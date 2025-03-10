From Bethesda Magazine: Montgomery County home sale highlights and trends

View trends and highlights in home sales in your neighborhood with these five interactive data tables.
Highest average sale price in 2024*
|Neighborhood
|# of sales
|Average sale price
|Edgemoor
|Bethesda
|8
|$4,194,063
|Wesley Heights
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|12
|$4,077,500
|Kenwood
|Chevy Chase
|5
|$3,565,000
|Bradley Farms
|Potomac
|5
|$3,157,778
|Palatine
|Potomac
|3
|$3,116,667
|Bradley Hills Grove
|Bethesda
|12
|$3,094,583
|Cleveland Park
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|17
|$3,081,353
|Falconhurst
|Potomac
|7
|$3,000,786
|Saddle Ridge
|Potomac
|6
|$2,912,333
|Bannockburn Heights
|Bethesda
|5
|$2,894,000
|Spring Valley
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|32
|$2,847,375
|Potomac Village
|Potomac
|12
|$2,764,375
|Marwood
|Potomac
|3
|$2,716,667
|Chevy Chase Terrace
|Chevy Chase
|4
|$2,661,875
|Palisades
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|16
|$2,607,211
|Battery Park
|Bethesda
|5
|$2,560,600
|Potomac View Estates
|Potomac
|3
|$2,543,333
|Potomac Falls
|Potomac
|5
|$2,493,250
|Pineview
|Bethesda
|4
|$2,450,000
|Somerset
|Chevy Chase
|8
|$2,441,571
|Kentsdale Estates
|Potomac
|3
|$2,416,667
|Kent
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|25
|$2,416,020
By ZIP code: Average sale price in 2024
|ZIP code
|Average sale price
|20016
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|$2,334,368
|20818
|Cabin John
|$1,904,477
|20815
|Chevy Chase
|$1,859,363
|20015
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|$1,747,012
|20817
|Bethesda
|$1,733,467
|20814
|Bethesda
|$1,664,973
|20816
|Bethesda
|$1,662,090
|20854
|Potomac
|$1,623,781
|20896
|Garrett Park
|$1,361,818
|20812
|Glen Echo
|$1,287,500
|20878
|Gaithersburg/North Potomac
|$1,050,782
|20850
|Rockville
|$1,019,353
|20895
|Kensington
|$1,017,157
|20852
|North Bethesda/Rockville
|$1,014,707
|20910
|Silver Spring
|$875,530
|20901
|Silver Spring
|$664,837
|20902
|Silver Spring
|$630,834
Where houses sold the fastest in 2024*
|Neighborhood
|# of sales
|Average days on market
|Merrimack Park
|Bethesda
|3
|2
|Burgundy Knolls
|Rockville
|3
|2
|Westgate
|Bethesda
|5
|3
|Westhaven
|Bethesda
|3
|3
|Hendry Estates
|Bethesda
|4
|3
|Woodhaven
|Bethesda
|8
|3
|East Gate of Potomac
|Potomac
|11
|3
|Lincoln Park
|Rockville
|3
|3
|Glen Mar Park
|Bethesda
|9
|4
|Bradley Park
|Bethesda
|3
|4
|Charred Oak Estates
|Bethesda
|3
|4
|Cohasset
|Bethesda
|5
|4
|Hillmead
|Bethesda
|7
|4
|Quince Orchard Park
|Gaithersburg/North Potomac
|4
|4
|Stonebridge
|Gaithersburg/North Potomac
|6
|4
|Potomac Glen
|Potomac
|3
|4
|Fairway
|Silver Spring
|7
|4
|Forest Glen Park
|Silver Spring
|3
|4
|Seven Oaks (ZIP code 20910 only)
|Silver Spring
|6
|4
By ZIP code: Average days on market in 2024
|ZIP code
|Average days on market
|20816
|Bethesda
|12
|20852
|North Bethesda/Rockville
|14
|20850
|Rockville
|14
|20878
|Gaithersburg/North Potomac
|15
|20895
|Kensington
|16
|20901
|Silver Spring
|16
|20015
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|16
|20896
|Garrett Park
|17
|20910
|Silver Spring
|17
|20818
|Cabin John
|18
|20902
|Silver Spring
|19
|20814
|Bethesda
|21
|20854
|Potomac
|22
|20815
|Chevy Chase
|23
|20817
|Bethesda
|24
|20812
|Glen Echo
|24
|20016
|Upper Northwest D.C.
|25
*Minimum of three sales
Data is for detached homes only and was provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats by ShowingTime+. Statistics generated on Jan. 15, 2025. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Some numbers have been rounded.
How much are housing prices rising? Are more homes being sold? Where are homes selling the fastest? The following chart helps answer these questions with data on the number of sales, the average sale price and the average number of days on the market for detached homes in 17 ZIP codes from our coverage area from 2020 through 2024. The subdivisions included had at least five total sales during the last five years and at least one sale in the past year. The ZIP code totals column figures may be greater than the sum of the figures listed next to each subdivision because they include homes sold in subdivisions that did not fit the criteria to be on this list. Real estate agents might enter sales into the Bright MLS database retroactively. As a result, some of the historical data may have been updated from what has been reported in previous years. Some numbers have been rounded.
Home sale trends by neighborhood
|No. of Homes Sold
|Average Sale Price
|Average Days on Market
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|GLEN ECHO 20812
|Glen Echo
|5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|$1,178,700
|$1,055,402
|$1,260,781
|$937,000
|$1,287,500
|12
|11
|7
|5
|24
|20812 Total
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|$1,153,750
|$1,055,402
|$1,188,625
|$1,024,667
|$1,287,500
|14
|11
|5
|6
|24
|BETHESDA 20814
|Alta Vista
|17
|15
|12
|7
|11
|$1,071,882
|$1,425,931
|$1,244,333
|$1,261,143
|$1,319,591
|19
|21
|16
|24
|22
|Alta Vista Gardens
|3
|4
|6
|4
|5
|$1,458,300
|$1,246,701
|$1,509,060
|$1,325,000
|$1,351,200
|75
|11
|5
|5
|32
|Battery Park
|7
|13
|7
|6
|5
|$1,807,714
|$1,502,538
|$1,761,429
|$1,540,000
|$2,560,600
|47
|17
|7
|13
|5
|Bethesda
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|$1,286,300
|$1,496,800
|$1,433,333
|$1,260,333
|$1,010,000
|15
|21
|4
|8
|3
|Bradley Hills
|6
|6
|7
|4
|2
|$1,600,833
|$3,119,000
|$2,599,429
|$2,228,500
|$1,545,000
|71
|48
|43
|9
|79
|Bradley Village
|4
|0
|4
|1
|7
|$1,931,250
|NA
|$3,087,410
|$1,810,000
|$2,171,000
|10
|NA
|33
|8
|26
|Columbia Forest
|7
|4
|8
|5
|3
|$1,538,429
|$1,669,713
|$2,162,750
|$1,951,590
|$1,884,317
|17
|17
|19
|8
|5
|Edgemoor
|11
|15
|12
|6
|8
|$2,679,545
|$3,074,747
|$2,937,500
|$2,955,000
|$4,194,063
|87
|32
|22
|61
|30
|English Village
|6
|6
|7
|4
|2
|$1,640,000
|$2,313,167
|$1,947,500
|$1,468,500
|$2,162,500
|47
|21
|22
|14
|1
|Glenbrook Knolls
|3
|2
|3
|7
|1
|$962,867
|$1,017,500
|$1,291,167
|$1,338,857
|$1,410,000
|6
|4
|6
|13
|6
|Glenbrook Village
|10
|18
|8
|14
|15
|$1,334,997
|$1,240,944
|$1,218,938
|$1,413,714
|$1,511,160
|41
|8
|11
|25
|13
|Glenwood
|6
|5
|7
|4
|5
|$1,249,111
|$1,086,700
|$1,082,629
|$1,416,688
|$1,754,500
|49
|9
|31
|7
|40
|Greenwich Forest
|16
|11
|8
|4
|4
|$1,320,056
|$1,809,441
|$2,222,937
|$1,662,751
|$2,265,000
|31
|7
|7
|7
|48
|Grosvenor Woods
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|$1,143,363
|$1,327,000
|$1,532,833
|$1,250,000
|$1,417,500
|103
|4
|4
|12
|28
|Huntington Terrace
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|$1,353,333
|$1,255,000
|NA
|NA
|$1,222,500
|1
|19
|NA
|NA
|2
|Locust Hill Estates
|8
|8
|3
|4
|7
|$861,056
|$981,750
|$782,667
|$1,180,000
|$1,026,357
|15
|10
|10
|47
|15
|Lone Oak
|2
|4
|2
|1
|4
|$1,009,000
|$1,284,250
|$950,000
|$2,375,000
|$2,065,325
|5
|15
|6
|2
|78
|Longmeadow
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|$826,250
|$964,900
|$875,000
|NA
|$1,160,000
|9
|18
|6
|NA
|5
|Maplewood
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|$930,583
|$938,333
|$1,013,438
|$1,607,250
|$850,000
|45
|11
|19
|6
|6
|Maplewood Estates
|3
|4
|5
|3
|1
|$1,052,853
|$1,037,750
|$1,168,200
|$1,046,333
|$1,055,000
|11
|9
|12
|12
|3
|Maplewood Manor
|2
|5
|4
|0
|4
|$800,500
|$881,000
|$1,030,500
|NA
|$1,158,725
|10
|11
|15
|NA
|6
|Meadowbrook Village
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|$1,087,500
|$960,000
|$1,725,750
|NA
|$1,240,000
|10
|7
|5
|NA
|3
|North Bethesda Grove
|10
|13
|10
|7
|7
|$977,550
|$1,159,002
|$1,094,488
|$1,381,143
|$1,358,996
|37
|24
|33
|43
|41
|Page Hill
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|$1,699,000
|$1,550,000
|$1,035,000
|$1,363,167
|$1,460,000
|87
|15
|NA
|33
|2
|Parkview
