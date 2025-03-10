From Bethesda Magazine: Montgomery County home sale highlights and trends

View trends and highlights in home sales in your neighborhood with these five interactive data tables.

Highest average sale price in 2024*

Neighborhood # of sales Average sale price Edgemoor Bethesda 8 $4,194,063 Wesley Heights Upper Northwest D.C. 12 $4,077,500 Kenwood Chevy Chase 5 $3,565,000 Bradley Farms Potomac 5 $3,157,778 Palatine Potomac 3 $3,116,667 Bradley Hills Grove Bethesda 12 $3,094,583 Cleveland Park Upper Northwest D.C. 17 $3,081,353 Falconhurst Potomac 7 $3,000,786 Saddle Ridge Potomac 6 $2,912,333 Bannockburn Heights Bethesda 5 $2,894,000 Spring Valley Upper Northwest D.C. 32 $2,847,375 Potomac Village Potomac 12 $2,764,375 Marwood Potomac 3 $2,716,667 Chevy Chase Terrace Chevy Chase 4 $2,661,875 Palisades Upper Northwest D.C. 16 $2,607,211 Battery Park Bethesda 5 $2,560,600 Potomac View Estates Potomac 3 $2,543,333 Potomac Falls Potomac 5 $2,493,250 Pineview Bethesda 4 $2,450,000 Somerset Chevy Chase 8 $2,441,571 Kentsdale Estates Potomac 3 $2,416,667 Kent Upper Northwest D.C. 25 $2,416,020

By ZIP code: Average sale price in 2024

ZIP code Average sale price 20016 Upper Northwest D.C. $2,334,368 20818 Cabin John $1,904,477 20815 Chevy Chase $1,859,363 20015 Upper Northwest D.C. $1,747,012 20817 Bethesda $1,733,467 20814 Bethesda $1,664,973 20816 Bethesda $1,662,090 20854 Potomac $1,623,781 20896 Garrett Park $1,361,818 20812 Glen Echo $1,287,500 20878 Gaithersburg/North Potomac $1,050,782 20850 Rockville $1,019,353 20895 Kensington $1,017,157 20852 North Bethesda/Rockville $1,014,707 20910 Silver Spring $875,530 20901 Silver Spring $664,837 20902 Silver Spring $630,834

Where houses sold the fastest in 2024*

Neighborhood # of sales Average days on market Merrimack Park Bethesda 3 2 Burgundy Knolls Rockville 3 2 Westgate Bethesda 5 3 Westhaven Bethesda 3 3 Hendry Estates Bethesda 4 3 Woodhaven Bethesda 8 3 East Gate of Potomac Potomac 11 3 Lincoln Park Rockville 3 3 Glen Mar Park Bethesda 9 4 Bradley Park Bethesda 3 4 Charred Oak Estates Bethesda 3 4 Cohasset Bethesda 5 4 Hillmead Bethesda 7 4 Quince Orchard Park Gaithersburg/North Potomac 4 4 Stonebridge Gaithersburg/North Potomac 6 4 Potomac Glen Potomac 3 4 Fairway Silver Spring 7 4 Forest Glen Park Silver Spring 3 4 Seven Oaks (ZIP code 20910 only) Silver Spring 6 4

By ZIP code: Average days on market in 2024

ZIP code Average days on market 20816 Bethesda 12 20852 North Bethesda/Rockville 14 20850 Rockville 14 20878 Gaithersburg/North Potomac 15 20895 Kensington 16 20901 Silver Spring 16 20015 Upper Northwest D.C. 16 20896 Garrett Park 17 20910 Silver Spring 17 20818 Cabin John 18 20902 Silver Spring 19 20814 Bethesda 21 20854 Potomac 22 20815 Chevy Chase 23 20817 Bethesda 24 20812 Glen Echo 24 20016 Upper Northwest D.C. 25

*Minimum of three sales

Data is for detached homes only and was provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats by ShowingTime+. Statistics generated on Jan. 15, 2025. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Some numbers have been rounded.

How much are housing prices rising? Are more homes being sold? Where are homes selling the fastest? The following chart helps answer these questions with data on the number of sales, the average sale price and the average number of days on the market for detached homes in 17 ZIP codes from our coverage area from 2020 through 2024. The subdivisions included had at least five total sales during the last five years and at least one sale in the past year. The ZIP code totals column figures may be greater than the sum of the figures listed next to each subdivision because they include homes sold in subdivisions that did not fit the criteria to be on this list. Real estate agents might enter sales into the Bright MLS database retroactively. As a result, some of the historical data may have been updated from what has been reported in previous years. Some numbers have been rounded.

