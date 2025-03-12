Denizens to Dacha: application filed for Silver Spring brewery

A trade name application appears to show that Dacha Beer Garden, which has two locations in Washington, D.C., is preparing to take up residence in the former Denizens Brewing Co. space in downtown Silver Spring. Dacha models itself after Bavarian beer gardens and has locations in Shaw and Navy Yard in the District. Denizens closed its taproom in 2023. [Source of the Spring]

Four horses and a giraffe return to Glen Echo

Four horses and a giraffe were reinstalled Tuesday in the Glen Echo carousel. The animals were damaged in a 2023 storm and were transported to Ohio for repair. The 104-year-old carousel opens for the season May 3. [WTOP]

Argan leaves Rockville

Argan, a construction company that provides services to the power, telecommunications and infrastructure industries, announced Monday that it was moving its headquarters from 1 Church St. in Rockville to 4075 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington. Argan had been in Rockville for more than two decades. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy with a high of 62

