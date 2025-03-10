More than 1,000 attend Bethesda protest over NIH layoffs, research cuts

More than 1,000 people, including U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin and state and local leaders, rallied Saturday outside the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda to protest mass layoffs of federal workers that threaten to cripple medical research. [WUSA9]

Trump moves wreak havoc at NIH

Over a period of six weeks, the Trump administration has thrown the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda into turmoil, installing new leadership and slowing its mission among other harmful actions, according to NIH staff. [The Washington Post]

Businesses not happy about proposed state tax on sugary drinks

Business owners say a proposed 2-cents-per-ounce state tax on sugary drinks could cost people their jobs in the beverage industry. Supporters of the legislation say it could raise millions of dollars to help pay for healthy school lunches and help reduce the looming state budget deficit. [Maryland Matters]

