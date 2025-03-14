Firefighters investigate smoke at Albert Einstein High  

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews are investigating reports of smoke on the second floor of Albert Einstein High School in Kensington Friday morning, according to social media posts from MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

At about 7:35, MCFRS crews responded to the school at 11135 Newport Mill Road, according to radio transmissions. Piringer said firefighters are investigating a “haze of smoke” likely coming from the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

MCFRS spokesperson David Pazos said on social media at roughly 8:40 a.m., that crews narrowed the cause of the smoke to a malfunctioning HVAC system. The patient, an adult woman, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Students and staff are expected to reenter the school before 9 a.m., Pazos said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.