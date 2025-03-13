Poolesville High students develop app to report maintenance issues at school

After realizing the process for reporting maintenance issues at their school was inefficient, Poolesville High School students Eric Huang and Pranav Karthikeyan decided to make a web-based app, Ripple, that democratizes the process. Teachers, parents and students can use the app to report facility issues. [WTOP]

Man sentenced to more than six years in gold bar scam that targeted Leisure World victim

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to six and a half years in prison for his role in a gold bar scam in which he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from a woman living in Leisure World in Silver Spring. Wenhui Sun, 35, of Lake Arbor, California, also faces five years of supervised probation after his release and was ordered to pay $457,410.34 in restitution. [WUSA9]

Chipotle with drive-thru opens Friday in Burtonsville

A new Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening in Montgomery County in Burtonsville on Friday. The fast-casual restaurant known for its burritos and bowls is at 15701 Old Columbia Pike and will feature a drive-thru “Chipotlane” for pick-up orders. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 61 degrees

