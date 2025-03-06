12 ways to celebrate Women’s History Month in MoCo

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Universities at Shady Grove, Building II, 9630 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville

Small business owners and entrepreneurs can come together to network and share strategies for success. The theme is “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating and Inspiring Generations,” though all genders are welcome to attend. The event lineup includes a speech by Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, the opportunity to discover local businesses and find support along the fair’s “Resource Row,” and makeup and headshot sessions for $50 each. Light refreshments will be included. Tickets cost $30.

5 – 8 p.m.

Artists & Makers Studios,11810 Parklawn Drive, Suite 210, Rockville

The Women’s Caucus for Art DC presents the exhibit “Gift of Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays with an opening ceremony, remarks and a toast on Friday. The exhibit, which runs through March 26, aims to bring awareness to maternal health, especially that of Black women who face higher rates of maternal death. There will also be student artists. Food will be available, and art and mead are available for purchase. The event is free.

1 – 2:30 p.m.

Meditation Museum, 9525 Georgia Ave., #101, Silver Spring

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) is the keynote speaker in an International Women’s Day celebration. The event will explore topics including women in leadership and public service, community engagement and mental health. The event is free. Registration is required.

5 – 6 p.m.

Wonderland Books, 7920B Norfolk Ave., Bethesda

Sports journalist Melissa Ludtke faced sexism in a career dominated by men. As a young reporter, she won a court case that allowed her to enter Major League Baseball locker rooms like her male counterparts. Now, she visits Wonderland Books to discuss her book, Locker Room Talk: A Woman’s Struggle To Get Inside. The event is free.

4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Gaithersburg Library, 18330 Montgomery Village Ave., Gaithersburg

Kids can learn about the accomplishments of women in space travel and complete a challenge about rocket-building engineering. The program is intended for elementary school students, and parents must accompany children younger than age 8. The event is free.

10 a.m. – noon

Meadowside Nature Center, 5100 Meadowside Lane, Rockville

Learn multiple fire-starting methods in this class, then put them to the test by finding and using natural materials. All experience levels are welcome. Participants will receive a fire-starting kit to take home. The course costs $20.

2 – 3 p.m.

Virtual

Journalist and author Clara Bingham will discuss her book The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed America, 1963-1973. The book covers the modern feminist movement, the women at the forefront of the movement and how it changed the country. This event is virtual, free and presented by Montgomery County Public Libraries.

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Twinbrook Library, 202 Meadow Hall Drive, Rockville

Learn about the female artists and composers of Broadway, Hollywood and more in this Women’s History Month event. Jazz vocalist Christina Drapkin will lead the lesson. The event is free and does not require registration.

2 – 3 p.m.

Wheaton Library, 11701 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Due to marital name changes, it can be difficult to track a woman’s genealogy. Chiquita Sorrels, president of Montgomery County’s chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, will provide resources. The event is free.

7 p.m.

Hammer & Stain, 107B Gibbs St., Rockville

Make an acrylic painting in this step-by-step course with Hammer & Stain. All materials and a partially sketched 16×20 canvas are included in the $45 cost. The class is two hours long.

1 and 3 p.m.

Woodlawn Manor House, 16501 Norwood Road, Sandy Spring

Woodlawn Manor House will be hosting two “Women of Woodlawn” walking tours. Participants can learn about the societal norms of women who lived from the early 1800s to the 1970s. The tour lasts 45 minutes and visits indoor and outdoor spaces. Admission is $5 and advanced registration is encouraged.

4 –5 p.m.

Olney Library, 3500 Olney Laytonsville Road, Olney

British chemist Rosalin Franklin contributed to the discovery of the double-helix structure of DNA, though her contributions were mostly unrecognized during her lifetime. Olney Library celebrates Women’s History Month by learning about her contributions and extracting DNA from a strawberry. The program is intended for children age 8 and older.

