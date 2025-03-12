Skull of teen found in Rock Creek Park

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person whose remains were found in Rock Creek Regional Park at the beginning of March, according to a Wednesday police press release.

The remains and clothing collected at the scene were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, which analyzed the items and determined the bones belonged to a Hispanic male in his late teens who stood 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

According to police, a hiker discovered a human skull on March 1 and called 911. The Maryland-National Capital Park Police and county police responded to the wooded area and found additional human bones. Several pieces of clothing including a winter hat, jacket and pants were found, but no identification.

Police shared images on social media of the clothing the person had been wearing.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains found in Rock Creek Regional Park.

Police did not specify the area of the park in which the remains and clothing were found beyond saying it was within the county.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment.

Police are asking anyone with information that may help identify the person or anyone who may recognize the clothing as belonging to someone missing to call the department’s non-emergency phone number at 301-279-8000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or via phone at 866-411-8477. Tips with information that may lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000.