Home sale trends by neighborhood

No. of Homes Sold Average Sale Price Average Days on Market 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 GLEN ECHO 20812 Glen Echo 5 5 4 2 2 $1,178,700 $1,055,402 $1,260,781 $937,000 $1,287,500 12 11 7 5 24 20812 Total 6 5 5 3 2 $1,153,750 $1,055,402 $1,188,625 $1,024,667 $1,287,500 14 11 5 6 24 BETHESDA 20814 Alta Vista 17 15 12 7 11 $1,071,882 $1,425,931 $1,244,333 $1,261,143 $1,319,591 19 21 16 24 22 Alta Vista Gardens 3 4 6 4 5 $1,458,300 $1,246,701 $1,509,060 $1,325,000 $1,351,200 75 11 5 5 32 Battery Park 7 13 7 6 5 $1,807,714 $1,502,538 $1,761,429 $1,540,000 $2,560,600 47 17 7 13 5 Bethesda 5 5 3 3 1 $1,286,300 $1,496,800 $1,433,333 $1,260,333 $1,010,000 15 21 4 8 3 Bradley Hills 6 6 7 4 2 $1,600,833 $3,119,000 $2,599,429 $2,228,500 $1,545,000 71 48 43 9 79 Bradley Village 4 0 4 1 7 $1,931,250 NA $3,087,410 $1,810,000 $2,171,000 10 NA 33 8 26 Columbia Forest 7 4 8 5 3 $1,538,429 $1,669,713 $2,162,750 $1,951,590 $1,884,317 17 17 19 8 5 Edgemoor 11 15 12 6 8 $2,679,545 $3,074,747 $2,937,500 $2,955,000 $4,194,063 87 32 22 61 30 English Village 6 6 7 4 2 $1,640,000 $2,313,167 $1,947,500 $1,468,500 $2,162,500 47 21 22 14 1 Glenbrook Knolls 3 2 3 7 1 $962,867 $1,017,500 $1,291,167 $1,338,857 $1,410,000 6 4 6 13 6 Glenbrook Village 10 18 8 14 15 $1,334,997 $1,240,944 $1,218,938 $1,413,714 $1,511,160 41 8 11 25 13 Glenwood 6 5 7 4 5 $1,249,111 $1,086,700 $1,082,629 $1,416,688 $1,754,500 49 9 31 7 40 Greenwich Forest 16 11 8 4 4 $1,320,056 $1,809,441 $2,222,937 $1,662,751 $2,265,000 31 7 7 7 48 Grosvenor Woods 2 2 3 2 2 $1,143,363 $1,327,000 $1,532,833 $1,250,000 $1,417,500 103 4 4 12 28 Huntington Terrace 3 2 0 0 2 $1,353,333 $1,255,000 NA NA $1,222,500 1 19 NA NA 2 Locust Hill Estates 8 8 3 4 7 $861,056 $981,750 $782,667 $1,180,000 $1,026,357 15 10 10 47 15 Lone Oak 2 4 2 1 4 $1,009,000 $1,284,250 $950,000 $2,375,000 $2,065,325 5 15 6 2 78 Longmeadow 4 2 1 0 1 $826,250 $964,900 $875,000 NA $1,160,000 9 18 6 NA 5 Maplewood 6 6 4 4 1 $930,583 $938,333 $1,013,438 $1,607,250 $850,000 45 11 19 6 6 Maplewood Estates 3 4 5 3 1 $1,052,853 $1,037,750 $1,168,200 $1,046,333 $1,055,000 11 9 12 12 3 Maplewood Manor 2 5 4 0 4 $800,500 $881,000 $1,030,500 NA $1,158,725 10 11 15 NA 6 Meadowbrook Village 2 1 1 0 1 $1,087,500 $960,000 $1,725,750 NA $1,240,000 10 7 5 NA 3 North Bethesda Grove 10 13 10 7 7 $977,550 $1,159,002 $1,094,488 $1,381,143 $1,358,996 37 24 33 43 41 Page Hill 1 1 1 3 1 $1,699,000 $1,550,000 $1,035,000 $1,363,167 $1,460,000 87 15 NA 33 2 Parkview 7 7 2 3 8 $766,954 $844,271 $787,500 $751,667 $880,375 36 11 28 7 20 Parkwood 15 13 7 5 8 $891,693 $1,015,538 $998,314 $1,306,200 $1,262,488 9 10 5 16 15 Rosedale Park 7 9 8 7 5 $1,121,714 $1,150,889 $1,484,663 $1,645,429 $1,417,000 4 9 25 55 11 West Chevy Chase Heights 2 4 3 2 4 $1,657,500 $1,793,750 $1,220,017 $1,542,500 $1,960,250 6 10 5 8 6 Westboro 6 6 3 3 7 $1,228,500 $1,667,927 $1,360,500 $1,103,833 $1,441,984 34 21 7 16 19 Wheatley Hills 0 2 1 1 2 NA $1,820,000 $1,355,000 $1,100,000 $1,985,000 NA 5 5 6 41 Whitehall Manor 4 6 3 0 2 $1,823,347 $1,969,333 $1,375,000 NA $2,800,000 5 21 2 NA 3 Wildwood Manor 15 21 9 5 7 $778,193 $1,141,296 $1,330,887 $1,124,588 $1,433,228 7 13 13 18 7 Wyngate 0 1 9 0 1 NA $1,820,160 $1,897,961 NA $885,000 NA 0 15 NA 2 20814 Total 214 238 190 130 150 $1,253,031 $1,479,245 $1,587,900 $1,505,017 $1,664,973 31 15 16 23 21 CHEVY CHASE 20815 Bradley Hills 2 8 1 3 1 $1,767,500 $1,722,875 $1,975,000 $1,898,167 $1,375,000 9 35 2 14 1 Chevy Chase 83 105 62 55 40 $1,606,683 $1,674,780 $2,070,461 $1,761,355 $1,851,893 42 19 20 28 22 Chevy Chase Commons 0 2 2 2 3 NA $1,478,000 $1,992,500 $1,800,000 $1,923,333 NA 4 4 20 16 Chevy Chase Gardens 5 6 3 5 3 $1,278,000 $1,408,767 $1,700,500 $1,769,600 $2,023,333 10 9 28 6 32 Chevy Chase Manor 3 5 4 4 1 $1,501,667 $1,724,900 $1,945,000 $2,165,250 $2,925,000 137 14 33 93 16 Chevy Chase Park 1 2 2 0 2 $2,250,000 $1,477,450 $1,170,000 NA $1,504,778 85 42 18 NA 14 Chevy Chase Terrace 2 3 4 9 4 $1,110,525 $1,160,000 $1,855,125 $1,540,000 $2,661,875 7 22 17 16 49 Chevy Chase Village 24 30 15 16 23 $1,886,638 $2,516,285 $2,424,767 $2,201,343 $2,201,581 34 11 10 14 17 Donneybrook 2 2 4 1 2 $815,000 $685,000 $1,146,250 $951,000 $874,500 11 4 22 9 47 Dunlop Hills 6 5 5 4 2 $1,212,335 $1,211,400 $1,431,000 $1,497,500 $1,688,000 38 11 19 30 15 Farmington 3 3 3 0 2 $1,466,333 $2,440,000 $2,195,000 NA $1,950,000 21 81 18 NA 5 Kenwood 12 19 13 12 5 $3,377,500 $3,123,158 $4,020,000 $4,081,864 $3,565,000 111 54 42 53 16 Martins Additions 17 17 13 8 14 $1,632,824 $1,545,758 $1,754,572 $1,727,500 $1,818,857 43 9 7 14 13 North Chevy Chase 12 8 10 8 9 $1,001,417 $920,125 $1,315,400 $1,234,750 $1,427,000 22 28 11 24 8 Norwood Heights 2 0 1 3 3 $1,210,000 NA $1,560,000 $1,716,667 $1,373,333 50 NA 6 40 24 Orchardale 1 4 1 1 1 $1,850,000 $1,072,013 $1,455,403 $1,080,000 $1,400,000 106 9 6 22 4 Parkcrest 0 3 2 1 1 NA $1,093,167 $938,000 $1,099,000 $1,265,000 NA 5 22 9 99 Pinehurst Village 7 5 2 6 4 $1,066,583 $1,553,600 $1,305,000 $1,456,500 $1,681,667 31 34 8 21 25 Rock Creek Forest 10 34 21 23 16 $790,475 $974,650 $986,024 $1,005,409 $1,192,547 24 19 8 14 8 Rock Creek Knolls 4 9 1 2 3 $752,750 $767,844 $1,300,000 $988,750 $873,333 11 15 50 10 12 Rollingwood 8 15 10 12 9 $1,271,248 $1,527,000 $1,823,400 $1,590,000 $1,719,556 37 27 21 11 42 Somerset 4 6 4 4 8 $1,400,000 $2,139,167 $3,604,875 $1,861,250 $2,441,571 13 7 15 14 34 Somerset Heights 6 10 8 6 7 $1,627,833 $2,361,300 $1,961,875 $2,071,033 $2,097,143 22 41 9 12 18 Spring Hill 7 4 1 4 2 $923,286 $1,306,375 $1,157,500 $1,305,250 $1,219,000 29 11 7 5 24 The Hamlet 2 6 6 3 6 $1,514,380 $1,549,917 $1,793,000 $1,670,333 $1,937,492 25 15 9 19 44 West Chevy Chase Heights 8 2 0 1 2 $1,889,875 $1,660,000 NA $2,500,000 $2,026,000 60 4 NA 8 5 20815 Total 258 339 226 205 185 $1,542,190 $1,694,484 $1,902,552 $1,775,158 $1,859,363 40 21 17 24 23 BETHESDA 20816 Bethesda 3 2 2 1 2 $1,101,667 $1,050,000 $1,768,000 $1,776,000 $1,550,000 9 12 2 111 33 Brookdale 5 3 5 1 2 $1,070,350 $1,200,000 $1,295,456 $1,610,000 $1,097,000 13 10 5 5 14 Brookmont 1 6 3 1 7 $1,649,000 $1,394,500 $1,553,333 $1,560,000 $1,717,000 16 6 0 6 6 Crestview 6 8 9 4 3 $998,650 $938,000 $960,556 $1,126,750 $1,003,333 6 4 11 25 17 Fairway Hills 2 5 5 11 2 $894,000 $1,077,660 $1,123,600 $1,308,909 $1,585,000 11 6 5 