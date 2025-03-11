Montgomery College to host job fair for federal scientists facing job loss

Montgomery College is hosting a job fair on March 31 for federal scientists who have been let go from their jobs. The event will be held at the Germantown Campus Bioscience Education Center located at 20200 Observation Drive from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free headshots and lunch from Panera will be provided. [Montgomery Community Media]

Silver Branch Brewing starts construction on new Rockville location

Silver Spring-based Silver Branch Brewing has started construction on its new Rockville location. The beer company plans to open up in the former True Respite Brewing Company site at 7301 Calhoun Place. An opening date is not set. [Source of the Spring]

MCDOT program will help commuters pay for fare

A new program from the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) aims to help people commuting to work via public transit pay for their fare. Qualifying employees working in the county could receive up to $325 a month from the FareShare program. [DC News Now]

- Advertisement -

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

In case you missed it…

Public to weigh in on proposed alternative to attainable housing proposal

Bethesda senator’s bill would protect sexual assault survivors from defamation lawsuits

Local teachers union pushes MCPS to adopt stricter cell phone rules