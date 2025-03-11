Two charged with attempted strong-arm robbery, two with retail theft in downtown Silver Spring  

Montgomery County police have arrested and charged a total of four people in connection with a retail theft and a strong-armed robbery attempt Monday in downtown Silver Spring, police said Tuesday in a statement.

Dana Brown, 28, of Derwood and Shyniqua Mooney, 21, of Silver Spring were charged with robbery and resisting arrest for allegedly attempting to steal money from a man during on incident in the 8600 block of Colesville Road, police said.

Both women are being held without bond in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, according to the statement. Brown did not have a lawyer listed in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon. Mooney is being represented by the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office, according to online court records. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Two men also were arrested and charged with theft and resisting arrest for an alleged theft from a H&M on the 8500 block of Fenton Street, police said. Police told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that the name of the first two suspects would not be released because they are being charged with misdemeanors. The men were being held Tuesday on $100 bond at the county central processing unit.

According to the statement, officers, including some who were in plainclothes, were acting as criminal enforcement detail at roughly 8:15 p.m. Monday in downtown Silver Spring when they responded to the H&M store for the report of a theft.

The two men allegedly entered the store, took clothes and left, police said. The plainclothes officers “quickly spotted the suspects” and arrested them after “a lengthy foot pursuit.”

About 40 minutes later at about 9 a.m., officers patrolling the 8600 block of Colesville Road were approached by a man who said he had been approached by two women. The women, later identified as Mooney and Brown, allegedly tried to steal money from him and then assaulted him, he said.

Officers arrested Mooney and Brown despite alleged attempts to resist, according to the statement.