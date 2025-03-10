‘Hidden’ disabilities step into spotlight as driver’s license bill moves closer to becoming state law

It started with a conversation between a mother and her son about interacting with police in the wake of the May 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

It ended Thursday with cheers and applause as first one chamber of the General Assembly, then the other, gave unanimous approval to “Eric’s ID Law.” It would require that the Motor Vehicle Administration place a butterfly logo above the words “hidden disability” on driver’s licenses, identification cards, even moped licenses, for people with a “nonapparent disability.”

People like Eric Carpenter-Grantham, who sat in the House gallery with his mother, Linda, anxiously waiting for approval of the bill.

Not only did House Bill 707 receive unanimous approval, in a rare occurrence, a rousing applause and a few cheers cascaded across the House floor. When Del. Malcolm Ruff (D-Baltimore City) stood up to request a vote change on another bill, he yelled, “Congratulations, Eric!”

On the same day across the hall, a Senate version sponsored by Sen. William C. Smith Jr. (D-Montgomery) passed unanimously. The bills now must be approved by the other chamber before they can be sent to the governor for his signature. A spokesperson for Gov. Wes Moore (D) would only say that the office reviews all bills sent to the governor and “will announce the bills he plans to sign a few days ahead of each scheduled signing ceremony.”

A person with a “nonapparent disability,” according to the bill, would include anyone with developmental and intellectual disabilities that are not immediately noticeable.

Eric Carpenter-Grantham, 20, who has autism, said in an interview after the House adjourned the butterfly represents “hope, peace, freedom and change.” He said the butterfly’s colors represent all hidden disabilities.

The bill would require the MVA to establish public outreach efforts about the availability of the disability emblem. The legislation also requires that the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission work with the State Police and “other interested stakeholders” to implement law enforcement training on interacting with those who have an invisible disability notification on a driver’s license, ID card, or “moped operator’s permit.”

A fiscal note shows it could cost about $75,000 for one-time vendor cost to redesign the cards.

Linda Carpenter-Grantham said in an interview Thursday the work started with that conversation with Eric after the George Floyd.

“Me being concerned as a mom, should he be stopped by law enforcement. How that could turn out and they not know he has autism, which is an invisible disability,” she said. “The possibilities of him being hurt, harmed or killed was scary for me.”

They began grassroots efforts to push for legislation. Legislation was introduced last year, but didn’t make it out of a Senate committee and missed a House deadline.

Shortly after the session ended in April 2024, the Carpenter-Grantham family reached a nationwide audience to talk about Eric’s ID Law with an appearance on Fox’s “Sherri Shephard Show.” A few months later, in July, the family appeared on ABC’s “The View.”

The family lives in legislative District 20 in Montgomery County, the area represented by Smith and Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D), who serves as lead sponsor of the House version along with Del. Kym Taylor (D-Prince George’s), who was in the audience of “The View” for the family’s appearance.

Linda and Eric Carpenter-Grantham greeted Wilkins after Thursday’s House vote and presented her with flowers.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done. You are amazing,” Linda Carpenter-Grantham told Wilkins.

“Y’all did this,” Wilkins said. “That unanimous vote was the result of all the work you [accomplished].”

Eric Carpenter-Grantham currently attends Montgomery College with a passion for politics and ministry. He plans to attend the University of Maryland, College Park, to work toward a bachelor’s degree in physical science and possibly ministry to become a pastor.

He said his family would be proud, especially his father, Lamont “Skeet” Grantham.

Carpenter-Grantham said that having a bill named for him “is just an honor, and it’s not only history for me and my mom, but for our family, and to my father, who passed away one month ago from today,” Eric Carpenter-Grantham said Thursday. “I know he is so, so proud.”

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: editor@marylandmatters.org. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and X.