|7
|7
|2
|3
|8
|$766,954
|$844,271
|$787,500
|$751,667
|$880,375
|36
|11
|28
|7
|20
|Parkwood
|15
|13
|7
|5
|8
|$891,693
|$1,015,538
|$998,314
|$1,306,200
|$1,262,488
|9
|10
|5
|16
|15
|Rosedale Park
|7
|9
|8
|7
|5
|$1,121,714
|$1,150,889
|$1,484,663
|$1,645,429
|$1,417,000
|4
|9
|25
|55
|11
|West Chevy Chase Heights
|2
|4
|3
|2
|4
|$1,657,500
|$1,793,750
|$1,220,017
|$1,542,500
|$1,960,250
|6
|10
|5
|8
|6
|Westboro
|6
|6
|3
|3
|7
|$1,228,500
|$1,667,927
|$1,360,500
|$1,103,833
|$1,441,984
|34
|21
|7
|16
|19
|Wheatley Hills
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|NA
|$1,820,000
|$1,355,000
|$1,100,000
|$1,985,000
|NA
|5
|5
|6
|41
|Whitehall Manor
|4
|6
|3
|0
|2
|$1,823,347
|$1,969,333
|$1,375,000
|NA
|$2,800,000
|5
|21
|2
|NA
|3
|Wildwood Manor
|15
|21
|9
|5
|7
|$778,193
|$1,141,296
|$1,330,887
|$1,124,588
|$1,433,228
|7
|13
|13
|18
|7
|Wyngate
|0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|NA
|$1,820,160
|$1,897,961
|NA
|$885,000
|NA
|0
|15
|NA
|2
|20814 Total
|214
|238
|190
|130
|150
|$1,253,031
|$1,479,245
|$1,587,900
|$1,505,017
|$1,664,973
|31
|15
|16
|23
|21
|CHEVY CHASE 20815
|Bradley Hills
|2
|8
|1
|3
|1
|$1,767,500
|$1,722,875
|$1,975,000
|$1,898,167
|$1,375,000
|9
|35
|2
|14
|1
|Chevy Chase
|83
|105
|62
|55
|40
|$1,606,683
|$1,674,780
|$2,070,461
|$1,761,355
|$1,851,893
|42
|19
|20
|28
|22
|Chevy Chase Commons
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|NA
|$1,478,000
|$1,992,500
|$1,800,000
|$1,923,333
|NA
|4
|4
|20
|16
|Chevy Chase Gardens
|5
|6
|3
|5
|3
|$1,278,000
|$1,408,767
|$1,700,500
|$1,769,600
|$2,023,333
|10
|9
|28
|6
|32
|Chevy Chase Manor
|3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|$1,501,667
|$1,724,900
|$1,945,000
|$2,165,250
|$2,925,000
|137
|14
|33
|93
|16
|Chevy Chase Park
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|$2,250,000
|$1,477,450
|$1,170,000
|NA
|$1,504,778
|85
|42
|18
|NA
|14
|Chevy Chase Terrace
|2
|3
|4
|9
|4
|$1,110,525
|$1,160,000
|$1,855,125
|$1,540,000
|$2,661,875
|7
|22
|17
|16
|49
|Chevy Chase Village
|24
|30
|15
|16
|23
|$1,886,638
|$2,516,285
|$2,424,767
|$2,201,343
|$2,201,581
|34
|11
|10
|14
|17
|Donneybrook
|2
|2
|4
|1
|2
|$815,000
|$685,000
|$1,146,250
|$951,000
|$874,500
|11
|4
|22
|9
|47
|Dunlop Hills
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|$1,212,335
|$1,211,400
|$1,431,000
|$1,497,500
|$1,688,000
|38
|11
|19
|30
|15
|Farmington
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|$1,466,333
|$2,440,000
|$2,195,000
|NA
|$1,950,000
|21
|81
|18
|NA
|5
|Kenwood
|12
|19
|13
|12
|5
|$3,377,500
|$3,123,158
|$4,020,000
|$4,081,864
|$3,565,000
|111
|54
|42
|53
|16
|Martins Additions
|17
|17
|13
|8
|14
|$1,632,824
|$1,545,758
|$1,754,572
|$1,727,500
|$1,818,857
|43
|9
|7
|14
|13
|North Chevy Chase
|12
|8
|10
|8
|9
|$1,001,417
|$920,125
|$1,315,400
|$1,234,750
|$1,427,000
|22
|28
|11
|24
|8
|Norwood Heights
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|$1,210,000
|NA
|$1,560,000
|$1,716,667
|$1,373,333
|50
|NA
|6
|40
|24
|Orchardale
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|$1,850,000
|$1,072,013
|$1,455,403
|$1,080,000
|$1,400,000
|106
|9
|6
|22
|4
|Parkcrest
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|NA
|$1,093,167
|$938,000
|$1,099,000
|$1,265,000
|NA
|5
|22
|9
|99
|Pinehurst Village
|7
|5
|2
|6
|4
|$1,066,583
|$1,553,600
|$1,305,000
|$1,456,500
|$1,681,667
|31
|34
|8
|21
|25
|Rock Creek Forest
|10
|34
|21
|23
|16
|$790,475
|$974,650
|$986,024
|$1,005,409
|$1,192,547
|24
|19
|8
|14
|8
|Rock Creek Knolls
|4
|9
|1
|2
|3
|$752,750
|$767,844
|$1,300,000
|$988,750
|$873,333
|11
|15
|50
|10
|12
|Rollingwood
|8
|15
|10
|12
|9
|$1,271,248
|$1,527,000
|$1,823,400
|$1,590,000
|$1,719,556
|37
|27
|21
|11
|42
|Somerset
|4
|6
|4
|4
|8
|$1,400,000
|$2,139,167
|$3,604,875
|$1,861,250
|$2,441,571
|13
|7
|15
|14
|34
|Somerset Heights
|6
|10
|8
|6
|7
|$1,627,833
|$2,361,300
|$1,961,875
|$2,071,033
|$2,097,143
|22
|41
|9
|12
|18
|Spring Hill
|7
|4
|1
|4
|2
|$923,286
|$1,306,375
|$1,157,500
|$1,305,250
|$1,219,000
|29
|11
|7
|5
|24
|The Hamlet
|2
|6
|6
|3
|6
|$1,514,380
|$1,549,917
|$1,793,000
|$1,670,333
|$1,937,492
|25
|15
|9
|19
|44
|West Chevy Chase Heights
|8
|2
|0
|1
|2
|$1,889,875
|$1,660,000
|NA
|$2,500,000
|$2,026,000
|60
|4
|NA
|8
|5
|20815 Total
|258
|339
|226
|205
|185
|$1,542,190
|$1,694,484
|$1,902,552
|$1,775,158
|$1,859,363
|40
|21
|17
|24
|23
|BETHESDA 20816
|Bethesda
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|$1,101,667
|$1,050,000
|$1,768,000
|$1,776,000
|$1,550,000
|9
|12
|2
|111
|33
|Brookdale
|5
|3
|5
|1
|2
|$1,070,350
|$1,200,000
|$1,295,456
|$1,610,000
|$1,097,000
|13
|10
|5
|5
|14
|Brookmont
|1
|6
|3
|1
|7
|$1,649,000
|$1,394,500
|$1,553,333
|$1,560,000
|$1,717,000
|16
|6
|0
|6
|6
|Crestview
|6
|8
|9
|4
|3
|$998,650
|$938,000
|$960,556
|$1,126,750
|$1,003,333
|6
|4
|11
|25
|17
|Fairway Hills
|2
|5
|5
|11
|2
|$894,000
|$1,077,660
|$1,123,600
|$1,308,909
|$1,585,000
|11
|6
|5
|17
|49
|Fort Sumner
|3
|5
|7
|3
|1
|$1,152,333
|$1,571,068
|$1,862,571
|$1,423,000
|$1,261,200
|4
|5
|12
|6
|3
|Glen Cove
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|$1,815,000
|$983,500
|$1,160,000
|$1,325,000
|$1,986,250
|95
|6
|9
|0
|5
|Glen Echo Heights
|23
|38
|28
|16
|23
|$1,311,817
|$1,707,000
|$1,711,864
|$1,617,094
|$1,993,935
|44
|13
|17
|12
|14
|Glen Mar Park
|11
|12
|11
|8
|9
|$1,131,182
|$1,419,233
|$1,356,711
|$1,361,750
|$1,593,977
|23
|6
|10
|6
|4
|Green Acres
|9
|6
|4
|4
|5
|$934,422
|$981,667
|$1,117,500
|$974,750
|$1,477,600
|22
|3
|11
|50
|18
|High Point
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|$929,500
|$1,172,500
|$1,516,795
|$1,522,500
|$1,150,000
|4
|5
|21
|16
|5
|Massachusetts Avenue Hills
|7
|7
|4
|4
|1
|$1,361,186
|$1,352,657
|$1,100,000
|$1,104,500
|$1,425,000
|8
|12
|30
|37
|25
|Mohican Hills
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|$925,000
|$1,369,000
|NA
|$1,841,000
|$1,075,000
|3
|6
|NA
|26
|59
|Springfield
|24
|21
|13
|14
|13
|$1,477,517
|$1,368,152
|$1,531,308
|$1,529,875
|$1,829,846
|13
|10
|3
|10
|15
|Sumner
|14
|19
|20
|19
|12
|$1,350,009
|$1,502,387
|$1,633,257
|$1,756,053
|$1,725,954
|12
|14
|15
|10
|11
|Tulip Hill
|1
|4
|3
|6
|5
|$1,050,000
|$1,817,425
|$1,665,337
|$1,688,333
|$2,090,000
|53
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Westgate
|14
|7
|12
|5
|5
|$1,281,777
|$1,089,607
|$1,436,592
|$1,365,600
|$1,297,000
|31
|14
|4
|14
|3
|Westhaven
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|$1,145,250
|$1,593,333
|$1,393,000
|$1,262,500
|$1,797,667
|17
|6
|7
|3
|3
|Westmoreland Hills
|20
|22
|22
|13
|17
|$1,677,350
|$1,649,069
|$1,814,341
|$2,466,624
|$1,732,211
|15
|23
|8
|29
|11
|Westwood
|5
|4
|5
|2
|4
|$1,463,000
|$1,433,750
|$1,488,370
|$1,305,000
|$1,648,500
|16
|20
|3
|18
|5
|Woodacres
|20
|19
|17
|12
|17
|$1,056,826
|$1,266,895
|$1,365,176
|$1,237,375
|$1,275,676
|5
|8
|8
|14
|15
|Yorktown Village
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|NA
|$1,218,333
|$910,000
|$1,900,000
|$1,612,000
|NA
|2
|7
|0
|2
|20816 Total
|186
|207
|180
|141
|141
|$1,376,164
|$1,447,731
|$1,513,560
|$1,581,226
|$1,662,090
|20
|12
|10
|16
|12
|BETHESDA 20817
|Al Marah
|5
|9
|0
|3
|4
|$1,163,600
|$1,424,000
|NA
|$1,690,667
|$1,707,500
|9
|8
|NA
|13
|15
|Alta Vista
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|$1,013,750
|$1,101,250
|$976,667
|$1,206,100
|$1,911,667
|5
|5
|7
|9
|38
|Alta Vista Terrace
|8
|11
|10
|9
|4
|$1,270,500
|$1,434,095
|$1,430,415
|$1,562,111
|$1,768,925
|11
|8
|20
|24
|14
|Amalyn
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$1,852,062
|$1,917,745
|NA
|NA
|NA
|39
|27
|Arrowood
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|$937,450
|NA
|$1,496,333
|$2,658,333
|$1,912,500
|207
|NA
|37
|18
|33
|Ashburton
|25
|19
|18
|16
|17
|$763,440
|$928,903
|$1,075,922
|$1,044,156
|$1,103,943
|16
|10
|16
|28
|6
|Ashleigh
|6
|7
|3
|2
|1
|$1,429,650
|$1,195,111
|$1,808,333
|$1,350,000
|$1,267,255
