed recommendations including adequate security staff and secured parking. [WTOP

Montgomery County animal shelter waives adoption fees  

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center is set to host a a “Find Your Lucky Pup” adoption event from Friday to Monday. Adoption fees are waived, and prospective pet owners should bring a leash and collar to the shelter located at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood. [Montgomery County Media

Car crashes into Silver Spring barber shop 

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a barber shop, located at 2223 Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched at roughly 8:30 p.m and no one inside the shop was injured.  [DC News Now

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 60 degrees 

In case you missed it: 

‘Blindsided’: Manna Food Center sounds alarm over impact of Trump’s food aid cuts 

Bouboulina steakhouse to open March 21 in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose 

Third-grade special education teacher named 2025 MCPS Rising Star   

