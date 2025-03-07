Become a Member
Become a Member
Arts & Culture

Silver Spring FDA offices made Trump’s now-deleted for sale list 

Plus: Takoma Park students to participate in culinary challenge; D.C. Polish film festival comes to Bethesda

By Ashlyn Campbell
March 7, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: March 6, 2025 6:47 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration offices in Silver Spring was one of hundreds of federally owned buildings that President Donald Trump’s administration included on a now-deleted list that the government said it could “dispose of.” [The Baltimore Banner

Takoma Park Middle School students prepare to compete in culinary challenge 

Students at Takoma Park Middle School are aiming for their sixth victory in the Real Food for Kids Culinary Challenge this weekend. The Saturday live streamed event will include teams presenting their dishes to a panel of judges. [Source of the Spring

Washington, D.C., Polish Film Festival to move to Bethesda  

The Washington, D.C., Polish Film Festival will be moving to Landmark Bethesda Row Cinema for its last three days this weekend. Six movies will be shown in Bethesda from Friday to Sunday, with some of the stars and directors of the films available to discuss the movies. [Montgomery County Media

- Advertisement -

Today’s weather: Sunny with a low of 33 degrees 

In case you missed it:  

Sullivan returns as county Republican party chair, local Democrats elect new District 16 leadership 

Three teenagers arrested in connection with string of Bethesda home break-ins, auto thefts 

Construction of new downtown Silver Spring park to begin this spring 

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Enter our essay contest