|53
|21
|2
|105
|6
|Avenel
|17
|18
|18
|6
|6
|$1,382,118
|$1,612,389
|$2,166,806
|$2,998,333
|$1,889,417
|54
|32
|24
|36
|22
|Ayrlawn
|15
|12
|13
|7
|9
|$1,228,805
|$1,365,500
|$1,562,223
|$1,540,920
|$1,789,556
|44
|16
|10
|10
|16
|Bannockburn
|17
|20
|12
|12
|9
|$1,134,843
|$1,724,480
|$1,840,667
|$1,671,750
|$1,742,111
|41
|29
|13
|6
|23
|Bannockburn Estates
|8
|8
|6
|6
|7
|$1,659,453
|$2,364,375
|$2,400,333
|$2,237,333
|$1,670,714
|23
|33
|25
|27
|23
|Bannockburn Heights
|2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|$1,500,000
|$1,817,045
|$2,435,000
|$3,343,875
|$2,894,000
|10
|16
|40
|61
|62
|Bradley Hills
|8
|8
|10
|7
|2
|$2,898,563
|$1,702,238
|$2,135,357
|$2,570,000
|$1,880,000
|108
|63
|42
|8
|28
|Bradley Hills Grove
|8
|14
|6
|11
|12
|$2,081,500
|$2,823,929
|$2,225,833
|$3,048,939
|$3,094,583
|54
|16
|23
|46
|74
|Bradley Manor
|5
|3
|4
|2
|1
|$1,204,000
|$1,241,667
|$1,402,500
|$1,685,000
|$1,950,000
|28
|6
|13
|14
|54
|Bradley Park
|3
|3
|6
|4
|3
|$1,535,000
|$1,095,000
|$1,506,833
|$1,701,250
|$1,335,667
|15
|19
|7
|26
|4
|Bradley Woods
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|$850,000
|$2,027,500
|$1,335,000
|$2,130,833
|$4,245,895
|32
|123
|30
|8
|46
|Bradmoor
|18
|23
|12
|13
|15
|$1,259,983
|$1,196,754
|$1,369,925
|$1,381,077
|$1,568,467
|33
|13
|7
|19
|29
|Burning Tree
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|$1,715,000
|$3,138,750
|$2,373,778
|$2,470,000
|$6,275,000
|43
|71
|6
|5
|54
|Burning Tree Estates
|14
|12
|4
|5
|5
|$1,145,714
|$1,144,038
|$1,313,500
|$1,100,800
|$1,734,000
|27
|24
|53
|57
|20
|Burning Tree Manor
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|NA
|$1,723,333
|$1,173,861
|$2,225,000
|$1,500,000
|NA
|57
|28
|29
|4
|Burning Tree Valley
|7
|11
|6
|5
|8
|$1,477,571
|$1,530,001
|$1,644,453
|$1,520,000
|$1,795,000
|39
|33
|11
|15
|13
|Burning Tree View
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|$1,825,000
|NA
|$1,475,000
|$2,300,000
|$1,825,000
|11
|NA
|34
|3
|6
|Carderock Springs
|27
|25
|25
|12
|18
|$963,056
|$1,160,616
|$1,412,275
|$1,444,917
|$1,554,944
|22
|12
|9
|10
|10
|Charred Oak Estates
|9
|18
|2
|3
|3
|$1,120,056
|$1,269,106
|$1,898,000
|$1,468,300
|$1,207,833
|53
|12
|112
|54
|4
|Cohasset
|5
|6
|5
|9
|5
|$1,341,980
|$1,473,500
|$1,313,955
|$1,392,000
|$1,834,000
|72
|13
|7
|21
|4
|Congressional Country Club Estates
|6
|10
|4
|2
|4
|$1,467,333
|$1,291,500
|$1,569,195
|$1,303,750
|$1,851,000
|47
|13
|21
|9
|13
|Congressional Forest
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|$1,344,808
|$1,422,500
|$1,272,500
|$1,125,000
|$2,406,667
|21
|9
|20
|4
|6
|Country Club Forest
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|$1,200,000
|$1,000,000
|NA
|$1,008,500
|$1,372,500
|7
|4
|NA
|4
|14
|Country Club Village
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|$880,000
|$2,079,700
|$1,252,500
|$1,225,200
|$1,466,000
|25
|7
|17
|5
|7
|Courts of Wyngate
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|NA
|$887,667
|$1,275,000
|$1,252,500
|$1,351,118
|NA
|8
|4
|7
|3
|Devonshire
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|$1,058,000
|$1,331,467
|$1,770,000
|NA
|$917,500
|10
|35
|30
|NA
|3
|Drumaldry
|1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|$815,000
|$1,082,500
|$1,266,000
|$1,157,500
|$1,175,000
|13
|6
|4
|16
|0
|Edgewood
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|$1,080,500
|$930,000
|$1,475,000
|$1,035,000
|$1,175,000
|6
|1
|7
|22
|1
|English Village
|8
|3
|3
|3
|4
|$1,755,914
|$1,507,533
|$2,966,667
|$2,265,000
|$1,608,750
|37
|8
|18
|14
|40
|Fernwood
|7
|8
|7
|5
|7
|$827,200
|$836,125
|$1,087,420
|$1,182,780
|$1,292,143
|10
|6
|11
|15
|11
|Flint Hill
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|$1,245,000
|$1,613,333
|$1,626,259
|$1,562,500
|$1,050,000
|7
|46
|3
|18
|20
|Foggys Pasture
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|$1,625,000
|$1,617,500
|$750,000
|NA
|$2,110,000
|1
|12
|8
|NA
|6
|Georgetown Village
|8
|12
|12
|11
|10
|$968,563
|$900,000
|$1,267,917
|$1,032,273
|$1,591,000
|25
|9
|20
|17
|20
|Green Tree Manor
|4
|5
|8
|5
|3
|$998,498
|$949,305
|$1,395,177
|$1,063,200
|$1,225,667
|10
|30
|19
|20
|13
|Greenwich Forest
|4
|4
|3
|4
|8
|$1,042,500
|$1,581,500
|$1,378,667
|$1,815,500
|$1,909,750
|2
|4
|2
|22
|22
|Hendry Estates
|6
|4
|7
|6
|4
|$1,097,750
|$1,412,500
|$1,225,893
|$1,497,000
|$1,020,625
|12
|4
|22
|6
|3
|Hillmead
|15
|10
|14
|5
|7
|$1,180,200
|$1,355,500
|$1,496,379
|$1,994,200
|$1,442,937
|32
|13
|14
|28
|4
|Huntington Terrace
|10
|13
|7
|6
|11
|$1,411,400
|$1,356,466
|$1,379,286
|$1,327,509
|$1,653,501
|61
|44
|18
|20
|24
|Kafauver Tract
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|$3,025,000
|$1,650,000
|$1,386,667
|$2,650,000
|$1,762,500
|25
|50
|12
|4
|16
|Kenwood Park
|8
|26
|15
|22
|17
|$2,015,532
|$1,542,655
|$1,771,933
|$1,803,961
|$2,179,455
|25
|22
|13
|28
|50
|Landon Woods
|3
|7
|6
|4
|5
|$1,516,667
|$1,699,115
|$2,359,167
|$2,057,250
|$2,414,000
|8
|13
|25
|22
|40
|Mary Knolls
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|$946,250
|NA
|$2,550,000
|$1,325,000
|$1,637,500
|79
|NA
|1
|14
|5
|Marymount
|3
|0
|6
|2
|2
|$878,000
|NA
|$1,381,667
|$802,500
|$1,245,000
|10
|NA
|21
|4
|17
|Massachusetts Avenue Forest
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|$1,100,000
|$1,366,667
|$1,400,000
|$1,174,500
|$1,399,500
|17
|6
|1
|7
|3
|Merrimack Park
|10
|5
|2
|4
|3
|$1,101,275
|$1,662,980
|$1,517,500
|$1,738,125
|$1,631,836
|22
|6
|1
|18
|2
|Oakmont
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|$729,000
|$812,500
|$1,683,750
|$1,140,000
|$1,237,502
|113
|13
|13
|18
|26
|Oakwood Knolls
|5
|7
|10
|13
|9
|$1,405,700
|$1,311,429
|$1,689,500
|$2,139,290
|$2,019,556
|5
|17
|11
|21
|19
|The Palisades
|3
|5
|2
|6
|2
|$1,298,333
|$1,727,200
|$2,025,000
|$1,768,333
|$2,031,500
|25
|5
|6
|31
|8
|Pineview
|6
|2
|4
|1
|4
|$2,059,817
|$1,468,750
|$2,395,915
|$1,225,265
|$2,450,000
|83
|8
|67
|4
|96
|Smithfield
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|NA
|$1,803,333
|$1,481,210
|NA
|$1,540,000
|NA
|31
|5
|NA
|8
|Sonoma
|5
|6
|2
|5
|2
|$904,600
|$1,211,667
|$1,257,500
|$1,515,020
|$1,009,000
|15
|17
|20
|36
|6
|Stratton Woods
|0
|6
|5
|4
|6
|NA
|$828,358
|$869,900
|$1,199,000
|$1,489,167
|NA
|8
|6
|30
|18
|West Bethesda Park
|2
|4
|4
|2
|3
|$1,157,500
|$1,763,250
|$1,617,500
|$2,040,000
|$1,740,000
|7
|8
|4
|6
|27
|Woodburn
|2
|7
|6
|4
|2
|$900,000
|$1,038,714
|$1,445,738
|$1,113,750
|$1,150,000
|2
|15
|25
|6
|6
|Woodhaven
|9
|11
|8
|7
|8
|$1,317,667
|$1,316,955
|$1,679,125
|$1,201,143
|$1,375,688
|28
|12
|19
|30
|3
|Wyngate
|21
|24
|36
|21
|20
|$1,107,690
|$1,035,583
|$1,207,045
|$1,320,197
|$1,477,950
|14
|9
|12
|16
|34
|20817 Total
|433
|514
|410
|354
|334
|$1,292,049
|$1,423,082
|$1,587,030
|$1,663,118
|$1,733,467
|34
|19
|18
|22
|24
|CABIN JOHN 20818
|Cabin John
|3
|7
|1
|2
|2
|$945,667
|$1,250,714
|$1,830,000
|$1,182,500
|$2,253,500
|8
|21
|3
|25
|4
|Cabin John Gardens
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|$505,000
|$1,107,717
|$512,500
|$644,176
|$852,050
|79
|5
|14
|8
|5
|Cabin John Park
|6
|11
|11
|1
|8
|$992,833
|$1,504,855
|$1,434,373
|$835,000
|$2,187,813
|28
|33
|12
|1
|29
|20818 Total
|12
|23
|15
|6
|15
|$887,833
|$1,333,546
|$1,351,940
|$973,059
|$1,904,477
|29
|29
|11
|12
|18
|ROCKVILLE 20850
|Burgundy Hills
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|$428,500
|NA
|$500,000
|$410,000
|$490,000
|9
|NA
|19
|1
|24
|Burgundy Knolls
|5
|6
|4
|4
|3
|$420,000
|$503,833
|$511,250
|$563,288
|$510,333
|12
|10
|8
|6
|2
|Carter Hill
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|$721,000
|$807,500
|$837,500
|$855,000
|$1,300,000
|34
|7
|9
|7
|6
|Chestnut Lodge
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|$1,332,500
|$1,295,000
|$1,156,333
|NA
|$1,450,000
|71
|8
|28
|NA
|0
|College Gardens
|9
|14
|6
|10
|8
|$632,214
|$729,679
|$756,083
|$807,400
|$865,923
|18
|9
|5
|5
|5
