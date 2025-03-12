From Bethesda Magazine: How to accessorize a snug room

Appealing Ambience

A deep, saturated paint color creates a soothing atmosphere in a small room. Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year for 2025, a soft plum with brown undertones called Cinnamon Slate (2113-40), is like an inviting hug. $56.99 per gallon for Benjamin Moore’s ben line in eggshell at Strosniders Hardware, 6930 Arlington Road, Bethesda, 301-654-5688, acehardware.com

Outfitting a room with soft textures adds to the retreat vibe and anchors the design. It can be traditional or contemporary, like the Modern Wave Shag Rug, which provides a pop of color and pattern in the season’s hottest olive tone. The wool and cotton blend rug is available in four sizes, and also comes in a camel color. $399 to $1,099 at West Elm, 951 Rose Ave., #104 (Pike & Rose), North Bethesda, 301-230-7630, westelm.com

Glow Up

Ambient lighting gives a warm glow to a snug room, and sconces are a great solution when square footage is limited. The Hulton two-light, 17½-inch wall sconce in antique brass from Visual Comfort & Co. provides an instant upgrade. $649 at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, & Lighting Gallery, 800 E. Gude Drive, Suite A, Rockville, 301-424-1393, fergusonshowrooms.com

On the Record

A quiet area, away from loud conversations and big screens, is the perfect spot for a turntable. Enjoy vintage records on a modern system with the Sony stereo turntable model PSLX310BT, which features Bluetooth connectivity and syncs to your wireless speakers and noise-canceling headphones. $249.99 at Best Buy, 1200 Rockville Pike, Rockville, 301-984-1479, bestbuy.com

Luxe Lounger

Comfortable seating is a must, and scale is key in a small space. This might be the spot for an elegant curvy sofa upholstered in velvet. The Amira sofa, covered in Quincy Cinnamon fabric, features a channel-tufted back and is available in three sizes, including a compact 78-inch-long version. $2,999 to $5,499 at Arhaus, 7101 Democracy Blvd. (Westfield Montgomery mall), Bethesda, 301-230-2973, arhaus.com

Shelf Life

Make the most of a diminutive den by using vertical space. Store favorite books, a vinyl collection, family photos and collectibles on the Siena bookcase. Each unit is 84 inches tall and 34 inches wide, has three adjustable shelves, a bottom drawer and is available in ebonized ash or walnut (shown). $1,499 each at Crate & Barrel, 4820 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com

This appears in the March/April 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.