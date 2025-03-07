Silver Spring FDA offices made Trump’s now-deleted for sale list 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration offices in Silver Spring was one of hundreds of federally owned buildings that President Donald Trump’s administration included on a now-deleted list that the government said it could “dispose of.” [The Baltimore Banner]

Takoma Park Middle School students prepare to compete in culinary challenge

Students at Takoma Park Middle School are aiming for their sixth victory in the Real Food for Kids Culinary Challenge this weekend. The Saturday live streamed event will include teams presenting their dishes to a panel of judges. [Source of the Spring]

Washington, D.C., Polish Film Festival to move to Bethesda

The Washington, D.C., Polish Film Festival will be moving to Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema for its last three days this weekend. Six movies will be shown in Bethesda from Friday to Sunday, with some of the stars and directors of the films available to discuss the movies. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a low of 33 degrees

In case you missed it:

Sullivan returns as county Republican party chair, local Democrats elect new District 16 leadership

Three teenagers arrested in connection with string of Bethesda home break-ins, auto thefts

Construction of new downtown Silver Spring park to begin this spring