|Croydon Park
|5
|17
|10
|3
|4
|$454,200
|$514,500
|$590,973
|$661,633
|$509,375
|14
|14
|15
|61
|25
|Englands
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|NA
|$510,000
|$467,125
|NA
|$756,000
|NA
|68
|8
|NA
|6
|Fallsgrove
|10
|11
|9
|12
|6
|$1,052,160
|$1,130,865
|$1,326,198
|$1,177,604
|$1,360,763
|63
|8
|9
|19
|30
|Fallsmead
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|$880,000
|$1,032,500
|$875,000
|$1,176,250
|$1,274,800
|9
|7
|10
|5
|5
|Glen Hills
|8
|7
|10
|10
|10
|$842,813
|$1,235,387
|$1,175,000
|$1,118,800
|$1,267,340
|31
|6
|22
|12
|14
|Glen Park
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|$763,250
|$916,250
|$893,800
|$912,000
|$1,041,667
|8
|18
|17
|21
|5
|Glenora Hills
|8
|1
|5
|2
|2
|$671,863
|$807,000
|$893,000
|$882,500
|$811,000
|12
|5
|13
|30
|12
|Harriett Park
|3
|7
|6
|2
|4
|$390,000
|$558,561
|$557,150
|$633,500
|$495,000
|11
|14
|6
|22
|35
|Hunting Hills Woods
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|$755,000
|$837,333
|$1,097,500
|$1,002,500
|$1,015,000
|34
|14
|13
|13
|7
|Janeta
|2
|3
|1
|1
|3
|$590,000
|$725,333
|$520,000
|$515,000
|$589,333
|4
|5
|8
|10
|28
|King Farm
|3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|$841,000
|$997,750
|$985,000
|$931,250
|$1,037,083
|18
|4
|3
|28
|18
|King Farm Watkins Pond
|5
|7
|15
|6
|1
|$856,800
|$936,414
|$991,600
|$1,036,333
|$1,115,000
|27
|15
|29
|15
|6
|Lakewood Estates
|4
|4
|5
|0
|2
|$1,279,750
|$1,135,000
|$1,245,600
|NA
|$1,620,000
|18
|3
|5
|NA
|20
|Lakewood Glen
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|$1,001,250
|$1,053,000
|NA
|NA
|$1,199,000
|23
|50
|NA
|NA
|6
|Lincoln Park
|11
|8
|6
|8
|3
|$398,955
|$438,156
|$514,333
|$551,063
|$546,667
|17
|18
|9
|18
|3
|Maryvale
|21
|16
|12
|5
|3
|$360,423
|$453,000
|$459,033
|$459,500
|$455,833
|19
|24
|21
|7
|17
|New Mark Commons
|9
|8
|7
|8
|3
|$700,044
|$752,182
|$788,700
|$749,978
|$858,667
|12
|5
|7
|11
|17
|Piney Glen Village
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|$1,207,500
|$1,487,500
|$1,408,750
|NA
|$1,617,500
|25
|22
|32
|NA
|4
|Potomac Highlands
|2
|5
|1
|2
|2
|$765,000
|$1,001,400
|$977,500
|$1,242,000
|134
|9
|25
|19
|7
|Potomac Oaks
|6
|2
|1
|2
|2
|$881,150
|$998,000
|$1,125,000
|$1,006,500
|$1,278,500
|33
|6
|7
|24
|1
|Rockshire
|14
|19
|12
|10
|12
|$731,192
|$784,992
|$911,167
|$933,800
|$920,492
|13
|16
|5
|8
|14
|Rockville
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|$670,000
|$336,000
|$700,458
|$1,190,000
|$1,160,000
|96
|8
|8
|2
|13
|Rockville Estates
|7
|9
|5
|8
|5
|$665,071
|$704,500
|$809,600
|$811,250
|$1,033,344
|18
|24
|15
|34
|10
|Rockville Heights
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|$793,750
|$662,000
|$1,074,250
|$755,883
|$1,013,333
|42
|131
|11
|9
|10
|Rockville Park
|0
|3
|2
|5
|3
|NA
|$487,500
|$648,750
|$631,000
|$665,667
|NA
|10
|23
|48
|18
|Rose Hill
|10
|3
|4
|3
|1
|$921,900
|$1,107,267
|$1,162,000
|$1,143,667
|$1,290,000
|98
|17
|9
|14
|40
|Rose Hill Falls
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|$910,000
|$1,187,500
|NA
|$1,316,500
|$1,325,000
|35
|61
|NA
|4
|6
|Roxboro
|7
|7
|6
|2
|7
|$643,714
|$668,429
|$728,583
|$925,000
|$750,143
|65
|21
|46
|13
|9
|Travilah Grove
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|$1,439,000
|$1,495,000
|$2,000,000
|$1,500,000
|$1,550,000
|70
|11
|7
|52
|8
|Watts Branch Meadows
|1
|4
|4
|1
|2
|$635,500
|$850,250
|$1,001,500
|$975,000
|$1,149,250
|6
|14
|8
|5
|5
|West End Park
|28
|27
|23
|14
|19
|$738,650
|$715,641
|$722,950
|$801,864
|$840,921
|36
|21
|15
|17
|14
|Willows of Potomac
|15
|15
|12
|7
|10
|$1,005,200
|$1,131,463
|$1,290,583
|$1,396,734
|$1,442,000
|30
|13
|7
|5
|9
|Woodley Gardens
|14
|12
|13
|9
|8
|$681,804
|$736,428
|$803,908
|$832,778
|$961,110
|9
|15
|11
|6
|6
|20850 Total
|265
|284
|235
|176
|174
|$727,249
|$803,751
|$885,193
|$901,105
|$1,019,353
|29
|18
|15
|16
|14
|NORTH BETHESDA/ROCKVILLE 20852
|Franklin Park
|10
|10
|8
|3
|4
|$561,216
|$570,110
|$615,375
|$628,667
|$644,875
|13
|11
|17
|20
|5
|Heritage Walk
|3
|5
|4
|0
|2
|$974,000
|$1,256,000
|$1,220,500
|NA
|$1,112,500
|11
|7
|2
|NA
|42
|Hungerford
|22
|20
|14
|12
|20
|$561,336
|$609,004
|$641,786
|$591,492
|$695,911
|25
|17
|11
|10
|14
|Luxmanor
|18
|23
|21
|8
|17
|$1,397,944
|$1,679,983
|$1,734,716
|$1,422,625
|$1,832,529
|18
|22
|18
|41
|8
|Montrose
|8
|8
|9
|3
|10
|$700,186
|$682,750
|$785,333
|$840,000
|$867,450
|20
|26
|18
|10
|6
|Montrose Park
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|$526,250
|$602,783
|$646,667
|$575,000
|$642,500
|5
|5
|5
|68
|12
|North Farm
|12
|4
|8
|6
|8
|$914,417
|$1,038,125
|$1,181,006
|$1,159,668
|$1,338,630
|7
|9
|9
|4
|6
|Oaks at North Bethesda
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|NA
|$1,740,000
|$1,612,500
|$1,772,500
|$1,920,000
|NA
|48
|18
|12
|23
|Old Farm
|28
|19
|17
|13
|28
|$867,171
|$946,169
|$1,144,971
|$1,169,015
|$1,201,429
|12
|7
|12
|9
|10
|Old Georgetown Estates
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|$1,409,000
|$1,240,000
|$2,034,500
|$1,475,000
|$1,110,000
|4
|0
|7
|95
|16
|Randolph Farms
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|$638,500
|$637,500
|NA
|$559,967
|$624,333
|10
|11
|NA
|18
|57
|Randolph Hills
|45
|38
|36
|43
|37
|$455,032
|$505,787
|$546,620
|$575,893
|$606,599
|23
|15
|16
|13
|14
|Rockville
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|$955,000
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$602,000
|120
|NA
|NA
|NA
|6
|Tilden Woods
|16
|10
|11
|8
|5
|$763,538
|$966,944
|$996,705
|$895,124
|$1,011,000
|12
|16
|15
|7
|24
|Timberlawn
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|$1,255,000
|$1,143,140
|$1,380,200
|NA
|$1,640,500
|16
|18
|6
|NA
|6
|Wickford
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|$1,042,500
|$1,175,000
|$1,210,000
|$1,010,000
|$1,675,000
|5
|15
|6
|1
|1
|Windermere
|8
|3
|4
|1
|1
|$993,250
|$1,198,333
|$1,406,250
|$1,186,000
|$1,150,000
|31
|10
|13
|0
|35
|20852 Total
|203
|179
|154
|109
|152
|$795,301
|$950,765
|$1,021,790
|$846,939
|$1,014,707
|20
|14
|14
|14
|14
|POTOMAC 20854
|Avenel
|33
|32
|21
|16
|19
|$1,597,545
|$1,774,500
|$1,856,905
|$1,794,032
|$2,378,974
|83
|42
|13
|30
|28
|Beallmount
|4
|6
|3
|0
|2
|$1,328,750
|$1,497,083
|$1,604,067
|NA
|$2,047,500
|113
|15
|2
|NA
|6
|Bedfordshire
|19
|15
|16
|10
|12
|$941,684
|$971,626
|$1,240,719
|$1,228,300
|$1,312,938
|39
|10
|8
|11
|5
|Bells Mill Estates
|2
|4
|1
|3
|1
|$1,325,000
|$1,241,250
|$1,530,000
|$1,571,667
|$1,685,000
|23
|7
|8
|11
|8
|Bells Mill Village
|3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|$794,167
|$978,400
|$1,279,000
|$1,235,000
|$1,148,750
|9
|13
|7
|6
|21
|Beverly Farms
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|$864,200
|$883,500
|$980,000
|$1,278,750
|$1,299,950
|38
|7
|37
|7
|9
|Blenheim
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|$1,340,000
|$1,400,000
|NA
|$1,750,000
|$1,642,500
|14
|7
|NA
|4
|24
|Bradley Farms
|12
|7
|3
|5
|5
|$3,193,333
|$3,148,307
|$6,513,333
|$3,263,000
|$3,157,778
|106
|152
|112
|123
|48
|Camotop
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|$1,733,333
|$2,515,000
|$3,400,000
|$2,300,000
|$2,375,000
|50
|95
|10
|6
|55
|Clagett Farm
|6
|5
|2
|6
|2
|$1,297,750
|$1,382,000
|$1,525,000
|$1,757,565
|$1,667,628
|34
|4
|10
|4
|15
|Copenhaver
|16
|13
|14
|9
|12
|$888,618
|$1,095,462
|$1,081,929
|$1,179,469
|$1,219,585
|14
|14
|7
|21
|13
|Country Place
|5
|5
|5
|0
|2
|$959,000
|$1,156,000
|$1,124,840
|NA
|$1,302,500
|4
|4
|6
|NA
|9
|East Gate of Potomac
|10
|9
|8
|13
|11
|$922,050
|$1,063,086
|$1,313,113
|$1,258,162
|$1,501,136
|22
|7
|12
|10
|3
|Falconhurst
|8
|10
|8
|4
|7
|$1,794,375
|$2,521,900
|$2,476,250
|$2,396,725
|$3,000,786
|96
|68
|19
|31
|59
|Falls Farm
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|$913,000
|$1,336,000
|NA
|$1,136,000
|$1,242,500
|61
|16
|NA
|7
|25
|Fallsberry
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|$1,100,000
