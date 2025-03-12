Here’s what to do in Montgomery County through Sunday

When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like Montgomery County. The region is a hub for activities of all sorts, from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals and inventive workshops. Yet with all the happenings across the area, it can be a challenge to figure out exactly what to do. To get started, below are our top picks for the week, and here is an events calendar for March and April.

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Oak View Elementary School, 400 E. Wayne Ave., Silver Spring

Long Branch neighbors can come together to discuss local restaurants, transportation, neighborhood improvements and more. Ideas are welcome. The free event is family-friendly, and dinner will be provided by local restaurants. It is sponsored by the Long Branch Business League, Making Home Possible and Discover Long Branch.

7:30 p.m.

The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda

Chinese zither player and Artist in Resident Qi Yu will be showcasing the string instrument’s traditional roots, in combination with its modern-day versatility. Yu will perform nine regional styles and explore the zither’s history. She will also perform the following two Wednesdays at the same time and place. This performance costs $32.

7 – 8 p.m.

Glenview Mansion, 603 Edmonston Drive, Rockville

Ralph Buglass, author of Rockville: Images of America, is March’s speaker as a part of the Glenview Mansion-Peerless Rockville Speaker Series. Buglass will discuss the work of civil rights lawyer Thurgood Marshall, who argued in 1936 that Montgomery County’s Black teachers should be paid equally to their white counterparts. Buglass will discuss Marshall’s work and how it was an early step toward the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case. Light refreshments will be available, and admission is free.

8 p.m.

The Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

It’s been more than 50 years since the Fab Four broke up, and for those who never saw the Beatles play live, this concert might be the next best thing. Expect musicians in costume resembling John, Paul, George and Ringo playing songs from each of the Beatles’ eras, along with psychedelic visuals. Tickets cost $28-$98.

Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Writer’s Center, 4508 Walsh St., Bethesda

Friday at 7 p.m.

The Bethesdan Hotel, 8120 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

Thursday will honor the winners of the Bethesda Poetry Contest, and Friday will celebrate the winners of the Essay and Short Story contest, hosted in collaboration with Bethesda Magazine. The poetry awards ceremony will feature readings from authors Courtney LeBlanc and Alexa Patrick. The events are free.

7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Give A Hoot Comedy Club, 16143 Shady Grove Road, Gaithersburg

The comedian has warmed up the audiences for such TV shows as Rachael Ray and The View. He’ll stop by Give a Hoot Comedy Club inside La Mexicana restaurant in Gaithersburg for a three-night run. Proceeds from his shows benefit Friends of the Library, Montgomery County. Tickets cost $20.

8 p.m.

Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg

The show follows Detective Hemlock Holmes, his sidekick Whatsun, Holmes’ beautiful and mentally ill cousin Elmira and Dr. Charles Ovary in their adventures to cure Elmira’s disease, called Disrobe-a-phobia. Tickets are $35 and include a dessert buffet. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

10 a.m.

Rio Lakefront, 209 Boardwalk Place, Gaithersburg

Wear something green and stake out a spot along Rio Boulevard and Grand Corner Avenue to see Celtic dancers, bagpipers, equestrians, fire trucks and other community groups march through Rio in Gaithersburg’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. After the parade, the Rio carousel will be open. This event is free.

10 a.m. – noon

Meadowside Nature Center, 5100 Meadowside Lane, Rockville

Learn multiple fire-starting methods in this class, then put them to the test by finding and using natural materials. All experience levels are welcome. Participants will receive a fire-starting kit to take home. The course costs $20.

3 – 5 p.m.

Grace United Methodist Church, 119 N. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

Author and journalist Mitch Albom will discuss his most recent book, The Little Liar, a novel set during World War II. All denominations are welcome. The event is free.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Building #6, 16 Chestnut St., Gaithersburg

Discover gems, minerals and fossil dealers from around the country this weekend at this annual show hosted by the Gem, Lapidary, and Mineral Society of Montgomery County. There will be treasures from around the world, more than 40 exhibits, free specimens and activities for children, food for sale and more. Tickets cost $11, and admission is free for children age 11 and younger, scouts in uniform and 4H youth with identification. Parking is free.

