Montgomery County considers better security for judges 

Two Montgomery County judges raised concerns about an increase of threatening behavior at a Montgomery County Council Public Safety Committee meeting Monday. The committee discussed recommendations including adequate security staff and secured parking. [WTOP]

Montgomery County animal shelter waives adoption fees

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center is set to host a a “Find Your Lucky Pup” adoption event from Friday to Monday. Adoption fees are waived, and prospective pet owners should bring a leash and collar to the shelter located at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood. [Montgomery County Media]

Car crashes into Silver Spring barber shop

No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a barber shop, located at 2223 Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched at roughly 8:30 p.m and no one inside the shop was injured. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Cloudy with a high of 60 degrees