|$989,000
|$1,017,067
|NA
|$2,000,000
|0
|6
|16
|NA
|3
|Fallsmead
|14
|8
|4
|3
|7
|$804,421
|$937,500
|$1,196,250
|$1,169,500
|$1,083,714
|15
|10
|11
|2
|14
|Fallsreach
|8
|6
|6
|6
|4
|$918,613
|$1,209,583
|$1,352,433
|$1,147,750
|$1,273,250
|11
|17
|6
|14
|23
|Fallswood
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|$766,833
|$881,169
|$789,000
|$937,000
|$1,137,875
|6
|4
|8
|6
|27
|Fawcett Farms
|10
|10
|3
|1
|1
|$1,259,800
|$1,405,800
|$1,785,000
|$1,300,000
|$1,650,000
|30
|17
|10
|32
|6
|Fawsett Farms Manor
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|NA
|$1,412,500
|$1,578,000
|$1,369,250
|$1,311,150
|NA
|2
|5
|18
|11
|Fox Hills
|17
|12
|14
|8
|9
|$904,161
|$1,009,868
|$1,208,936
|$1,138,625
|$1,229,656
|10
|6
|6
|17
|8
|Fox Hills of Potomac
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|$864,975
|$1,027,750
|$1,051,500
|$1,048,638
|$1,217,833
|8
|10
|11
|6
|5
|Fox Hills West
|4
|6
|4
|3
|5
|$867,500
|$1,066,000
|$1,120,000
|$1,208,333
|$1,148,800
|83
|6
|10
|16
|6
|Glen Meadows
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|$1,440,000
|$1,425,000
|$1,375,000
|$1,738,750
|$1,960,000
|22
|44
|21
|8
|5
|Glen Mill Village
|6
|3
|2
|4
|6
|$1,074,000
|$1,150,000
|$1,400,000
|$1,778,750
|$1,595,000
|43
|8
|29
|9
|26
|Glen Oaks
|5
|9
|1
|2
|4
|$997,200
|$1,158,131
|$1,150,000
|$1,306,000
|$1,231,250
|11
|9
|8
|5
|9
|Glen Park
|3
|4
|5
|1
|3
|$733,000
|$958,625
|$912,180
|$980,000
|$973,201
|33
|10
|12
|12
|5
|Great Falls Estates
|8
|9
|5
|6
|2
|$2,173,438
|$2,204,167
|$2,746,000
|$2,295,833
|$1,690,000
|70
|58
|17
|19
|14
|Greenbriar Estates
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|$1,500,000
|$2,086,000
|NA
|$1,465,000
|$2,119,750
|66
|64
|NA
|2
|12
|Heritage Farm
|6
|6
|6
|8
|2
|$996,167
|$1,337,333
|$1,494,583
|$1,396,344
|$1,519,000
|26
|8
|11
|9
|20
|Highland Stone
|14
|14
|11
|7
|9
|$758,939
|$919,686
|$998,636
|$906,857
|$990,000
|18
|5
|8
|40
|8
|Horizon Hill
|19
|23
|10
|8
|13
|$746,658
|$845,891
|$924,300
|$925,938
|$1,131,962
|32
|9
|11
|14
|7
|Inverness Forest
|6
|7
|10
|10
|13
|$940,981
|$1,044,871
|$1,271,551
|$1,176,800
|$1,174,514
|11
|10
|9
|9
|9
|Inverness Woods
|0
|4
|3
|0
|2
|NA
|$1,087,000
|$1,164,667
|NA
|$1,135,000
|NA
|4
|9
|NA
|13
|Kentsdale Estates
|6
|15
|6
|3
|3
|$1,600,333
|$2,064,600
|$1,991,860
|$1,883,333
|$2,416,667
|131
|16
|18
|19
|32
|Lake Normandy Estates
|14
|8
|11
|6
|15
|$1,056,275
|$1,191,038
|$1,130,591
|$1,116,667
|$1,293,827
|34
|13
|10
|24
|17
|Lake Potomac
|6
|10
|6
|1
|2
|$1,227,875
|$1,672,300
|$1,621,185
|$1,655,000
|$1,625,000
|85
|28
|13
|6
|63
|Marwood
|2
|3
|2
|2
|3
|$2,061,250
|$2,203,333
|$3,112,500
|$3,025,000
|$2,716,667
|30
|22
|54
|14
|24
|Massachusetts Avenue Highlands
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|$1,041,667
|$1,413,333
|$1,500,000
|NA
|$1,485,000
|47
|68
|144
|NA
|7
|Mazza Woods
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|$1,150,000
|$1,600,000
|$2,077,000
|$1,470,000
|$2,038,333
|33
|28
|370
|23
|7
|McAuley Park
|16
|5
|5
|8
|11
|$1,582,563
|$1,445,000
|$1,804,000
|$1,929,688
|$1,994,727
|53
|34
|6
|14
|11
|Merry-Go-Round Farm
|7
|8
|4
|5
|6
|$2,006,857
|$2,085,125
|$1,877,500
|$1,949,000
|$2,268,333
|26
|39
|21
|48
|94
|Montgomery Square
|6
|10
|9
|5
|1
|$742,433
|$821,600
|$892,333
|$904,760
|$920,000
|24
|15
|14
|7
|1
|Oldfield
|2
|3
|4
|2
|1
|$1,041,500
|$976,667
|$1,187,342
|$962,501
|$1,160,000
|7
|7
|5
|6
|10
|Orchard Ridge
|8
|3
|7
|4
|4
|$799,937
|$928,667
|$929,946
|$924,750
|$1,199,105
|24
|6
|13
|10
|6
|Palatine
|6
|13
|7
|5
|3
|$1,830,833
|$2,265,361
|$2,375,786
|$2,431,000
|$3,116,667
|81
|27
|42
|27
|101
|Pine Knolls
|4
|6
|3
|8
|3
|$925,000
|$1,045,833
|$1,629,333
|$1,451,325
|$1,291,667
|21
|10
|15
|23
|14
|Piney Glen Farms
|3
|1
|4
|1
|1
|$1,139,000
|$2,300,000
|$1,921,875
|$1,550,000
|$3,125,000
|29
|1
|52
|2
|21
|Piney Glen Village
|5
|15
|1
|4
|4
|$1,086,400
|$1,200,100
|$1,600,000
|$1,574,750
|$1,372,500
|62
|6
|8
|8
|10
|Potomac
|20
|10
|9
|7
|5
|$1,479,352
|$1,567,400
|$2,440,667
|$2,277,143
|$1,538,262
|65
|26
|43
|49
|150
|Potomac Commons
|12
|17
|16
|13
|15
|$917,985
|$935,882
|$1,034,500
|$1,024,300
|$1,124,097
|21
|15
|7
|9
|6
|Potomac Falls
|8
|7
|3
|5
|5
|$1,918,440
|$1,802,500
|$2,358,333
|$2,325,000
|$2,493,250
|50
|29
|16
|36
|42
|Potomac Glen
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|$1,087,500
|$1,305,000
|$1,529,667
|NA
|$1,628,667
|23
|6
|8
|NA
|4
|Potomac Hills
|0
|7
|1
|4
|1
|NA
|$1,839,929
|$1,350,000
|$2,439,344
|$1,880,000
|NA
|174
|6
|52
|21
|Potomac Manor
|8
|6
|4
|1
|2
|$1,577,625
|$2,593,250
|$2,127,500
|$1,640,000
|$2,165,000
|98
|20
|20
|120
|42
|Potomac Ranch
|3
|6
|1
|3
|1
|$1,815,833
|$1,758,317
|$2,318,750
|$2,698,333
|$1,300,000
|105
|10
|69
|26
|7
|Potomac Springs
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|NA
|$860,000
|NA
|$1,077,500
|$1,070,000
|NA
|3
|NA
|12
|28
|Potomac View Estates
|6
|9
|8
|5
|3
|$1,469,417
|$1,607,778
|$2,252,565
|$2,054,000
|$2,543,333
|51
|43
|17
|30
|49
|Potomac Village
|14
|14
|14
|8
|12
|$1,545,321
|$1,476,607
|$1,506,841
|$2,116,125
|$2,764,375
|55
|14
|16
|45
|52
|Potomac Woods
|20
|33
|14
|10
|7
|$735,830
|$818,375
|$833,806
|$923,550
|$995,643
|18
|12
|22
|11
|5
|Red Coat Woods
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|$1,017,500
|$1,102,500
|NA
|NA
|$1,362,809
|2
|9
|NA
|NA
|6
|Regency Estates
|32
|36
|22
|19
|19
|$756,766
|$899,123
|$884,950
|$893,335
|$976,553
|24
|12
|14
|18
|17
|Regent Park
|7
|11
|1
|6
|5
|$777,357
|$816,909
|$750,000
|$904,483
|$951,983
|10
|11
|7
|17
|8
|River Falls
|23
|22
|13
|19
|10
|$1,297,174
|$1,535,407
|$1,542,635
|$1,570,224
|$1,729,603
|25
|6
|8
|15
|19
|River Oaks Farm
|1
|2
|3
|2
|3
|$1,429,900
|$1,561,500
|$1,602,333
|$1,527,500
|$2,000,000
|40
|2
|16
|4
|44
|Rivers Edge
|4
|1
|4
|3
|3
|$1,371,375
|$777,000
|$1,489,375
|$1,456,333
|$1,386,667
|10
|30
|16
|11
|54
|Roberts Glen
|1
|4
|4
|2
|2
|$825,000
|$961,250
|$1,261,250
|$1,217,500
|$987,500
|89
|6
|11
|12
|4
|Saddle Ridge
|9
|5
|4
|4
|6
|$1,852,750
|$2,395,000
|$1,808,750
|$2,906,000
|$2,912,333
|45
|29
|16
|90
|22
|Stoney Creek Estates
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|$1,150,000
|$1,671,667
|$1,592,000
|$1,900,000
|$1,750,000
|302
|71
|4
|118
|31
|Timberwood of Potomac
|1
|2
|6
|0
|2
|$915,000
|$1,142,500
|$1,379,074
|NA
|$1,427,500
|28
|8
|9
|NA
|7
|Willerburn Acres
|16
|7
|7
|8
|6
|$921,477
|$1,108,429
|$1,210,714
|$1,284,097
|$1,245,500
|37
|51
|17
|29
|15
|Williamsburg Estates
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|NA
|$2,575,000
|$4,180,000
|$4,450,000
|$2,454,318
|NA
|27
|132
|8
|8
|Willowbrook
|5
|5
|2
|4
|3
|$818,200
|$1,032,600
|$942,500
|$1,050,000
|$1,485,000
|43
|6
|7
|8
|6
|Windsor Hills
|6
|3
|6
|4
|2
|$960,000
|$1,155,833
|$1,286,167
|$1,177,750
|$1,135,000
|21
|7
|28
|6
|9
|Winterset
|3
|6
|3
|1
|2
|$1,063,000
|$1,352,833
|$1,026,333
|$1,235,000
|$1,365,000
|84
|8
|1
|35
|5
|20854 Total
|646
|680
|475
|391
|404
|$1,207,403
|$1,363,877
|$1,471,456
|$1,520,456
|$1,623,781
|42
|22
|17
|22
|22
|GAITHERSBURG/NORTH POTOMAC 20878
|Ancient Oak
|15
|20
|13
|13
|10
|$647,727
|$778,664
|$823,604
|$928,539
|$861,437
|44
|11
|5
|25
|10
|Belvedere
|1
|6
|7
|1
|3
|$1,175,000
|$1,568,333
|$1,597,857
|$2,000,000
|$2,375,000
|138
|35
|14
|28
|12
|Big Pines Village
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|$1,098,300
|$1,100,400
|$1,425,000
|$1,300,000
|$1,560,000
|27
|3
|1
|9
|4
|Bondbrook
|2
|6
|2
|5
|3
|$748,550
|$984,333
|$867,500
|$1,085,000
|$1,230,000
|4
|6
|9
|6
|10
|Crown
|3
|7
|4
|2
|1
|$1,475,233
|$1,468,526
|$1,526,011
|$1,682,500
|$1,925,000
|217
|110
|15
|95
|82
|Crown Farm
|1
|4
|1
|1
|3
|$1,805,760
|$1,576,393
|$1,763,810
|$1,375,000
|$1,648,592
|0
|65
|280
|7
|44
|Diamond Courts
|6
|9
|5
|4
|8
|$520,167
|$588,056
|$680,200
|$633,725
|$705,935
|7
|15
|6
|20
|7
|Dufief
|17
|10
|14
|9
|10
|$650,206
|$741,600
|$813,429
|$820,889
|$838,179
|8
