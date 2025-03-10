Become a Member
Government & Politics

More than 1,000 attend Bethesda protest over NIH layoffs, research cuts

Plus: Trump moves wreak havoc at NIH; Proposed state tax on sugary drinks draws opposition

By Staff
March 10, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: March 9, 2025 11:13 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

More than 1,000 people, including U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin and state and local leaders, rallied Saturday outside the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda to protest mass layoffs of federal workers that threaten to cripple medical research. [WUSA9]

Trump moves wreak havoc at NIH

Over a period of six weeks, the Trump administration has thrown the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda into turmoil, installing new leadership and slowing its mission among other harmful actions, according to NIH staff. [The Washington Post]

Businesses not happy about proposed state tax on sugary drinks

Business owners say a proposed 2-cents-per-ounce state tax on sugary drinks could cost people their jobs in the beverage industry. Supporters of the legislation say it could raise millions of dollars to help pay for healthy school lunches and help reduce the looming state budget deficit. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 64

In case you missed it:

Bethesda’s Mon Ami Gabi to reopen March 17 with new look, menu items

Face of the Week

Countywide PTA pushes for later school start times 

Three teenagers arrested in connection with string of Bethesda home break-ins, auto thefts  