17 49 Fort Sumner 3 5 7 3 1 $1,152,333 $1,571,068 $1,862,571 $1,423,000 $1,261,200 4 5 12 6 3 Glen Cove 1 2 3 1 2 $1,815,000 $983,500 $1,160,000 $1,325,000 $1,986,250 95 6 9 0 5 Glen Echo Heights 23 38 28 16 23 $1,311,817 $1,707,000 $1,711,864 $1,617,094 $1,993,935 44 13 17 12 14 Glen Mar Park 11 12 11 8 9 $1,131,182 $1,419,233 $1,356,711 $1,361,750 $1,593,977 23 6 10 6 4 Green Acres 9 6 4 4 5 $934,422 $981,667 $1,117,500 $974,750 $1,477,600 22 3 11 50 18 High Point 2 2 4 3 1 $929,500 $1,172,500 $1,516,795 $1,522,500 $1,150,000 4 5 21 16 5 Massachusetts Avenue Hills 7 7 4 4 1 $1,361,186 $1,352,657 $1,100,000 $1,104,500 $1,425,000 8 12 30 37 25 Mohican Hills 2 1 0 5 1 $925,000 $1,369,000 NA $1,841,000 $1,075,000 3 6 NA 26 59 Springfield 24 21 13 14 13 $1,477,517 $1,368,152 $1,531,308 $1,529,875 $1,829,846 13 10 3 10 15 Sumner 14 19 20 19 12 $1,350,009 $1,502,387 $1,633,257 $1,756,053 $1,725,954 12 14 15 10 11 Tulip Hill 1 4 3 6 5 $1,050,000 $1,817,425 $1,665,337 $1,688,333 $2,090,000 53 7 7 8 8 Westgate 14 7 12 5 5 $1,281,777 $1,089,607 $1,436,592 $1,365,600 $1,297,000 31 14 4 14 3 Westhaven 4 3 1 2 3 $1,145,250 $1,593,333 $1,393,000 $1,262,500 $1,797,667 17 6 7 3 3 Westmoreland Hills 20 22 22 13 17 $1,677,350 $1,649,069 $1,814,341 $2,466,624 $1,732,211 15 23 8 29 11 Westwood 5 4 5 2 4 $1,463,000 $1,433,750 $1,488,370 $1,305,000 $1,648,500 16 20 3 18 5 Woodacres 20 19 17 12 17 $1,056,826 $1,266,895 $1,365,176 $1,237,375 $1,275,676 5 8 8 14 15 Yorktown Village 0 3 1 1 1 NA $1,218,333 $910,000 $1,900,000 $1,612,000 NA 2 7 0 2 20816 Total 186 207 180 141 141 $1,376,164 $1,447,731 $1,513,560 $1,581,226 $1,662,090 20 12 10 16 12 BETHESDA 20817 Al Marah 5 9 0 3 4 $1,163,600 $1,424,000 NA $1,690,667 $1,707,500 9 8 NA 13 15 Alta Vista 4 4 3 5 3 $1,013,750 $1,101,250 $976,667 $1,206,100 $1,911,667 5 5 7 9 38 Alta Vista Terrace 8 11 10 9 4 $1,270,500 $1,434,095 $1,430,415 $1,562,111 $1,768,925 11 8 20 24 14 Amalyn 0 0 0 13 7 NA NA NA $1,852,062 $1,917,745 NA NA NA 39 27 Arrowood 2 0 3 3 2 $937,450 NA $1,496,333 $2,658,333 $1,912,500 207 NA 37 18 33 Ashburton 25 19 18 16 17 $763,440 $928,903 $1,075,922 $1,044,156 $1,103,943 16 10 16 28 6 Ashleigh 6 7 3 2 1 $1,429,650 $1,195,111 $1,808,333 $1,350,000 $1,267,255 53 21 2 105 6 Avenel 17 18 18 6 6 $1,382,118 $1,612,389 $2,166,806 $2,998,333 $1,889,417 54 32 24 36 22 Ayrlawn 15 12 13 7 9 $1,228,805 $1,365,500 $1,562,223 $1,540,920 $1,789,556 44 16 10 10 16 Bannockburn 17 20 12 12 9 $1,134,843 $1,724,480 $1,840,667 $1,671,750 $1,742,111 41 29 13 6 23 Bannockburn Estates 8 8 6 6 7 $1,659,453 $2,364,375 $2,400,333 $2,237,333 $1,670,714 23 33 25 27 23 Bannockburn Heights 2 4 2 2 5 $1,500,000 $1,817,045 $2,435,000 $3,343,875 $2,894,000 10 16 40 61 62 Bradley Hills 8 8 10 7 2 $2,898,563 $1,702,238 $2,135,357 $2,570,000 $1,880,000 108 63 42 8 28 Bradley Hills Grove 8 14 6 11 12 $2,081,500 $2,823,929 $2,225,833 $3,048,939 $3,094,583 54 16 23 46 74 Bradley Manor 5 3 4 2 1 $1,204,000 $1,241,667 $1,402,500 $1,685,000 $1,950,000 28 6 13 14 54 Bradley Park 3 3 6 4 3 $1,535,000 $1,095,000 $1,506,833 $1,701,250 $1,335,667 15 19 7 26 4 Bradley Woods 1 2 2 3 1 $850,000 $2,027,500 $1,335,000 $2,130,833 $4,245,895 32 123 30 8 46 Bradmoor 18 23 12 13 15 $1,259,983 $1,196,754 $1,369,925 $1,381,077 $1,568,467 33 13 7 19 29 Burning Tree 3 4 4 1 1 $1,715,000 $3,138,750 $2,373,778 $2,470,000 $6,275,000 43 71 6 5 54 Burning Tree Estates 14 12 4 5 5 $1,145,714 $1,144,038 $1,313,500 $1,100,800 $1,734,000 27 24 53 57 20 Burning Tree Manor 0 3 2 1 1 NA $1,723,333 $1,173,861 $2,225,000 $1,500,000 NA 57 28 29 4 Burning Tree Valley 7 11 6 5 8 $1,477,571 $1,530,001 $1,644,453 $1,520,000 $1,795,000 39 33 11 15 13 Burning Tree View 2 0 1 1 2 $1,825,000 NA $1,475,000 $2,300,000 $1,825,000 11 NA 34 3 6 Carderock Springs 27 25 25 12 18 $963,056 $1,160,616 $1,412,275 $1,444,917 $1,554,944 22 12 9 10 10 Charred Oak Estates 9 18 2 3 3 $1,120,056 $1,269,106 $1,898,000 $1,468,300 $1,207,833 53 12 112 54 4 Cohasset 5 6 5 9 5 $1,341,980 $1,473,500 $1,313,955 $1,392,000 $1,834,000 72 13 7 21 4 Congressional Country Club Estates 6 10 4 2 4 $1,467,333 $1,291,500 $1,569,195 $1,303,750 $1,851,000 47 13 21 9 13 Congressional Forest 2 2 2 2 3 $1,344,808 $1,422,500 $1,272,500 $1,125,000 $2,406,667 21 9 20 4 6 Country Club Forest 1 2 0 3 2 $1,200,000 $1,000,000 NA $1,008,500 $1,372,500 7 4 NA 4 14 Country Club Village 1 2 4 1 1 $880,000 $2,079,700 $1,252,500 $1,225,200 $1,466,000 25 7 17 5 7 Courts of Wyngate 0 3 2 2 1 NA $887,667 $1,275,000 $1,252,500 $1,351,118 NA 8 4 7 3 Devonshire 3 3 2 0 2 $1,058,000 $1,331,467 $1,770,000 NA $917,500 10 35 30 NA 3 Drumaldry 1 6 2 2 1 $815,000 $1,082,500 $1,266,000 $1,157,500 $1,175,000 13 6 4 16 0 Edgewood 4 1 2 1 2 $1,080,500 $930,000 $1,475,000 $1,035,000 $1,175,000 6 1 7 22 1 English Village 8 3 3 3 4 $1,755,914 $1,507,533 $2,966,667 $2,265,000 $1,608,750 37 8 18 14 40 Fernwood 7 8 7 5 7 $827,200 $836,125 $1,087,420 $1,182,780 $1,292,143 10 6 11 15 11 Flint Hill 1 3 2 2 1 $1,245,000 $1,613,333 $1,626,259 $1,562,500 $1,050,000 7 46 3 18 20 Foggys Pasture 1 4 1 0 1 $1,625,000 $1,617,500 $750,000 NA $2,110,000 1 12 8 NA 6 Georgetown Village 8 12 12 11 10 $968,563 $900,000 $1,267,917 $1,032,273 $1,591,000 25 9 20 17 20 Green Tree Manor 4 5 8 5 3 $998,498 $949,305 $1,395,177 $1,063,200 $1,225,667 10 30 19 20 13 Greenwich Forest 4 4 3 4 8 $1,042,500 $1,581,500 $1,378,667 $1,815,500 $1,909,750 2 4 2 22 22 Hendry Estates 6 4 7 6 4 $1,097,750 $1,412,500 $1,225,893 $1,497,000 $1,020,625 12 4 22 6 3 Hillmead 15 10 14 5 7 $1,180,200 $1,355,500 $1,496,379 $1,994,200 $1,442,937 32 13 14 28 4 Huntington Terrace 10 13 7 6 11 $1,411,400 $1,356,466 $1,379,286 $1,327,509 $1,653,501 61 44 18 20 24 Kafauver Tract 1 1 3 1 2 $3,025,000 $1,650,000 $1,386,667 $2,650,000 $1,762,500 25 50 12 4 16 Kenwood Park 8 26 15 22 17 $2,015,532 $1,542,655 $1,771,933 $1,803,961 $2,179,455 25 22 13 28 50 Landon Woods 3 7 6 4 5 $1,516,667 $1,699,115 $2,359,167 $2,057,250 $2,414,000 8 13 25 22 40 Mary Knolls 2 0 1 4 2 $946,250 NA $2,550,000 $1,325,000 $1,637,500 79 NA 1 14 5 Marymount 3 0 6 2 2 $878,000 NA $1,381,667 $802,500 $1,245,000 10 NA 21 4 17 Massachusetts Avenue Forest 2 3 1 2 2 $1,100,000 $1,366,667 $1,400,000 $1,174,500 $1,399,500 17 6 1 7 3 Merrimack Park 10 5 2 4 3 $1,101,275 $1,662,980 $1,517,500 $1,738,125 $1,631,836 22 6 1 18 2 Oakmont 1 2 2 2 3 $729,000 $812,500 $1,683,750 $1,140,000 $1,237,502 113 13 13 18 26 Oakwood Knolls 5 7 10 13 9 $1,405,700 $1,311,429 $1,689,500 $2,139,290 $2,019,556 5 17 11 21 19 The Palisades 3 5 2 6 2 $1,298,333 $1,727,200 $2,025,000 $1,768,333 $2,031,500 25 5 6 31 8 Pineview 6 2 4 1 4 $2,059,817 $1,468,750 $2,395,915 $1,225,265 $2,450,000 83 8 67 4 96 Smithfield 0 3 1 0 1 NA $1,803,333 $1,481,210 NA $1,540,000 NA 31 5 NA 8 Sonoma 5 6 2 5 2 $904,600 $1,211,667 $1,257,500 $1,515,020 $1,009,000 15 17 20 36 6 Stratton Woods 0 6 5 4 6 NA $828,358 $869,900 $1,199,000 $1,489,167 NA 8 6 30 18 West Bethesda Park 2 4 4 2 3 $1,157,500 $1,763,250 $1,617,500 $2,040,000 $1,740,000 7 8 4 6 27 Woodburn 2 7 6 4 2 $900,000 $1,038,714 $1,445,738 $1,113,750 $1,150,000 2 15 25 6 6 Woodhaven 9 11 8 7 8 $1,317,667 $1,316,955 $1,679,125 $1,201,143 $1,375,688 28 12 19 30 3 Wyngate 21 24 36 21 20 $1,107,690 $1,035,583 $1,207,045 $1,320,197 $1,477,950 14 9 12 16 34 20817 Total 433 514 410 354 334 $1,292,049 $1,423,082 $1,587,030 $1,663,118 $1,733,467 34 19 18 22 24 CABIN JOHN 20818 Cabin John 3 7 1 2 2 $945,667 $1,250,714 $1,830,000 $1,182,500 $2,253,500 8 21 3 25 4 Cabin John Gardens 2 3 2 2 3 $505,000 $1,107,717 $512,500 $644,176 $852,050 79 5 14 8 5 Cabin John Park 6 11 11 1 8 $992,833 $1,504,855 $1,434,373 $835,000 $2,187,813 28 33 12 1 29 20818 Total 12 23 15 6 15 $887,833 $1,333,546 $1,351,940 $973,059 $1,904,477 29 29 11 12 18 ROCKVILLE 20850 Burgundy Hills 1 0 2 1 1 $428,500 NA $500,000 $410,000 $490,000 9 NA 19 1 24 Burgundy Knolls 5 6 4 4 3 $420,000 $503,833 $511,250 $563,288 $510,333 12 10 8 6 2 Carter Hill 2 2 2 1 1 $721,000 $807,500 $837,500 $855,000 $1,300,000 34 7 9 7 6 Chestnut Lodge 2 1 3 0 1 $1,332,500 $1,295,000 $1,156,333 NA $1,450,000 71 8 28 NA 0 College Gardens 9 14 6 10 8 $632,214 $729,679 $756,083 $807,400 $865,923 18 9 5 5 5 Croydon Park 5 17 10 3 4 $454,200 $514,500 $590,973 $661,633 $509,375 14 14 15 61 25 Englands 0 2 4 0 1 NA $510,000 $467,125 NA $756,000 NA 68 8 NA 6 Fallsgrove 10 11 9 12 6 $1,052,160 $1,130,865 $1,326,198 $1,177,604 $1,360,763 63 8 9 19 30 Fallsmead 1 2 1 4 5 $880,000 $1,032,500 $875,000 $1,176,250 $1,274,800 9 7 10 5 5 Glen Hills 8 7 10 10 10 $842,813 $1,235,387 $1,175,000 $1,118,800 $1,267,340 31 6 22 12 14 Glen Park 4 4 5 4 3 $763,250 $916,250 $893,800 $912,000 $1,041,667 8 18 17 21 5 Glenora Hills 8 1 5 2 2 $671,863 $807,000 $893,000 $882,500 $811,000 12 5 13 30 12 Harriett Park 3 7 6 2 4 $390,000 $558,561 $557,150 $633,500 $495,000 11 14 6 22 35 Hunting Hills Woods 1 3 2 2 2 $755,000 $837,333 $1,097,500 $1,002,500 $1,015,000 34 14 13 13 7 Janeta 2 3 1 1 3 $590,000 $725,333 $520,000 $515,000 $589,333 4 5 8 10 28 King Farm 3 2 1 2 6 $841,000 $997,750 $985,000 $931,250 $1,037,083 18 4 3 28 18 King Farm Watkins Pond 5 7 15 6 1 $856,800 $936,414 $991,600 $1,036,333 $1,115,000 27 15 29 15 6 Lakewood Estates 4 4 5 0 2 $1,279,750 $1,135,000 $1,245,600 NA $1,620,000 18 3 5 NA 20 Lakewood Glen 2 5 0 0 1 $1,001,250 $1,053,000 NA NA $1,199,000 23 50 NA NA 6 Lincoln Park 11 8 6 8 3 $398,955 $438,156 $514,333 $551,063 $546,667 17 18 9 18 3 Maryvale 21 16 12 5 3 $360,423 $453,000 $459,033 $459,500 $455,833 19 24 21 7 17 New Mark Commons 9 8 7 8 3 $700,044 $752,182 $788,700 $749,978 $858,667 12 5 7 11 17 Piney Glen Village 2 2 2 0 2 $1,207,500 $1,487,500 $1,408,750 NA $1,617,500 25 22 32 NA 4 Potomac Highlands 2 5 1 2 2 $765,000 $1,001,400 $977,500 $1,242,000 134 9 25 19 7 Potomac Oaks 6 2 1 2 2 $881,150 $998,000 $1,125,000 $1,006,500 $1,278,500 33 6 7 24 1 Rockshire 14 19 12 10 12 $731,192 $784,992 $911,167 $933,800 $920,492 13 16 5 8 14 Rockville 1 1 3 1 1 $670,000 $336,000 $700,458 $1,190,000 $1,160,000 96 8 8 2 13 Rockville Estates 7 9 5 8 5 $665,071 $704,500 $809,600 $811,250 $1,033,344 18 24 15 34 10 Rockville Heights 3 3 4 3 3 $793,750 $662,000 $1,074,250 $755,883 $1,013,333 42 131 11 9 10 Rockville Park 0 3 2 5 3 NA $487,500 $648,750 $631,000 $665,667 NA 10 23 48 18 Rose Hill 10 3 4 3 1 $921,900 $1,107,267 $1,162,000 $1,143,667 $1,290,000 98 17 9 14 40 Rose Hill Falls 2 2 0 2 2 $910,000 $1,187,500 NA $1,316,500 $1,325,000 35 61 NA 4 6 Roxboro 7 7 6 2 7 $643,714 $668,429 $728,583 $925,000 $750,143 65 21 46 13 9 Travilah Grove 1 2 1 1 1 $1,439,000 $1,495,000 $2,000,000 $1,500,000 $1,550,000 70 11 7 52 8 Watts Branch Meadows 1 4 4 1 2 $635,500 $850,250 $1,001,500 $975,000 $1,149,250 6 14 8 5 5 West End Park 28 27 23 14 19 $738,650 $715,641 $722,950 $801,864 $840,921 36 21 15 17 14 Willows of Potomac 15 15 12 7 10 $1,005,200 $1,131,463 $1,290,583 $1,396,734 $1,442,000 30 13 7 5 9 Woodley Gardens 14 12 13 9 8 $681,804 $736,428 $803,908 $832,778 $961,110 9 15 11 6 6 20850 Total 265 284 235 176 174 $727,249 $803,751 $885,193 $901,105 $1,019,353 29 18 15 16 14 NORTH BETHESDA/ROCKVILLE 20852 Franklin Park 10 10 8 3 4 $561,216 $570,110 $615,375 $628,667 $644,875 13 11 17 20 5 Heritage Walk 3 5 4 0 2 $974,000 $1,256,000 $1,220,500 NA $1,112,500 11 7 2 NA 42 Hungerford 22 20 14 12 20 $561,336 $609,004 $641,786 $591,492 $695,911 25 17 11 10 14 Luxmanor 18 23 21 8 17 $1,397,944 $1,679,983 $1,734,716 $1,422,625 $1,832,529 18 22 18 41 8 Montrose 8 8 9 3 10 $700,186 $682,750 $785,333 $840,000 $867,450 20 26 18 10 6 Montrose Park 4 3 3 1 2 $526,250 $602,783 $646,667 $575,000 $642,500 5 5 5 68 12 North Farm 12 4 8 6 8 $914,417 $1,038,125 $1,181,006 $1,159,668 $1,338,630 7 9 9 4 6 Oaks at North Bethesda 0 1 2 2 2 NA $1,740,000 $1,612,500 $1,772,500 $1,920,000 NA 48 18 12 23 Old Farm 28 19 17 13 28 $867,171 $946,169 $1,144,971 $1,169,015 $1,201,429 12 7 12 9 10 Old Georgetown Estates 1 2 2 1 2 $1,409,000 $1,240,000 $2,034,500 $1,475,000 $1,110,000 4 0 7 95 16 Randolph Farms 3 3 0 3 3 $638,500 $637,500 NA $559,967 $624,333 10 11 NA 18 57 Randolph Hills 45 38 36 43 37 $455,032 $505,787 $546,620 $575,893 $606,599 23 15 16 13 14 Rockville 4 0 0 0 1 $955,000 NA NA NA $602,000 120 NA NA NA 6 Tilden Woods 16 10 11 8 5 $763,538 $966,944 $996,705 $895,124 $1,011,000 12 16 15 7 24 Timberlawn 1 5 5 0 4 $1,255,000 $1,143,140 $1,380,200 NA $1,640,500 16 18 6 NA 6 Wickford 2 1 1 1 1 $1,042,500 $1,175,000 $1,210,000 $1,010,000 $1,675,000 5 15 6 1 1 Windermere 8 3 4 1 1 $993,250 $1,198,333 $1,406,250 $1,186,000 $1,150,000 31 10 13 0 35 20852 Total 203 179 154 109 152 $795,301 $950,765 $1,021,790 $846,939 $1,014,707 20 14 14 14 14 POTOMAC 20854 Avenel 33 32 21 16 19 $1,597,545 $1,774,500 $1,856,905 $1,794,032 $2,378,974 83 42 13 30 28 Beallmount 4 6 3 0 2 $1,328,750 $1,497,083 $1,604,067 NA $2,047,500 113 15 2 NA 6 Bedfordshire 19 15 16 10 12 $941,684 $971,626 $1,240,719 $1,228,300 $1,312,938 39 10 8 11 5 Bells Mill Estates 2 4 1 3 1 $1,325,000 $1,241,250 $1,530,000 $1,571,667 $1,685,000 23 7 8 11 8 Bells Mill Village 3 5 2 2 4 $794,167 $978,400 $1,279,000 $1,235,000 $1,148,750 9 13 7 6 21 Beverly Farms 5 1 1 4 2 $864,200 $883,500 $980,000 $1,278,750 $1,299,950 38 7 37 7 9 Blenheim 1 1 0 1 2 $1,340,000 $1,400,000 NA $1,750,000 $1,642,500 14 7 NA 4 24 Bradley Farms 12 7 3 5 5 $3,193,333 $3,148,307 $6,513,333 $3,263,000 $3,157,778 106 152 112 123 48 Camotop 3 3 1 1 2 $1,733,333 $2,515,000 $3,400,000 $2,300,000 $2,375,000 50 95 10 6 55 Clagett Farm 6 5 2 6 2 $1,297,750 $1,382,000 $1,525,000 $1,757,565 $1,667,628 34 4 10 4 15 Copenhaver 16 13 14 9 12 $888,618 $1,095,462 $1,081,929 $1,179,469 $1,219,585 14 14 7 21 13 Country Place 5 5 5 0 2 $959,000 $1,156,000 $1,124,840 NA $1,302,500 4 4 6 NA 9 East Gate of Potomac 10 9 8 13 11 $922,050 $1,063,086 $1,313,113 $1,258,162 $1,501,136 22 7 12 10 3 Falconhurst 8 10 8 4 7 $1,794,375 $2,521,900 $2,476,250 $2,396,725 $3,000,786 96 68 19 31 59 Falls Farm 3 2 0 1 2 $913,000 $1,336,000 NA $1,136,000 $1,242,500 61 16 NA 7 25 Fallsberry 1 2 3 0 1 $1,100,000 $989,000 $1,017,067 NA $2,000,000 0 6 16 NA 3 Fallsmead 14 8 4 3 7 $804,421 $937,500 $1,196,250 $1,169,500 $1,083,714 15 10 11 2 14 Fallsreach 8 6 6 6 4 $918,613 $1,209,583 $1,352,433 $1,147,750 $1,273,250 11 17 6 14 23 Fallswood 3 2 1 1 4 $766,833 $881,169 $789,000 $937,000 $1,137,875 6 4 8 6 27 Fawcett Farms 10 10 3 1 1 $1,259,800 $1,405,800 $1,785,000 $1,300,000 $1,650,000 30 17 10 32 6 Fawsett Farms Manor 0 2 2 4 6 NA $1,412,500 $1,578,000 $1,369,250 $1,311,150 NA 2 5 18 11 Fox Hills 17 12 14 8 9 $904,161 $1,009,868 $1,208,936 $1,138,625 $1,229,656 10 6 6 17 8 Fox Hills of Potomac 4 4 3 3 3 $864,975 $1,027,750 $1,051,500 $1,048,638 $1,217,833 8 10 11 6 5 Fox Hills West 4 6 4 3 5 $867,500 $1,066,000 $1,120,000 $1,208,333 $1,148,800 83 6 10 16 6 Glen Meadows 4 1 1 4 1 $1,440,000 $1,425,000 $1,375,000 $1,738,750 $1,960,000 22 44 21 8 5 Glen Mill Village 6 3 2 4 6 $1,074,000 $1,150,000 $1,400,000 $1,778,750 $1,595,000 43 8 29 9 26 Glen Oaks 5 9 1 2 4 $997,200 $1,158,131 $1,150,000 $1,306,000 $1,231,250 11 9 8 5 9 Glen Park 3 4 5 1 3 $733,000 $958,625 $912,180 $980,000 $973,201 33 10 12 12 5 Great Falls Estates 8 9 5 6 2 $2,173,438 $2,204,167 $2,746,000 $2,295,833 $1,690,000 70 58 17 19 14 Greenbriar Estates 1 3 0 1 2 $1,500,000 $2,086,000 NA $1,465,000 $2,119,750 66 64 NA 2 12 Heritage Farm 6 6 6 8 2 $996,167 $1,337,333 $1,494,583 $1,396,344 $1,519,000 26 8 11 9 20 Highland Stone 14 14 11 7 9 $758,939 $919,686 $998,636 $906,857 $990,000 18 5 8 40 8 Horizon Hill 19 23 10 8 13 $746,658 $845,891 $924,300 $925,938 $1,131,962 32 9 11 14 7 Inverness Forest 6 7 10 10 13 $940,981 $1,044,871 $1,271,551 $1,176,800 $1,174,514 11 10 9 9 9 Inverness Woods 0 4 3 0 2 NA $1,087,000 $1,164,667 NA $1,135,000 NA 4 9 NA 13 Kentsdale Estates 6 15 6 3 3 $1,600,333 $2,064,600 $1,991,860 $1,883,333 $2,416,667 131 16 18 19 32 Lake Normandy Estates 14 8 11 6 15 $1,056,275 $1,191,038 $1,130,591 $1,116,667 $1,293,827 34 13 10 24 17 Lake Potomac 6 10 6 1 2 $1,227,875 $1,672,300 $1,621,185 $1,655,000 $1,625,000 85 28 13 6 63 Marwood 2 3 2 2 3 $2,061,250 $2,203,333 $3,112,500 $3,025,000 $2,716,667 30 22 54 14 24 Massachusetts Avenue Highlands 3 3 1 0 2 $1,041,667 $1,413,333 $1,500,000 NA $1,485,000 47 68 144 NA 7 Mazza Woods 2 1 1 1 3 $1,150,000 $1,600,000 $2,077,000 $1,470,000 $2,038,333 33 28 370 23 7 McAuley Park 16 5 5 8 11 $1,582,563 $1,445,000 $1,804,000 $1,929,688 $1,994,727 53 34 6 14 11 Merry-Go-Round Farm 7 8 4 5 6 $2,006,857 $2,085,125 $1,877,500 $1,949,000 $2,268,333 26 39 21 48 94 Montgomery Square 6 10 9 5 1 $742,433 $821,600 $892,333 $904,760 $920,000 24 15 14 7 1 Oldfield 2 3 4 2 1 $1,041,500 $976,667 $1,187,342 $962,501 $1,160,000 7 7 5 6 10 Orchard Ridge 8 3 7 4 4 $799,937 $928,667 $929,946 $924,750 $1,199,105 24 6 13 10 6 Palatine 6 13 7 5 3 $1,830,833 $2,265,361 $2,375,786 $2,431,000 $3,116,667 81 27 42 27 101 Pine Knolls 4 6 3 8 3 $925,000 $1,045,833 $1,629,333 $1,451,325 $1,291,667 21 10 15 23 14 Piney Glen Farms 3 1 4 1 1 $1,139,000 $2,300,000 $1,921,875 $1,550,000 $3,125,000 29 1 52 2 21 Piney Glen Village 5 15 1 4 4 $1,086,400 $1,200,100 $1,600,000 $1,574,750 $1,372,500 62 6 8 8 10 Potomac 20 10 9 7 5 $1,479,352 $1,567,400 $2,440,667 $2,277,143 $1,538,262 65 26 43 49 150 Potomac Commons 12 17 16 13 15 $917,985 $935,882 $1,034,500 $1,024,300 $1,124,097 21 15 7 9 6 Potomac Falls 8 7 3 5 5 $1,918,440 $1,802,500 $2,358,333 $2,325,000 $2,493,250 50 29 16 36 42 Potomac Glen 6 3 3 0 3 $1,087,500 $1,305,000 $1,529,667 NA $1,628,667 23 6 8 NA 4 Potomac Hills 0 7 1 4 1 NA $1,839,929 $1,350,000 $2,439,344 $1,880,000 NA 174 6 52 21 Potomac Manor 8 6 4 1 2 $1,577,625 $2,593,250 $2,127,500 $1,640,000 $2,165,000 98 20 20 120 42 Potomac Ranch 3 6 1 3 1 $1,815,833 $1,758,317 $2,318,750 $2,698,333 $1,300,000 105 10 69 26 7 Potomac Springs 0 1 0 2 2 NA $860,000 NA $1,077,500 $1,070,000 NA 3 NA 12 28 Potomac View Estates 6 9 8 5 3 $1,469,417 $1,607,778 $2,252,565 $2,054,000 $2,543,333 51 43 17 30 49 Potomac Village 14 14 14 8 12 $1,545,321 $1,476,607 $1,506,841 $2,116,125 $2,764,375 55 14 16 45 52 Potomac Woods 20 33 14 10 7 $735,830 $818,375 $833,806 $923,550 $995,643 18 12 22 11 5 Red Coat Woods 2 4 0 0 2 $1,017,500 $1,102,500 NA NA $1,362,809 2 9 NA NA 6 Regency Estates 32 36 22 19 19 $756,766 $899,123 $884,950 $893,335 $976,553 24 12 14 18 17 Regent Park 7 11 1 6 5 $777,357 $816,909 $750,000 $904,483 $951,983 10 11 7 17 8 River Falls 23 22 13 19 10 $1,297,174 $1,535,407 $1,542,635 $1,570,224 $1,729,603 25 6 8 15 19 River Oaks Farm 1 2 3 2 3 $1,429,900 $1,561,500 $1,602,333 $1,527,500 $2,000,000 40 2 16 4 44 Rivers Edge 4 1 4 3 3 $1,371,375 $777,000 $1,489,375 $1,456,333 $1,386,667 10 30 16 11 54 Roberts Glen 1 4 4 2 2 $825,000 $961,250 $1,261,250 $1,217,500 $987,500 89 6 11 12 4 Saddle Ridge 9 5 4 4 6 $1,852,750 $2,395,000 $1,808,750 $2,906,000 $2,912,333 45 29 16 90 22 Stoney Creek Estates 1 3 3 1 1 $1,150,000 $1,671,667 $1,592,000 $1,900,000 $1,750,000 302 71 4 118 31 Timberwood of Potomac 1 2 6 0 2 $915,000 $1,142,500 $1,379,074 NA $1,427,500 28 8 9 NA 7 Willerburn Acres 16 