|8
|10
|5
|22
|Dufief Mill
|8
|15
|14
|10
|8
|$781,113
|$912,407
|$958,875
|$996,850
|$1,003,578
|13
|9
|15
|9
|5
|Dufief Mill Brook
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|$799,500
|$852,000
|NA
|$1,033,500
|$990,000
|17
|14
|NA
|42
|13
|Dufief Mill Estates
|10
|8
|11
|5
|3
|$771,350
|$956,340
|$945,409
|$1,002,000
|$1,081,633
|21
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Farmlands
|5
|2
|5
|3
|5
|$1,010,320
|$1,237,500
|$1,287,000
|$1,205,000
|$1,289,900
|59
|6
|6
|47
|11
|Fernshire Farms
|6
|7
|5
|2
|2
|$577,818
|$631,571
|$651,200
|$665,000
|$735,000
|11
|9
|13
|14
|33
|Fox Hills
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|NA
|NA
|$750,000
|$990,000
|$1,017,500
|NA
|NA
|4
|4
|9
|Hallman Grove
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|NA
|$870,000
|$976,667
|NA
|$1,100,000
|NA
|5
|24
|NA
|3
|Highlands of Darnestown
|11
|5
|5
|3
|3
|$770,772
|$911,900
|$926,000
|$994,167
|$943,333
|22
|7
|5
|9
|8
|Kentlands
|27
|16
|27
|11
|11
|$897,559
|$1,030,187
|$1,147,686
|$1,100,172
|$1,193,364
|43
|8
|20
|24
|13
|Kentlands Hill District
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|$846,667
|$745,000
|$1,075,000
|$1,012,500
|$1,118,100
|36
|19
|6
|24
|4
|Kentlands Midtown
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|$850,000
|$790,000
|$993,250
|$815,000
|$783,000
|3
|2
|6
|4
|1
|Lakelands
|25
|29
|24
|15
|14
|$814,660
|$948,514
|$1,079,042
|$970,796
|$1,187,486
|30
|12
|10
|28
|5
|Lakelands Great Seneca
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|$750,000
|$765,000
|NA
|$952,000
|$895,000
|13
|14
|NA
|21
|101
|Mills Farm
|7
|7
|8
|7
|4
|$649,786
|$698,571
|$762,736
|$785,871
|$885,250
|4
|21
|10
|60
|11
|Mountain View Estates
|7
|5
|1
|4
|4
|$699,214
|$698,600
|$590,000
|$1,175,750
|$856,250
|26
|11
|0
|12
|31
|Mt. Prospect
|0
|1
|3
|5
|12
|NA
|$1,901,270
|$2,309,774
|$1,522,477
|$1,954,658
|NA
|0
|7
|49
|37
|North Potomac
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|$992,500
|NA
|$1,995,000
|$1,350,000
|$1,475,000
|29
|NA
|18
|35
|1
|Orchard Hills
|2
|4
|3
|2
|4
|$685,000
|$798,250
|$811,333
|$875,000
|$888,825
|30
|5
|9
|4
|16
|Owens Glen
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|$715,000
|$835,000
|NA
|$963,000
|$1,000,000
|46
|5
|NA
|31
|17
|Parklands at Watkins Mill
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|$616,667
|$590,000
|$850,000
|$912,500
|$1,050,000
|22
|76
|6
|16
|27
|Parkridge
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|NA
|NA
|$650,000
|$682,667
|$831,000
|NA
|NA
|6
|7
|2
|Parkridge Estates
|12
|2
|4
|0
|3
|$557,380
|$845,000
|$730,897
|NA
|$800,667
|26
|9
|24
|NA
|23
|Pheasant Run
|7
|11
|9
|4
|13
|$552,843
|$650,889
|$682,311
|$799,950
|$735,577
|13
|5
|9
|11
|19
|Potomac Chase
|31
|24
|16
|13
|19
|$699,907
|$836,663
|$848,524
|$962,615
|$1,028,036
|33
|9
|10
|6
|8
|Potomac Grove
|3
|9
|3
|3
|2
|$849,333
|$886,444
|$888,333
|$1,156,244
|$1,037,500
|19
|20
|7
|7
|52
|Potomac Ridge
|7
|15
|7
|7
|7
|$626,743
|$700,703
|$822,529
|$753,843
|$869,357
|14
|7
|8
|10
|16
|Quail Run
|5
|4
|5
|4
|7
|$917,000
|$971,225
|$1,596,035
|$1,538,177
|$1,163,129
|45
|7
|85
|124
|5
|Quince Haven
|7
|4
|5
|7
|3
|$784,857
|$831,250
|$847,100
|$898,143
|$976,667
|11
|6
|27
|37
|10
|Quince Orchard Estates
|5
|3
|2
|6
|1
|$660,758
|$827,833
|$757,772
|$937,315
|$990,000
|6
|10
|15
|20
|6
|Quince Orchard Knolls
|19
|15
|15
|12
|9
|$662,168
|$799,987
|$784,260
|$849,648
|$792,667
|47
|15
|11
|41
|17
|Quince Orchard Manor
|13
|11
|14
|9
|2
|$544,569
|$613,273
|$654,393
|$678,222
|$740,000
|41
|9
|9
|8
|5
|Quince Orchard Park
|8
|19
|5
|11
|4
|$648,850
|$696,963
|$760,400
|$758,833
|$797,500
|49
|19
|23
|6
|4
|Quince Orchard Valley
|15
|13
|6
|4
|10
|$521,603
|$696,808
|$622,650
|$645,000
|$685,300
|27
|11
|12
|29
|20
|Roberts Landing
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|$918,888
|$1,700,000
|$1,400,000
|$1,290,000
|$1,579,500
|46
|4
|188
|123
|97
|Seneca Highlands
|6
|5
|1
|1
|5
|$1,152,917
|$1,087,167
|$1,250,000
|$1,700,000
|$1,903,600
|89
|12
|9
|7
|8
|Stonebridge
|13
|14
|13
|9
|6
|$845,385
|$944,822
|$1,095,738
|$1,103,722
|$1,094,667
|14
|6
|6
|14
|4
|Washingtonian Village
|0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|NA
|$619,250
|$661,500
|$640,000
|$760,000
|NA
|27
|7
|14
|3
|Washingtonian Woods
|12
|16
|9
|12
|5
|$776,783
|$854,955
|$904,389
|$869,083
|$982,000
|20
|15
|19
|17
|16
|West Riding
|3
|4
|4
|3
|6
|$476,333
|$545,000
|$521,937
|$674,333
|$685,867
|8
|14
|3
|6
|6
|Westleigh
|17
|21
|15
|10
|23
|$667,235
|$767,648
|$832,933
|$856,933
|$913,295
|17
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Willow Ridge
|8
|2
|0
|3
|2
|$718,431
|$760,000
|NA
|$882,167
|$922,500
|23
|20
|NA
|21
|6
|Woodlands
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|$1,022,500
|$1,215,000
|$1,243,333
|NA
|$1,400,000
|6
|7
|6
|NA
|11
|20878 Total
|418
|456
|351
|269
|277
|$736,912
|$870,512
|$962,576
|$962,347
|$1,050,782
|30
|15
|14
|25
|15
|KENSINGTON 20895
|Byeforde
|5
|6
|1
|1
|3
|$939,200
|$922,958
|$1,292,500
|$959,700
|$983,333
|19
|11
|6
|11
|17
|Chevy Chase View
|16
|21
|13
|17
|6
|$1,171,713
|$1,284,310
|$1,713,000
|$1,435,640
|$1,535,850
|13
|15
|24
|24
|9
|Garrett Park Estates
|17
|17
|18
|10
|10
|$724,824
|$776,647
|$928,767
|$1,069,490
|$1,159,180
|9
|14
|19
|14
|8
|Homewood
|30
|18
|19
|13
|15
|$550,320
|$591,437
|$674,816
|$715,162
|$714,517
|24
|13
|11
|8
|8
|Ken-Gar
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|NA
|NA
|$465,000
|$1,150,000
|$556,000
|NA
|NA
|28
|53
|34
|Kensington
|30
|25
|9
|12
|16
|$765,689
|$851,845
|$894,222
|$944,242
|$1,037,835
|26
|10
|5
|27
|16
|Kensington Estates
|12
|10
|14
|6
|13
|$960,000
|$1,068,700
|$1,197,958
|$1,322,000
|$1,344,500
|13
|5
|10
|4
|13
|Kensington Heights
|26
|24
|32
|18
|15
|$571,283
|$632,175
|$686,447
|$745,683
|$870,993
|27
|16
|17
|14
|25
|Kensington Knolls
|2
|3
|3
|1
|4
|$587,500
|$653,500
|$640,000
|$618,000
|$783,250
|10
|10
|5
|49
|12
|Kensington Park
|6
|8
|1
|1
|3
|$1,103,500
|$1,107,438
|$1,323,000
|$829,000
|$809,167
|45
|14
|5
|6
|12
|Kensington Terrace
|4
|1
|4
|3
|1
|$734,725
|$712,000
|$882,773
|$1,088,333
|$1,845,000
|34
|5
|14
|3
|79
|Kensington View
|13
|7
|9
|6
|3
|$608,623
|$640,714
|$675,556
|$710,917
|$722,333
|11
|20
|24
|33
|12
|Newport Hills
|6
|6
|5
|6
|5
|$493,042
|$583,083
|$593,500
|$668,271
|$696,980
|20
|12
|20
|30
|5
|North Kensington
|12
|12
|18
|10
|6
|$531,667
|$602,250
|$622,640
|$674,197
|$818,667
|21
|11
|17
|8
|6
|Oakland Terrace
|11
|8
|6
|4
|4
|$733,727
|$664,363
|$1,146,000
|$686,250
|$1,042,500
|52
|13
|19
|4
|9
|Parkwood
|31
|27
|21
|18
|13
|$902,165
|$928,071
|$1,127,704
|$1,125,594
|$1,322,462
|21
|9
|16
|18
|34
|Rock Creek Highlands
|4
|7
|5
|3
|6
|$870,100
|$1,148,000
|$1,279,600
|$1,240,000
|$1,303,333
|46
|5
|5
|3
|9
|Rock Creek Hills
|26
|27
|18
|18
|15
|$924,281
|$1,087,672
|$1,254,811
|$1,367,033
|$1,329,400
|22
|8
|21
|15
|7
|Rock Creek Palisades
|37
|43
|42
|21
|28
|$563,584
|$554,463
|$653,512
|$694,239
|$727,425
|23
|19
|12
|14
|23
|Warners/Kensington
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|$1,266,635
|$1,216,667
|$1,145,050
|$1,675,000
|$750,000
|203
|36
|6
|244
|42
|White Flint Park
|5
|4
|5
|6
|3
|$731,615
|$920,500
|$921,000
|$792,917
|$1,077,667
|34
|8
|18
|7
|25
|20895 Total
|309
|285
|256
|182
|177
|$741,867
|$830,277
|$893,736
|$975,553
|$1,017,157
|24
|13
|16
|19
|16
|GARRETT PARK 20896
|Garrett Park
|11
|18
|4
|4
|11
|$1,133,600
|$891,642
|$1,287,500
|$1,112,250
|$1,361,818
|52
|12
|1
|13
|17
|20896 Total
|11
|18
|4
|5
|11
|$1,133,600
|$891,642
|$1,287,500
|$1,099,800
|$1,361,818
|52
|12
|1
|15
|17
|SILVER SPRING 20901
|Argyle Club Estates
|21
|20
|8
|6
|3
|$505,812
|$592,893
|$649,629
|$529,333
|$563,508
|18
|16
|11
|9
|22
|Ballantrae
|2
|7
|7
|4
|10
|$478,500
|$534,986
|$582,129
|$619,250
|$591,150
|23
|20
|12
|6
|32
|Branwell Park
|5
|1
|4
|3
|1
|$665,000
|$600,000
