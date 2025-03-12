Single-vehicle collision in Gaithersburg leaves 21-year-old dead

A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night after the Toyota Corolla he was driving hit a tree in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Just after 7 p.m., Gaithersburg city and Montgomery County police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Perry Parkway for the report of a single-vehicle collision, according to the statement.

First responders found the Corolla crashed into a tree, police said. The driver, who was the only occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As first responders worked at the scene, the 200 to 500 blocks of Perry Parkway were closed to traffic, Gaithersburg police said in a social media post.

Traffic Alert: Perry Parkway is shut down between the 200 and 500 block due to a vehicle collision investigation. Expect extended closure. Seek alternative route. pic.twitter.com/7fUkKneiXR — Gaithersburg Police (@GPDNews) March 11, 2025

The county police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. More information about the incident, including the man’s identity, will be released as more information becomes available and following proper notification of the next of kin.