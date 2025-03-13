Police identify man who died in Tuesday’s fatal Gaithersburg collision

Montgomery County police have identified a Gaithersburg man as the driver who died in a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in Gaithersburg, police said in a statement Thursday.

Steven Alejandro Bruno Gonzalez, 21, was killed when the gold 2008 Toyota Camry he was driving hit a tree on Perry Parkway , according to county police.

Just after 7 p.m., the Camry was traveling southbound on Perry Parkway and approaching West Diamond Avenue when Gonzalez lost control of the vehicle after coming out of a curve and struck a tree, police said. Police said they are still investigating what made the car leave the roadway.

Police had originally reported that Gonzalez was driving a Toyota Corolla.

Gaithersburg city and Montgomery County police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Perry Parkway for the report of a single-vehicle collision. Gonzalez, who was the only occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to county police.

The county police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. Detectives are asking for witnesses to report any information by calling 240-773-6620.