|$686,175
|$555,000
|$619,000
|14
|3
|13
|7
|7
|Brookside Forest
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|$650,000
|$645,000
|$790,000
|$722,500
|$507,833
|6
|6
|6
|9
|9
|Burnt Mills
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|$450,000
|$606,700
|$557,000
|$565,000
|$850,000
|32
|5
|28
|15
|2
|Burnt Mills Estates
|3
|3
|1
|2
|1
|$592,833
|$543,333
|$561,000
|$632,500
|$595,000
|14
|20
|6
|4
|5
|Burnt Mills Gar-Vill
|3
|7
|3
|2
|3
|$496,000
|$553,714
|$692,300
|$673,000
|$642,333
|34
|9
|20
|4
|6
|Burnt Mills Hills
|2
|3
|0
|3
|3
|$1,255,000
|$1,065,000
|NA
|$798,000
|$989,667
|58
|13
|NA
|12
|7
|Burnt Mills Manor
|6
|7
|4
|5
|2
|$522,667
|$567,214
|$566,250
|$619,800
|$774,125
|8
|8
|9
|8
|7
|Chalfonte
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|$547,225
|$536,167
|$505,000
|$620,559
|$634,250
|19
|5
|5
|4
|9
|Clifton Park Village
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|$425,000
|$503,000
|$339,000
|$386,000
|$581,000
|16
|7
|6
|7
|6
|Country Club Park
|4
|3
|5
|6
|3
|$560,625
|$571,667
|$526,480
|$595,000
|$716,667
|19
|16
|7
|5
|25
|Country Club View
|3
|7
|1
|0
|4
|$495,000
|$620,286
|$480,000
|NA
|$675,000
|5
|7
|0
|NA
|9
|Dawn Village
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|NA
|$575,000
|$509,950
|$700,000
|$611,725
|NA
|11
|9
|17
|26
|Dumont Oaks
|7
|10
|6
|4
|9
|$597,843
|$677,210
|$717,333
|$710,638
|$784,000
|19
|12
|9
|8
|13
|Fairway
|7
|13
|7
|8
|7
|$523,036
|$543,669
|$582,835
|$610,300
|$646,593
|14
|12
|6
|16
|4
|Forest Knolls
|9
|10
|11
|12
|8
|$448,955
|$526,751
|$544,014
|$532,325
|$580,563
|6
|7
|13
|24
|21
|Franklin Knolls
|5
|4
|5
|14
|8
|$510,126
|$568,750
|$532,800
|$529,107
|$574,669
|7
|19
|36
|11
|19
|Franklin Vale
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|$436,000
|$502,500
|$301,000
|$587,000
|$527,750
|7
|19
|1
|14
|16
|Highland View
|26
|23
|18
|18
|16
|$549,418
|$675,655
|$688,764
|$599,806
|$719,002
|13
|7
|14
|30
|18
|Highland View Park
|6
|6
|0
|1
|6
|$516,667
|$745,174
|NA
|$525,000
|$621,833
|8
|11
|NA
|9
|12
|Indian Spring
|4
|2
|1
|4
|2
|$645,500
|$584,550
|$640,000
|$681,250
|$689,000
|11
|5
|9
|27
|6
|Indian Spring Club Estates
|9
|9
|6
|5
|6
|$637,874
|$631,849
|$741,334
|$715,800
|$620,750
|18
|6
|16
|6
|28
|Indian Spring Hills
|3
|2
|5
|3
|7
|$559,900
|$577,500
|$744,550
|$671,333
|$672,857
|36
|24
|28
|5
|10
|Indian Spring Manor
|3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|$572,167
|$666,000
|$813,500
|$770,000
|$737,000
|10
|5
|9
|4
|7
|Indian Spring Park
|5
|10
|8
|6
|6
|$494,000
|$622,150
|$560,634
|$565,150
|$773,100
|15
|7
|21
|5
|101
|Indian Spring Terrace
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|$575,000
|$620,000
|NA
|$620,000
|$756,071
|4
|8
|NA
|8
|8
|Indian Spring View
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|NA
|$532,550
|$587,500
|$585,000
|$634,500
|NA
|5
|4
|39
|9
|Indian Spring Village
|2
|3
|3
|4
|5
|$630,000
|$630,000
|$786,333
|$641,750
|$585,200
|11
|3
|5
|24
|9
|Long Branch Village
|8
|6
|6
|5
|5
|$411,375
|$532,833
|$530,500
|$600,355
|$560,535
|11
|12
|34
|45
|12
|McDonald Knolls
|7
|6
|8
|2
|2
|$441,535
|$534,172
|$492,675
|$575,000
|$657,500
|36
|9
|12
|4
|20
|Montgomery Knolls
|2
|6
|4
|3
|8
|$428,500
|$546,417
|$505,000
|$625,000
|$523,125
|25
|26
|31
|46
|17
|North Hills
|15
|8
|8
|9
|5
|$681,800
|$748,238
|$997,563
|$818,111
|$780,000
|12
|11
|12
|25
|17
|Northwest Branch Estates
|2
|14
|5
|3
|3
|$497,500
|$605,907
|$678,500
|$677,500
|$689,833
|11
|7
|31
|6
|6
|Northwood Knolls
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|NA
|$524,167
|$642,500
|$532,000
|$635,000
|NA
|24
|5
|58
|5
|Northwood Park
|20
|15
|11
|13
|11
|$532,665
|$623,693
|$586,832
|$675,615
|$713,182
|15
|9
|6
|11
|6
|Northwood Park View
|7
|13
|14
|6
|7
|$515,400
|$562,538
|$676,821
|$544,083
|$602,429
|6
|9
|10
|6
|13
|Northwood Village
|7
|7
|4
|4
|4
|$497,770
|$495,643
|$515,775
|$589,624
|$600,250
|23
|9
|21
|36
|5
|Oranges
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|$479,500
|$574,500
|$547,120
|NA
|$525,000
|14
|7
|13
|NA
|59
|Rosewood
|9
|7
|6
|2
|4
|$445,778
|$503,714
|$582,917
|$477,500
|$463,750
|6
|9
|10
|25
|13
|Seven Oaks
|2
|13
|11
|2
|6
|$647,500
|$673,587
|$796,427
|$1,131,250
|$977,667
|6
|11
|21
|17
|22
|Silver Spring
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|NA
|$540,000
|$610,000
|$722,450
|$450,000
|NA
|6
|31
|24
|4
|Sligo Estates
|3
|6
|2
|3
|1
|$434,533
|$471,901
|$539,830
|$508,333
|$425,000
|27
|6
|7
|5
|2
|Sligo Park Knolls
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|$462,500
|$608,000
|$615,833
|$540,000
|$544,000
|8
|6
|8
|35
|21
|South Four Corners
|8
|14
|9
|10
|5
|$532,313
|$575,514
|$585,528
|$593,150
|$671,500
|5
|7
|9
|7
|7
|Sunset Terrace
|2
|5
|0
|0
|5
|$622,250
|$611,205
|NA
|NA
|$652,300
|7
|5
|NA
|NA
|14
|Woodmoor
|47
|46
|35
|32
|25
|$612,868
|$674,585
|$719,989
|$735,038
|$735,586
|10
|13
|14
|30
|13
|20901 Total
|303
|369
|267
|242
|241
|$550,590
|$609,064
|$643,897
|$636,207
|$664,837
|14
|11
|15
|19
|16
|SILVER SPRING 20902
|Arcola
|8
|8
|4
|5
|4
|$547,750
|$575,750
|$670,250
|$656,500
|$651,500
|11
|16
|6
|7
|20
|Cameron Heights
|5
|9
|8
|5
|6
|$464,450
|$492,468
|$541,125
|$518,511
|$524,650
|7
|22
|10
|44
|6
|Carroll Knolls
|22
|32
|34
|19
|20
|$489,428
|$535,861
|$551,279
|$594,631
|$554,440
|25
|8
|16
|10
|20
|Chestnut Hills
|8
|6
|8
|6
|4
|$416,938
|$446,185
|$510,388
|$502,167
|$702,375
|21
|65
|13
|21
|34
|Chestnut Ridge Manor
|11
|12
|8
|8
|7
|$450,627
|$476,908
|$560,000
|$575,938
|$559,214
|13
|9
|23
|27
|15
|College View
|6
|6
|5
|2
|1
|$460,167
|$565,050
|$566,600
|$780,000
|$635,000
|40
|35
|18
|37
|7
|Connecticut Avenue Hills
|11
|9
|2
|3
|4
|$431,000
|$524,589
|$475,000
|$556,667
|$525,000
|19
|14
|21
|38
|10
|Connecticut Avenue Park
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|$375,333
|$467,250
|$527,000
|NA
|$507,500
|16
|9
|6
|NA
|24
|Connecticut Avenue Estates
|12
|22
|13
|10
|8
|$375,242
|$431,482
|$461,788
|$465,500
|$471,725
|22
|20
|8
|22
|17
|Connecticut Gardens
|6
|13
|14
|8
|13
|$466,650
|$538,045
|$474,500
|$577,000
|$583,346
|20
|17
|15
|34
|18
|Forest Estates
|21
|21
|14
|7
|19
|$534,982
|$609,696
|$600,714
|$624,101
|$675,764
|5
|9
|16
|12
|16
|Forest Glen
|2
|10
|3
|2
|3
|$594,495
|$593,750
|$654,167
|$583,500
|$583,333
|5
|9
|24
|7
|7
|Forest Grove
|3
|1
|5
|2
|1
|$615,014
|$750,000
|$775,113
|$935,000
|$950,000
|5
|9
|8
|27
|77
|Forestvale
|3
|5
|6
|2
|2
|$577,333
|$621,910
|$686,920
|$767,500
|$563,000
|7
|7
|20
|7
|5
|Glen Allen
|1
|5
|3
|2
|1
|$469,000
|$661,740
|$592,000
|$650,000
|$830,000
|88
|36
|14
|5
|112
|Glen Haven
|2
|6
|1
|1
|4
|$387,500
|$567,750
|$569,000
|$525,000
|$652,325
|49
|6
|9
|4
|10
|Glenfield Manor
|10
|5
|5
|3
|8
|$525,030
|$633,200
|$644,200
|$616,000
|$625,625
|12
|6
|3
|9
|8
|Glenmont Forest
|6
|7
|9
|6
|5
|$396,500
|$450,429
|$491,444
|$502,667
|$527,900
|15
|12
|16
|17
|12
|Glenmont Village
|4
|4
|5
|0
|1
|$306,500
|$368,100
|$430,400
|NA
|$605,000
|23
|23
|45
|NA
|111
|Glenview
|15
|8
|8
|5
|5
|$580,233
|$617,750
|$570,147
|$598,900
|$628,750
|10
|6
|24
|15
|60
|Hammond Woods
|4
|3
|4
|2
|7
|$429,750
|$771,667
|$704,000
|$736,500
|$704,129
|6
|6
|9
|23
|7
|Highland Woods
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|$390,000
|$447,500
|$463,750
|$491,000
|$562,500
|23
|18
|7
|7
|4
|Kemp Mill
|1
|9
|4
|4
|9
|$460,000
|$678,181
|$532,250
|$693,750
|$840,667
|24
|6
|2
|15
|6
|Kemp Mill Estates
|40
|39
|39
|24
|23
|$535,776
|$587,993
|$619,282
|$599,738
|$663,091
|17
|11
|23
|14
|14
|Kemp Mill Farms
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|$675,000
|$725,000
|$685,000
|$960,667
|$1,050,000
|0
|2
|8
|15
|3
|Kemp Mill Forest
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|$707,833
|$829,500
|$910,500
|$875,000
|$1,177,500
|4
|15
|7
|3
|12
|Kemp Mill Hills
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1
|$495,000
