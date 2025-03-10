Police identify Silver Spring man, 23, killed in shooting Saturday

Montgomery County police identified the man who was killed in a shooting Saturday in Silver Spring as 23-year-old Jonah Kimindo Mutua of Silver Spring, the department said in a statement Monday morning.

County police are investigating Mutua’s death as a homicide and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect, the statement said.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the 2700 block of Fairdale Terrace for a report of a shooting, according to the statement. The area appears to be a town home development near Fairland Elementary School and Paint Branch High School.

When officers arrived at the location, they found Mutua in a parking lot suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds,” the statement said. Police said a passerby along with officers and MCFRS crews attempted lifesaving efforts that were ultimately unsuccessful. Mutua was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled that Mutua’s death was a homicide, according to the statement.

Officers ask anyone with information regarding the incident or a potential suspect to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or to call 1-866-411-8477. Tips can remain anonymous and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the shooting suspect.