Public Safety & Justice

Octogenarian drives Mustang into Rockville home 

No injuries reported, according to radio transmissions

By Ashlyn Campbell
March 11, 2025 3:41 p.m.
A woman drove her car into her townhome in Rockville Tuesday. Photo credit: Jane Maginnis

No injuries were reported after an 88-year-old woman drove a Mustang into her home in Rockville, according to radio transmissions.  

Around 2:15 p.m., police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the report of an 88-year-old woman who “blacked out” and drove a black Mustang into her home located in Marwood Court in Rockville, according to radio transmissions. There were no apparent injuries, according to transmissions.

At 2:22 p.m., MCFRS crews reported that there was one person in the house they were investigating the scene.    

According to MCFRS spokesperson David Pazos said crews found the driver, the only occupant of the car, who drove into the front of her own townhome. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