7 7 8 6 $921,477 $1,108,429 $1,210,714 $1,284,097 $1,245,500 37 51 17 29 15 Williamsburg Estates 0 3 1 1 2 NA $2,575,000 $4,180,000 $4,450,000 $2,454,318 NA 27 132 8 8 Willowbrook 5 5 2 4 3 $818,200 $1,032,600 $942,500 $1,050,000 $1,485,000 43 6 7 8 6 Windsor Hills 6 3 6 4 2 $960,000 $1,155,833 $1,286,167 $1,177,750 $1,135,000 21 7 28 6 9 Winterset 3 6 3 1 2 $1,063,000 $1,352,833 $1,026,333 $1,235,000 $1,365,000 84 8 1 35 5 20854 Total 646 680 475 391 404 $1,207,403 $1,363,877 $1,471,456 $1,520,456 $1,623,781 42 22 17 22 22 GAITHERSBURG/NORTH POTOMAC 20878 Ancient Oak 15 20 13 13 10 $647,727 $778,664 $823,604 $928,539 $861,437 44 11 5 25 10 Belvedere 1 6 7 1 3 $1,175,000 $1,568,333 $1,597,857 $2,000,000 $2,375,000 138 35 14 28 12 Big Pines Village 3 2 2 1 1 $1,098,300 $1,100,400 $1,425,000 $1,300,000 $1,560,000 27 3 1 9 4 Bondbrook 2 6 2 5 3 $748,550 $984,333 $867,500 $1,085,000 $1,230,000 4 6 9 6 10 Crown 3 7 4 2 1 $1,475,233 $1,468,526 $1,526,011 $1,682,500 $1,925,000 217 110 15 95 82 Crown Farm 1 4 1 1 3 $1,805,760 $1,576,393 $1,763,810 $1,375,000 $1,648,592 0 65 280 7 44 Diamond Courts 6 9 5 4 8 $520,167 $588,056 $680,200 $633,725 $705,935 7 15 6 20 7 Dufief 17 10 14 9 10 $650,206 $741,600 $813,429 $820,889 $838,179 8 8 10 5 22 Dufief Mill 8 15 14 10 8 $781,113 $912,407 $958,875 $996,850 $1,003,578 13 9 15 9 5 Dufief Mill Brook 2 1 0 2 2 $799,500 $852,000 NA $1,033,500 $990,000 17 14 NA 42 13 Dufief Mill Estates 10 8 11 5 3 $771,350 $956,340 $945,409 $1,002,000 $1,081,633 21 6 6 5 6 Farmlands 5 2 5 3 5 $1,010,320 $1,237,500 $1,287,000 $1,205,000 $1,289,900 59 6 6 47 11 Fernshire Farms 6 7 5 2 2 $577,818 $631,571 $651,200 $665,000 $735,000 11 9 13 14 33 Fox Hills 0 0 1 2 2 NA NA $750,000 $990,000 $1,017,500 NA NA 4 4 9 Hallman Grove 0 1 3 0 1 NA $870,000 $976,667 NA $1,100,000 NA 5 24 NA 3 Highlands of Darnestown 11 5 5 3 3 $770,772 $911,900 $926,000 $994,167 $943,333 22 7 5 9 8 Kentlands 27 16 27 11 11 $897,559 $1,030,187 $1,147,686 $1,100,172 $1,193,364 43 8 20 24 13 Kentlands Hill District 3 2 1 2 2 $846,667 $745,000 $1,075,000 $1,012,500 $1,118,100 36 19 6 24 4 Kentlands Midtown 1 1 2 2 1 $850,000 $790,000 $993,250 $815,000 $783,000 3 2 6 4 1 Lakelands 25 29 24 15 14 $814,660 $948,514 $1,079,042 $970,796 $1,187,486 30 12 10 28 5 Lakelands Great Seneca 1 2 0 1 1 $750,000 $765,000 NA $952,000 $895,000 13 14 NA 21 101 Mills Farm 7 7 8 7 4 $649,786 $698,571 $762,736 $785,871 $885,250 4 21 10 60 11 Mountain View Estates 7 5 1 4 4 $699,214 $698,600 $590,000 $1,175,750 $856,250 26 11 0 12 31 Mt. Prospect 0 1 3 5 12 NA $1,901,270 $2,309,774 $1,522,477 $1,954,658 NA 0 7 49 37 North Potomac 2 0 1 1 2 $992,500 NA $1,995,000 $1,350,000 $1,475,000 29 NA 18 35 1 Orchard Hills 2 4 3 2 4 $685,000 $798,250 $811,333 $875,000 $888,825 30 5 9 4 16 Owens Glen 1 2 0 3 1 $715,000 $835,000 NA $963,000 $1,000,000 46 5 NA 31 17 Parklands at Watkins Mill 3 3 1 2 2 $616,667 $590,000 $850,000 $912,500 $1,050,000 22 76 6 16 27 Parkridge 0 0 1 3 1 NA NA $650,000 $682,667 $831,000 NA NA 6 7 2 Parkridge Estates 12 2 4 0 3 $557,380 $845,000 $730,897 NA $800,667 26 9 24 NA 23 Pheasant Run 7 11 9 4 13 $552,843 $650,889 $682,311 $799,950 $735,577 13 5 9 11 19 Potomac Chase 31 24 16 13 19 $699,907 $836,663 $848,524 $962,615 $1,028,036 33 9 10 6 8 Potomac Grove 3 9 3 3 2 $849,333 $886,444 $888,333 $1,156,244 $1,037,500 19 20 7 7 52 Potomac Ridge 7 15 7 7 7 $626,743 $700,703 $822,529 $753,843 $869,357 14 7 8 10 16 Quail Run 5 4 5 4 7 $917,000 $971,225 $1,596,035 $1,538,177 $1,163,129 45 7 85 124 5 Quince Haven 7 4 5 7 3 $784,857 $831,250 $847,100 $898,143 $976,667 11 6 27 37 10 Quince Orchard Estates 5 3 2 6 1 $660,758 $827,833 $757,772 $937,315 $990,000 6 10 15 20 6 Quince Orchard Knolls 19 15 15 12 9 $662,168 $799,987 $784,260 $849,648 $792,667 47 15 11 41 17 Quince Orchard Manor 13 11 14 9 2 $544,569 $613,273 $654,393 $678,222 $740,000 41 9 9 8 5 Quince Orchard Park 8 19 5 11 4 $648,850 $696,963 $760,400 $758,833 $797,500 49 19 23 6 4 Quince Orchard Valley 15 13 6 4 10 $521,603 $696,808 $622,650 $645,000 $685,300 27 11 12 29 20 Roberts Landing 1 1 1 2 1 $918,888 $1,700,000 $1,400,000 $1,290,000 $1,579,500 46 4 188 123 97 Seneca Highlands 6 5 1 1 5 $1,152,917 $1,087,167 $1,250,000 $1,700,000 $1,903,600 89 12 9 7 8 Stonebridge 13 14 13 9 6 $845,385 $944,822 $1,095,738 $1,103,722 $1,094,667 14 6 6 14 4 Washingtonian Village 0 4 2 1 2 NA $619,250 $661,500 $640,000 $760,000 NA 27 7 14 3 Washingtonian Woods 12 16 9 12 5 $776,783 $854,955 $904,389 $869,083 $982,000 20 15 19 17 16 West Riding 3 4 4 3 6 $476,333 $545,000 $521,937 $674,333 $685,867 8 14 3 6 6 Westleigh 17 21 15 10 23 $667,235 $767,648 $832,933 $856,933 $913,295 17 12 12 11 10 Willow Ridge 8 2 0 3 2 $718,431 $760,000 NA $882,167 $922,500 23 20 NA 21 6 Woodlands 2 1 3 0 1 $1,022,500 $1,215,000 $1,243,333 NA $1,400,000 6 7 6 NA 11 20878 Total 418 456 351 269 277 $736,912 $870,512 $962,576 $962,347 $1,050,782 30 15 14 25 15 KENSINGTON 20895 Byeforde 5 6 1 1 3 $939,200 $922,958 $1,292,500 $959,700 $983,333 19 11 6 11 17 Chevy Chase View 16 21 13 17 6 $1,171,713 $1,284,310 $1,713,000 $1,435,640 $1,535,850 13 15 24 24 9 Garrett Park Estates 17 17 18 10 10 $724,824 $776,647 $928,767 $1,069,490 $1,159,180 9 14 19 14 8 Homewood 30 18 19 13 15 $550,320 $591,437 $674,816 $715,162 $714,517 24 13 11 8 8 Ken-Gar 0 0 3 1 1 NA NA $465,000 $1,150,000 $556,000 NA NA 28 53 34 Kensington 30 25 9 12 16 $765,689 $851,845 $894,222 $944,242 $1,037,835 26 10 5 27 16 Kensington Estates 12 10 14 6 13 $960,000 $1,068,700 $1,197,958 $1,322,000 $1,344,500 13 5 10 4 13 Kensington Heights 26 24 32 18 15 $571,283 $632,175 $686,447 $745,683 $870,993 27 16 17 14 25 Kensington Knolls 2 3 3 1 4 $587,500 $653,500 $640,000 $618,000 $783,250 10 10 5 49 12 Kensington Park 6 8 1 1 3 $1,103,500 $1,107,438 $1,323,000 $829,000 $809,167 45 14 5 6 12 Kensington Terrace 4 1 4 3 1 $734,725 $712,000 $882,773 $1,088,333 $1,845,000 34 5 14 3 79 Kensington View 13 7 9 6 3 $608,623 $640,714 $675,556 $710,917 $722,333 11 20 24 33 12 Newport Hills 6 6 5 6 5 $493,042 $583,083 $593,500 $668,271 $696,980 20 12 20 30 5 North Kensington 12 12 18 10 6 $531,667 $602,250 $622,640 $674,197 $818,667 21 11 17 8 6 Oakland Terrace 11 8 6 4 4 $733,727 $664,363 $1,146,000 $686,250 $1,042,500 52 13 19 4 9 Parkwood 31 27 21 18 13 $902,165 $928,071 $1,127,704 $1,125,594 $1,322,462 21 9 16 18 34 