|$579,990
|$528,333
|$570,625
|$600,000
|42
|15
|17
|20
|6
|Kingswell
|2
|8
|5
|5
|8
|$452,450
|$457,503
|$504,501
|$510,500
|$532,958
|4
|13
|13
|3
|11
|McKenney Hills
|14
|10
|6
|3
|6
|$571,643
|$575,155
|$581,400
|$580,833
|$611,250
|22
|9
|17
|6
|23
|Montgomery Highlands Estates
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|$378,000
|$503,333
|$750,000
|$568,000
|$569,750
|4
|13
|8
|3
|21
|Northbrook Estates
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|$530,083
|$530,802
|$597,000
|$555,967
|$592,500
|10
|12
|9
|7
|8
|Oakland Terrace
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|$573,500
|NA
|NA
|$613,875
|$804,750
|7
|NA
|NA
|17
|4
|Parkway
|3
|4
|3
|1
|3
|$486,667
|$509,000
|$623,333
|$640,000
|$726,667
|4
|10
|5
|5
|49
|Plyers Mill Estates
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|$528,703
|$591,667
|$532,500
|NA
|$610,000
|5
|6
|23
|NA
|4
|Regnid
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|NA
|$480,000
|$615,000
|$495,000
|$660,888
|NA
|7
|36
|9
|23
|Rock Creek Palisades
|1
|7
|1
|2
|2
|$685,000
|$942,857
|$950,000
|$912,500
|$887,000
|0
|8
|12
|29
|31
|Silver Spring
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|NA
|$449,000
|$585,000
|$500,000
|NA
|NA
|3
|15
|9
|24
|Springbrook Forest
|2
|6
|5
|4
|3
|$496,000
|$956,333
|$945,800
|$761,500
|$1,203,333
|34
|35
|21
|29
|42
|Stephen Knolls
|3
|5
|2
|5
|3
|$523,000
|$468,200
|$542,500
|$484,950
|$626,667
|9
|21
|16
|28
|17
|Weismans
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
|$364,167
|$466,520
|$434,275
|$437,333
|$625,000
|13
|11
|20
|37
|9
|Westchester
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|$465,000
|$656,875
|$558,500
|$681,667
|$530,000
|21
|7
|12
|10
|0
|Wheaton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|$385,000
|$493,000
|$662,500
|NA
|$444,333
|NA
|69
|8
|0
|7
|Wheaton Crest
|4
|13
|5
|3
|5
|$424,000
|$472,842
|$501,000
|$541,333
|$545,875
|46
|9
|30
|34
|8
|Wheaton Forest
|2
|5
|1
|2
|4
|$462,750
|$509,000
|$525,000
|$579,500
|$563,750
|5
|15
|19
|6
|37
|Wheaton Hills
|27
|44
|31
|22
|19
|$438,059
|$502,014
|$524,968
|$495,251
|$538,811
|19
|12
|22
|19
|22
|Wheaton View
|7
|4
|3
|3
|2
|$525,000
|$551,250
|$643,333
|$634,667
|$667,750
|8
|10
|5
|27
|37
|20902 Total
|333
|417
|318
|227
|249
|$490,941
|$552,976
|$574,173
|$585,905
|$630,834
|16
|16
|17
|18
|19
|SILVER SPRING 20910
|Blair
|13
|13
|15
|3
|11
|$637,031
|$717,832
|$711,093
|$728,667
|$767,955
|23
|9
|27
|5
|20
|Capitol View Park
|14
|19
|9
|11
|9
|$612,679
|$642,849
|$839,333
|$744,309
|$820,444
|17
|13
|8
|16
|20
|Carroll Springs
|2
|1
|5
|2
|1
|$503,750
|$689,000
|$668,200
|$792,500
|$699,000
|55
|12
|12
|57
|41
|Forest Glen
|3
|4
|6
|2
|4
|$555,737
|$600,000
|$802,501
|$936,500
|$1,050,375
|24
|46
|10
|9
|18
|Forest Glen Knolls
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|$486,667
|$690,938
|$641,667
|NA
|$592,500
|5
|7
|5
|NA
|5
|Forest Glen Park
|7
|7
|6
|2
|3
|$689,714
|$721,857
|$947,902
|$958,500
|$783,300
|65
|13
|7
|43
|4
|Forest Grove
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|$588,000
|$582,000
|$695,000
|NA
|$750,000
|49
|13
|13
|NA
|47
|Montgomery Hills
|6
|6
|4
|3
|1
|$625,333
|$773,167
|$672,750
|$802,667
|$780,000
|14
|5
|40
|31
|5
|North Woodside
|5
|17
|8
|2
|5
|$652,200
|$725,895
|$657,438
|$752,500
|$909,874
|18
|6
|14
|2
|22
|Northmont
|9
|7
|2
|4
|1
|$564,387
|$616,714
|$709,500
|$617,750
|$593,923
|8
|39
|8
|13
|6
|Rosemary Hills
|6
|5
|9
|4
|5
|$620,833
|$688,000
|$782,584
|$742,608
|$835,500
|11
|12
|9
|16
|17
|Saratoga Village
|5
|0
|1
|2
|3
|$650,200
|NA
|$877,500
|$645,000
|$857,500
|16
|NA
|9
|4
|10
|Seven Oaks
|5
|9
|1
|2
|6
|$861,900
|$878,645
|$870,000
|$1,167,500
|$1,103,167
|6
|6
|42
|4
|4
|Silver Spring
|11
|24
|12
|16
|16
|$841,523
|$776,475
|$872,847
|$811,813
|$861,457
|64
|12
|24
|16
|10
|Sixteenth Street Village
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|$877,500
|$430,000
|$902,767
|$627,000
|$650,000
|10
|2
|6
|6
|4
|Sligo Park Hills
|11
|31
|15
|14
|10
|$676,467
|$775,283
|$882,127
|$830,368
|$796,900
|20
|7
|12
|11
|30
|South Woodside Park
|1
|4
|4
|5
|3
|$530,500
|$857,500
|$825,250
|$825,800
|$1,154,333
|6
|8
|35
|15
|31
|Takoma Park
|10
|10
|9
|4
|9
|$775,700
|$873,100
|$1,096,567
|$904,500
|$1,024,333
|22
|11
|5
|45
|26
|Woodside
|4
|13
|9
|10
|11
|$702,375
|$972,526
|$874,500
|$950,690
|$864,459
|7
|11
|17
|11
|25
|Woodside Forest
|16
|18
|15
|9
|8
|$785,172
|$828,065
|$889,000
|$941,889
|$955,981
|28
|9
|20
|9
|10
|Woodside Hills
|3
|4
|0
|2
|2
|$738,369
|$718,125
|NA
|$855,800
|$695,000
|24
|39
|NA
|7
|32
|Woodside Knolls
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|$593,500
|$643,750
|NA
|$630,000
|$721,000
|12
|17
|NA
|18
|10
|Woodside Park
|24
|24
|16
|20
|20
|$876,083
|$948,493
|$1,073,844
|$1,087,139
|$984,195
|9
|24
|23
|16
|14
|20910 Total
|195
|256
|186
|134
|143
|$703,866
|$776,256
|$835,912
|$872,875
|$875,530
|22
|16
|16
|15
|17
|UPPER NORTHWEST D.C. 20015
|Barnaby Woods
|8
|5
|6
|3
|7
|$1,062,500
|$1,339,740
|$1,568,583
|$1,345,000
|$1,939,571
|12
|7
|10
|5
|12
|Chevy Chase
|129
|157
|128
|102
|125
|$1,300,609
|$1,475,075
|$1,545,900
|$1,633,606
|$1,748,589
|13
|10
|10
|10
|16
|Friendship Heights
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|$1,276,250
|$1,660,000
|$1,314,500
|$1,018,840
|$943,000
|23
|3
|18
|13
|29
|Hawthorne
|8
|11
|7
|4
|3
|$1,485,313
|$1,488,797
|$1,491,286
|$1,376,250
|$1,500,000
|64
|7
|15
|22
|18
|20015 Total
|155
|178
|146
|112
|136
|$1,287,907
|$1,472,496
|$1,538,511
|$1,600,217
|$1,747,012
|16
|10
|11
|11
|16
|UPPER NORTHWEST D.C. 20016
|American University Park
|65
|81
|64
|52
|65
|$1,334,912
|$1,539,006
|$1,601,671
|$1,868,797
|$1,679,517
|12
|12
|13
|19
|17
|Chevy Chase
|10
|10
|5
|5
|7
|$1,337,500
|$1,869,703
|$1,316,600
|$1,848,600
|$1,439,000
|9
|12
|6
|24
|23
|Cleveland Park
|16
|19
|16
|14
|17
|$2,137,063
|$2,895,158
|$3,389,063
|$2,162,071
|$3,081,353
|23
|26
|18
|22
|23
|Friendship Heights
|4
|0
|4
|3
|1
|$1,348,707
|NA
|$1,338,750
|$1,245,000
|$3,000,000
|10
|NA
|2
|19
|83
|Kent
|45
|37
|27
|29
|25
|$1,866,071
|$2,385,509
|$2,911,426
|$2,405,103
|$2,416,020
|48
|24
|28
|21
|26
|North Cleveland Park
|4
|4
|3
|7
|4
|$1,701,000
|$1,372,500
|$2,748,333
|$1,878,071
|$1,462,750
|12
|15
|2
|15
|7
|Palisades
|27
|30
|26
|14
|16
|$1,779,426
|$1,668,934
|$2,042,143
|$2,111,500
|$2,607,211
|46
|20
|14
|23
|20
|Spring Valley
|44
|49
|33
|33
|32
|$2,048,728
|$2,199,877
|$2,660,759
|$3,040,096
|$2,847,375
|28
|10
|24
|21
|22
|Tenleytown
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|$1,271,667
|$1,850,000
|$1,919,500
|$1,370,333
|$1,000,000
|20
|62
|7
|3
|10
|Wakefield
|10
|3
|7
|3
|6
|$1,496,600
|$1,523,667
|$1,718,714
|$1,664,167
|$1,759,167
|14
|6
|13
|32
|55
|Wesley Heights
|14
|21
|11
|16
|12
|$1,803,750
|$3,075,510
|$4,154,091
|$3,600,844
|$4,077,500
|18
|5
|85
|39
|67
|20016 Total
|247
|260
|202
|181
|186
|$1,714,483
|$2,041,008
|$2,310,887
|$2,347,818
|$2,334,368
|27
|16
|20
|22
|25
Data provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats by ShowingTime+. Statistics generated on Jan. 15, 2025. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
About BRIGHT MLS
The Bright MLS real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. As a leading Multiple Listing Service (MLS), Bright serves approximately 85,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve more than 20 million consumers. For more information, visit brightmlshomes.com.
About SHOWINGTIME+
ShowingTime+ is a software suite that helps agents, brokers and MLSs streamline their businesses and deliver elevated experiences to their customers. The ShowingTime+ software suite includes ShowingTime, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and two new services coming soon—Listing Media Services and Listing Showcase.
This appears in the March/April 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.