Max’s Best Ice Cream to open in downtown Bethesda this summer

Max’s Best Ice Cream is set to open early this summer in downtown Bethesda, with a menu including “extreme” milkshakes, floats and sundaes and plans to employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to co-owner and Bethesda resident Cory Alexander.

Max’s Best Ice Cream will open in the former space of The Blue House gift shop at 7770 Woodmont Ave. in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle neighborhood.

“This has been a lifelong dream and plan that my son and I have had to start an ice cream store and we’re excited to be able to do that here in the local area,” Alexander said, noting that the shop is named after his 19-year-old son.

According to Alexander, he and his son will co-own the shop with Best Buddies International, a Miami-based organization that focuses on enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through creating opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership and family support. The nonprofit – founded in 1989 by Anthony Kennedy Shriver who grew up in Bethesda – will host its Best Buddies Jobs program at Max’s Best Ice Cream, providing employment opportunities to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are thrilled and honored to be partnering with Best Buddies here locally,” Alexander said, noting that his son is active in the organization. “The roles that the individuals with [intellectual and developmental disabilities] will have will be very meaningful roles” that cater to their skill sets, he said.

In addition to scoops and cones, Max’s Best Ice Cream will offer “extreme” milkshakes and sundaes that are adorned with toppings including cookies and candy bars, according to a press release about the shop opening. Max’s Best Ice Cream will also serve ice cream floats and boozy milkshakes.

The ice cream served at the shop will come from Vanderwende’s Creamery, a family-owned and operated farm in Bridgeville, Delaware. Vanderwende’s operates five ice cream shops, including in Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island in Delaware.

“We always [go to] Vanderwende’s in the summer when we’re going to the beach or at the beach. Now we can get it here at home. That’s why we really wanted this partnership with Vanderwende’s and we’re really, deeply appreciative that that that we’re going to be able to bring their ice cream here locally,” Alexander said.

According to Alexander, Max’s Ice Cream will be the first shop in the Washington, D.C., area, to offer Vanderwende’s ice cream. Vanderwende’s Creamery did not respond to Bethesda Today’s requests for comment via email on Friday and Tuesday.

Max’s Best Ice Cream will offer an upscale dessert experience, providing a variety of dine-in seating including booths and tables that can host families and small groups, according to the release. In addition, guests can also sit at a large counter with bar seating, where they can watch the preparation of ice cream creations.