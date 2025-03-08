County police investigate fatal shooting in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday morning in Silver Spring, the department posted on social media.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the 2700 block of Fairdale Terrace for a report of a shooting, according to radio transmissions. The area appears to be a townhome development.

A man with “apparent gunshot wounds” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said on social media.

- Advertisement -

Police did not release the victim’s identity.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.