Rock Creek Highlands 4 7 5 3 6 $870,100 $1,148,000 $1,279,600 $1,240,000 $1,303,333 46 5 5 3 9 Rock Creek Hills 26 27 18 18 15 $924,281 $1,087,672 $1,254,811 $1,367,033 $1,329,400 22 8 21 15 7 Rock Creek Palisades 37 43 42 21 28 $563,584 $554,463 $653,512 $694,239 $727,425 23 19 12 14 23 Warners/Kensington 1 3 2 2 2 $1,266,635 $1,216,667 $1,145,050 $1,675,000 $750,000 203 36 6 244 42 White Flint Park 5 4 5 6 3 $731,615 $920,500 $921,000 $792,917 $1,077,667 34 8 18 7 25 20895 Total 309 285 256 182 177 $741,867 $830,277 $893,736 $975,553 $1,017,157 24 13 16 19 16 GARRETT PARK 20896 Garrett Park 11 18 4 4 11 $1,133,600 $891,642 $1,287,500 $1,112,250 $1,361,818 52 12 1 13 17 20896 Total 11 18 4 5 11 $1,133,600 $891,642 $1,287,500 $1,099,800 $1,361,818 52 12 1 15 17 SILVER SPRING 20901 Argyle Club Estates 21 20 8 6 3 $505,812 $592,893 $649,629 $529,333 $563,508 18 16 11 9 22 Ballantrae 2 7 7 4 10 $478,500 $534,986 $582,129 $619,250 $591,150 23 20 12 6 32 Branwell Park 5 1 4 3 1 $665,000 $600,000 $686,175 $555,000 $619,000 14 3 13 7 7 Brookside Forest 1 1 3 4 3 $650,000 $645,000 $790,000 $722,500 $507,833 6 6 6 9 9 Burnt Mills 1 3 1 2 1 $450,000 $606,700 $557,000 $565,000 $850,000 32 5 28 15 2 Burnt Mills Estates 3 3 1 2 1 $592,833 $543,333 $561,000 $632,500 $595,000 14 20 6 4 5 Burnt Mills Gar-Vill 3 7 3 2 3 $496,000 $553,714 $692,300 $673,000 $642,333 34 9 20 4 6 Burnt Mills Hills 2 3 0 3 3 $1,255,000 $1,065,000 NA $798,000 $989,667 58 13 NA 12 7 Burnt Mills Manor 6 7 4 5 2 $522,667 $567,214 $566,250 $619,800 $774,125 8 8 9 8 7 Chalfonte 4 3 1 3 4 $547,225 $536,167 $505,000 $620,559 $634,250 19 5 5 4 9 Clifton Park Village 1 1 1 1 1 $425,000 $503,000 $339,000 $386,000 $581,000 16 7 6 7 6 Country Club Park 4 3 5 6 3 $560,625 $571,667 $526,480 $595,000 $716,667 19 16 7 5 25 Country Club View 3 7 1 0 4 $495,000 $620,286 $480,000 NA $675,000 5 7 0 NA 9 Dawn Village 0 2 2 2 4 NA $575,000 $509,950 $700,000 $611,725 NA 11 9 17 26 Dumont Oaks 7 10 6 4 9 $597,843 $677,210 $717,333 $710,638 $784,000 19 12 9 8 13 Fairway 7 13 7 8 7 $523,036 $543,669 $582,835 $610,300 $646,593 14 12 6 16 4 Forest Knolls 9 10 11 12 8 $448,955 $526,751 $544,014 $532,325 $580,563 6 7 13 24 21 Franklin Knolls 5 4 5 14 8 $510,126 $568,750 $532,800 $529,107 $574,669 7 19 36 11 19 Franklin Vale 1 2 1 2 2 $436,000 $502,500 $301,000 $587,000 $527,750 7 19 1 14 16 Highland View 26 23 18 18 16 $549,418 $675,655 $688,764 $599,806 $719,002 13 7 14 30 18 Highland View Park 6 6 0 1 6 $516,667 $745,174 NA $525,000 $621,833 8 11 NA 9 12 Indian Spring 4 2 1 4 2 $645,500 $584,550 $640,000 $681,250 $689,000 11 5 9 27 6 Indian Spring Club Estates 9 9 6 5 6 $637,874 $631,849 $741,334 $715,800 $620,750 18 6 16 6 28 Indian Spring Hills 3 2 5 3 7 $559,900 $577,500 $744,550 $671,333 $672,857 36 24 28 5 10 Indian Spring Manor 3 5 2 1 1 $572,167 $666,000 $813,500 $770,000 $737,000 10 5 9 4 7 Indian Spring Park 5 10 8 6 6 $494,000 $622,150 $560,634 $565,150 $773,100 15 7 21 5 101 Indian Spring Terrace 1 1 0 1 7 $575,000 $620,000 NA $620,000 $756,071 4 8 NA 8 8 Indian Spring View 0 2 2 1 2 NA $532,550 $587,500 $585,000 $634,500 NA 5 4 39 9 Indian Spring Village 2 3 3 4 5 $630,000 $630,000 $786,333 $641,750 $585,200 11 3 5 24 9 Long Branch Village 8 6 6 5 5 $411,375 $532,833 $530,500 $600,355 $560,535 11 12 34 45 12 McDonald Knolls 7 6 8 2 2 $441,535 $534,172 $492,675 $575,000 $657,500 36 9 12 4 20 Montgomery Knolls 2 6 4 3 8 $428,500 $546,417 $505,000 $625,000 $523,125 25 26 31 46 17 North Hills 15 8 8 9 5 $681,800 $748,238 $997,563 $818,111 $780,000 12 11 12 25 17 Northwest Branch Estates 2 14 5 3 3 $497,500 $605,907 $678,500 $677,500 $689,833 11 7 31 6 6 Northwood Knolls 0 3 2 2 1 NA $524,167 $642,500 $532,000 $635,000 NA 24 5 58 5 Northwood Park 20 15 11 13 11 $532,665 $623,693 $586,832 $675,615 $713,182 15 9 6 11 6 Northwood Park View 7 13 14 6 7 $515,400 $562,538 $676,821 $544,083 $602,429 6 9 10 6 13 Northwood Village 7 7 4 4 4 $497,770 $495,643 $515,775 $589,624 $600,250 23 9 21 36 5 Oranges 2 2 3 0 1 $479,500 $574,500 $547,120 NA $525,000 14 7 13 NA 59 Rosewood 9 7 6 2 4 $445,778 $503,714 $582,917 $477,500 $463,750 6 9 10 25 13 Seven Oaks 2 13 11 2 6 $647,500 $673,587 $796,427 $1,131,250 $977,667 6 11 21 17 22 Silver Spring 0 1 2 2 1 NA $540,000 $610,000 $722,450 $450,000 NA 6 31 24 4 Sligo Estates 3 6 2 3 1 $434,533 $471,901 $539,830 $508,333 $425,000 27 6 7 5 2 Sligo Park Knolls 1 1 3 1 4 $462,500 $608,000 $615,833 $540,000 $544,000 8 6 8 35 21 South Four Corners 8 14 9 10 5 $532,313 $575,514 $585,528 $593,150 $671,500 5 7 9 7 7 Sunset Terrace 2 5 0 0 5 $622,250 $611,205 NA NA $652,300 7 5 NA NA 14 Woodmoor 47 46 35 32 25 $612,868 $674,585 $719,989 $735,038 $735,586 10 13 14 30 13 20901 Total 303 369 267 242 241 $550,590 $609,064 $643,897 $636,207 $664,837 14 11 15 19 16 SILVER SPRING 20902 Arcola 8 8 4 5 4 $547,750 $575,750 $670,250 $656,500 $651,500 11 16 6 7 20 Cameron Heights 5 9 8 5 6 $464,450 $492,468 $541,125 $518,511 $524,650 7 22 10 44 6 Carroll Knolls 22 32 34 19 20 $489,428 $535,861 $551,279 $594,631 $554,440 25 8 16 10 20 Chestnut Hills 8 6 8 6 4 $416,938 $446,185 $510,388 $502,167 $702,375 21 65 13 21 34 Chestnut Ridge Manor 11 12 8 8 7 $450,627 $476,908 $560,000 $575,938 $559,214 13 9 23 27 15 College View 6 6 5 2 1 $460,167 $565,050 $566,600 $780,000 $635,000 40 35 18 37 7 Connecticut Avenue Hills 11 9 2 3 4 $431,000 $524,589 $475,000 $556,667 $525,000 19 14 21 38 10 Connecticut Avenue Park 3 4 2 0 2 $375,333 $467,250 $527,000 NA $507,500 16 9 6 NA 24 Connecticut Avenue Estates 12 22 13 10 8 $375,242 $431,482 $461,788 $465,500 $471,725 22 20 8 22 17 Connecticut Gardens 6 13 14 8 13 $466,650 $538,045 $474,500 $577,000 $583,346 20 17 15 34 18 Forest Estates 21 21 14 7 19 $534,982 $609,696 $600,714 $624,101 $675,764 5 9 16 12 16 Forest Glen 2 10 3 2 3 $594,495 $593,750 $654,167 $583,500 $583,333 5 9 24 7 7 Forest Grove 3 1 5 2 1 $615,014 $750,000 $775,113 $935,000 $950,000 5 9 8 27 77 Forestvale 3 5 6 2 2 $577,333 $621,910 $686,920 $767,500 $563,000 7 7 20 7 5 Glen Allen 1 5 3 2 1 $469,000 $661,740 $592,000 $650,000 $830,000 88 36 14 5 112 Glen Haven 2 6 1 1 4 $387,500 $567,750 $569,000 $525,000 $652,325 49 6 9 4 10 Glenfield Manor 10 5 5 3 8 $525,030 $633,200 $644,200 $616,000 $625,625 12 6 3 9 8 Glenmont Forest 6 7 9 6 5 $396,500 $450,429 $491,444 $502,667 $527,900 15 12 16 17 12 Glenmont