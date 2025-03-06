Three teenagers arrested in connection with string of Bethesda home break-ins, auto thefts  

Three Montgomery County teenagers are facing burglary and auto theft charges in connection with a series of residential burglaries and thefts that occurred between April and December of 2024, county police said Thursday in a statement.

Casey Jones, 19, of Bethesda; Caleb Taylor, 19, of Rockville and Arden Gormley, 18, of an unknown address, were arrested Dec. 4 and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, auto theft and theft, among other charges, police said.

According to the statement, Jones is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville. Taylor was released on an unsecured personal bond and Gormley was released on his own recognizance.

- Advertisement -

Taylor and Gormley are being represented by the Montgomery County Public Defender’s Office, and Jones is being represented by the public defender’s office and David Krum of Krum Gergely & Oates, according to online court records. Representation for all three men didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Thursday afternoon.

According to the statement, officers arrested the trio after they allegedly forced entry into a home on Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda, and stole property from the home as well as a vehicle.

After an investigation, officers found the three teens allegedly committed burglaries in several Bethesda homes. According to the statement, Jones, Taylor and Gormley allegedly committed first-degree burglary at an Avalon Drive home and at a Cranston Road home, as well as an attempted burglary on Davenport Terrance on Nov. 18.

On Nov. 19, the trio allegedly committed first-degree burglary and auto theft at a home on Mohican Place and another first-degree burglary Nov. 23 at a Cromwell Drive home, the statement said.

Less than two weeks later, Jones, Taylor and Gormley on Dec. 1 allegedly attempted to burglarize a home on Cromwell Drive and a home on Welborn Drive, and committed first-degree burglary and auto theft at a home on Harwick Road and a home on Ramsgate Road and another theft on Cromwell Drive.

After obtaining and executing search warrants at “several homes,” police found evidence allegedly connecting the trio to the alleged burglaries and thefts, the statement said. The statement did not specify whose homes were searched.

Police also allegedly found evidence allegedly linking the three to more than a dozen other burglaries and auto thefts in Bethesda, dating back to April 2024.