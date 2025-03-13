Two-alarm fire reported, extinguished at White Oak’s Enclave Apartments

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a fire reported on the seventh floor of the Enclave Apartments complex in White Oak just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 1:45 p.m., according to radio transmissions.

The fire was elevated to two-alarm status as a precaution, according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Enclave Apts, 11200blk Oak Leaf Dr. near Lockwood Drive, unsprinklered 20-sty high-rise building, fire on seventh floor, precautionary 2nd Alarm responding/staging — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 13, 2025

At least one person was being treated by medical personnel on-site for burns, according to radio transmissions.

- Advertisement -

The 20-story building is among several in the county that do not have sprinkler systems. In 2023, safety concerns in residential buildings without sprinklers have come under scrutiny from state and local elected officials after a 25-year-old woman died in a fire at the Arrive Silver Spring apartment complex. The high-rise did not have a sprinkler system.

A bill from Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) signed into law in August 2024 requires residential leases to include information related to renter’s insurance, automatic sprinkler systems and emergency evacuation and safety plans.

The Maryland General Assembly adopted legislation in April 2024, sponsored by Silver Spring-based Del. Lorig Charkoudian (D-Dist. 20). That law requires apartment complexes to take stronger fire safety measures, including installing fire alarms and emergency lights in common areas and requiring fire safety education and evacuation information to be provided to tenants.

The Enclave Apartments have also made headlines in recent years as residents have complained of management and safety issues. In recent years, elected officials have tried to get Enclave’s management to respond to chronic health and safety concerns within the complex. In October, the apartment complex received media attention after several refugee families who lived there were threatened with evictions.

Councilmember Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) recently introduced legislation, inspired in part by residents’ reports of issues at Enclave, that would hold landlords to the same consumer protection standards as retail merchants.