Village 4 4 5 0 1 $306,500 $368,100 $430,400 NA $605,000 23 23 45 NA 111 Glenview 15 8 8 5 5 $580,233 $617,750 $570,147 $598,900 $628,750 10 6 24 15 60 Hammond Woods 4 3 4 2 7 $429,750 $771,667 $704,000 $736,500 $704,129 6 6 9 23 7 Highland Woods 1 2 2 1 1 $390,000 $447,500 $463,750 $491,000 $562,500 23 18 7 7 4 Kemp Mill 1 9 4 4 9 $460,000 $678,181 $532,250 $693,750 $840,667 24 6 2 15 6 Kemp Mill Estates 40 39 39 24 23 $535,776 $587,993 $619,282 $599,738 $663,091 17 11 23 14 14 Kemp Mill Farms 1 2 2 3 2 $675,000 $725,000 $685,000 $960,667 $1,050,000 0 2 8 15 3 Kemp Mill Forest 3 4 2 1 2 $707,833 $829,500 $910,500 $875,000 $1,177,500 4 15 7 3 12 Kemp Mill Hills 2 1 3 4 1 $495,000 $579,990 $528,333 $570,625 $600,000 42 15 17 20 6 Kingswell 2 8 5 5 8 $452,450 $457,503 $504,501 $510,500 $532,958 4 13 13 3 11 McKenney Hills 14 10 6 3 6 $571,643 $575,155 $581,400 $580,833 $611,250 22 9 17 6 23 Montgomery Highlands Estates 2 3 1 1 2 $378,000 $503,333 $750,000 $568,000 $569,750 4 13 8 3 21 Northbrook Estates 6 4 3 3 2 $530,083 $530,802 $597,000 $555,967 $592,500 10 12 9 7 8 Oakland Terrace 2 0 0 4 2 $573,500 NA NA $613,875 $804,750 7 NA NA 17 4 Parkway 3 4 3 1 3 $486,667 $509,000 $623,333 $640,000 $726,667 4 10 5 5 49 Plyers Mill Estates 3 3 2 0 1 $528,703 $591,667 $532,500 NA $610,000 5 6 23 NA 4 Regnid 0 2 2 2 4 NA $480,000 $615,000 $495,000 $660,888 NA 7 36 9 23 Rock Creek Palisades 1 7 1 2 2 $685,000 $942,857 $950,000 $912,500 $887,000 0 8 12 29 31 Silver Spring 0 1 1 2 1 NA $449,000 $585,000 $500,000 NA NA 3 15 9 24 Springbrook Forest 2 6 5 4 3 $496,000 $956,333 $945,800 $761,500 $1,203,333 34 35 21 29 42 Stephen Knolls 3 5 2 5 3 $523,000 $468,200 $542,500 $484,950 $626,667 9 21 16 28 17 Weismans 6 4 4 6 1 $364,167 $466,520 $434,275 $437,333 $625,000 13 11 20 37 9 Westchester 6 4 2 2 1 $465,000 $656,875 $558,500 $681,667 $530,000 21 7 12 10 0 Wheaton 1 1 1 0 3 $385,000 $493,000 $662,500 NA $444,333 NA 69 8 0 7 Wheaton Crest 4 13 5 3 5 $424,000 $472,842 $501,000 $541,333 $545,875 46 9 30 34 8 Wheaton Forest 2 5 1 2 4 $462,750 $509,000 $525,000 $579,500 $563,750 5 15 19 6 37 Wheaton Hills 27 44 31 22 19 $438,059 $502,014 $524,968 $495,251 $538,811 19 12 22 19 22 Wheaton View 7 4 3 3 2 $525,000 $551,250 $643,333 $634,667 $667,750 8 10 5 27 37 20902 Total 333 417 318 227 249 $490,941 $552,976 $574,173 $585,905 $630,834 16 16 17 18 19 SILVER SPRING 20910 Blair 13 13 15 3 11 $637,031 $717,832 $711,093 $728,667 $767,955 23 9 27 5 20 Capitol View Park 14 19 9 11 9 $612,679 $642,849 $839,333 $744,309 $820,444 17 13 8 16 20 Carroll Springs 2 1 5 2 1 $503,750 $689,000 $668,200 $792,500 $699,000 55 12 12 57 41 Forest Glen 3 4 6 2 4 $555,737 $600,000 $802,501 $936,500 $1,050,375 24 46 10 9 18 Forest Glen Knolls 3 4 3 0 2 $486,667 $690,938 $641,667 NA $592,500 5 7 5 NA 5 Forest Glen Park 7 7 6 2 3 $689,714 $721,857 $947,902 $958,500 $783,300 65 13 7 43 4 Forest Grove 3 1 1 0 1 $588,000 $582,000 $695,000 NA $750,000 49 13 13 NA 47 Montgomery Hills 6 6 4 3 1 $625,333 $773,167 $672,750 $802,667 $780,000 14 5 40 31 5 North Woodside 5 17 8 2 5 $652,200 $725,895 $657,438 $752,500 $909,874 18 6 14 2 22 Northmont 9 7 2 4 1 $564,387 $616,714 $709,500 $617,750 $593,923 8 39 8 13 6 Rosemary Hills 6 5 9 4 5 $620,833 $688,000 $782,584 $742,608 $835,500 11 12 9 16 17 Saratoga Village 5 0 1 2 3 $650,200 NA $877,500 $645,000 $857,500 16 NA 9 4 10 Seven Oaks 5 9 1 2 6 $861,900 $878,645 $870,000 $1,167,500 $1,103,167 6 6 42 4 4 Silver Spring 11 24 12 16 16 $841,523 $776,475 $872,847 $811,813 $861,457 64 12 24 16 10 Sixteenth Street Village 2 1 3 1 1 $877,500 $430,000 $902,767 $627,000 $650,000 10 2 6 6 4 Sligo Park Hills 11 31 15 14 10 $676,467 $775,283 $882,127 $830,368 $796,900 20 7 12 11 30 South Woodside Park 1 4 4 5 3 $530,500 $857,500 $825,250 $825,800 $1,154,333 6 8 35 15 31 Takoma Park 10 10 9 4 9 $775,700 $873,100 $1,096,567 $904,500 $1,024,333 22 11 5 45 26 Woodside 4 13 9 10 11 $702,375 $972,526 $874,500 $950,690 $864,459 7 11 17 11 25 Woodside Forest 16 18 15 9 8 $785,172 $828,065 $889,000 $941,889 $955,981 28 9 20 9 10 Woodside Hills 3 4 0 2 2 $738,369 $718,125 NA $855,800 $695,000 24 39 NA 7 32 Woodside Knolls 4 2 0 1 2 $593,500 $643,750 NA $630,000 $721,000 12 17 NA 18 10 Woodside Park 24 24 16 20 20 $876,083 $948,493 $1,073,844 $1,087,139 $984,195 9 24 23 16 14 20910 Total 195 256 186 134 143 $703,866 $776,256 $835,912 $872,875 $875,530 22 16 16 15 17 UPPER NORTHWEST D.C. 20015 Barnaby Woods 8 5 6 3 7 $1,062,500 $1,339,740 $1,568,583 $1,345,000 $1,939,571 12 7 10 5 12 Chevy Chase 129 157 128 102 125 $1,300,609 $1,475,075 $1,545,900 $1,633,606 $1,748,589 13 10 10 10 16 Friendship Heights 4 2 2 3 1 $1,276,250 $1,660,000 $1,314,500 $1,018,840 $943,000 23 3 18 13 29 Hawthorne 8 11 7 4 3 $1,485,313 $1,488,797 $1,491,286 $1,376,250 $1,500,000 64 7 15 22 18 20015 Total 155 178 146 112 136 $1,287,907 $1,472,496 $1,538,511 $1,600,217 $1,747,012 16 10 11 11 16 UPPER NORTHWEST D.C. 20016 American University Park 65 81 64 52 65 $1,334,912 $1,539,006 $1,601,671 $1,868,797 $1,679,517 12 12 13 19 17 Chevy Chase 10 10 5 5 7 $1,337,500 $1,869,703 $1,316,600 $1,848,600 $1,439,000 9 12 6 24 23 Cleveland Park 16 19 16 14 17 $2,137,063 $2,895,158 $3,389,063 $2,162,071 $3,081,353 23 26 18 22 23 Friendship Heights 4 0 4 3 1 $1,348,707 NA $1,338,750 $1,245,000 $3,000,000 10 NA 2 19 83 Kent 45 37 27 29 25 $1,866,071 $2,385,509 $2,911,426 $2,405,103 $2,416,020 48 24 28 21 26 North Cleveland Park 4 4 3 7 4 $1,701,000 $1,372,500 $2,748,333 $1,878,071 $1,462,750 12 15 2 15 7 Palisades 27 30 26 14 16 $1,779,426 $1,668,934 $2,042,143 $2,111,500 $2,607,211 46 20 14 23 20 Spring Valley 44 49 33 33 32 $2,048,728 $2,199,877 $2,660,759 $3,040,096 $2,847,375 28 10 24 21 22 Tenleytown 3 3 2 3 1 $1,271,667 $1,850,000 $1,919,500 $1,370,333 $1,000,000 20 62 7 3 10 Wakefield 10 3 7 3 6 $1,496,600 $1,523,667 $1,718,714 $1,664,167 $1,759,167 14 6 13 32 55 Wesley Heights 14 21 11 16 12 $1,803,750 $3,075,510 $4,154,091 $3,600,844 $4,077,500 18 5 85 39 67 20016 Total 247 260 202 181 186 $1,714,483 $2,041,008 $2,310,887 $2,347,818 $2,334,368 27 16 20 22 25

Data provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats by ShowingTime+. Statistics generated on Jan. 15, 2025. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

This appears in the March/April 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.



